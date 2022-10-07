ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mark@Goodwin
4d ago

If Gavin Newsom would stop signing bills and actually do something to address crime, homelessness and gas prices that would be great.

4d ago

Changing the face of what use to be a free state. Nothing but controlling bills without any solutions of problems like Adequate power production, adequate water storage, crime rates skyrocketing, no inflation solutions, etc.. Newsom has only made decisions that escalation the problems mentioned above. Now how does help citizens when force them into what kind of vehicles to drive. Why? Climate change hoax!!! You do know there’s a high number of scientists who don’t hold the mind set as the Administration has on climate change. And by the way; how are we going to depose of millions of lithium batteries from these electrical cars??? These batteries are very toxic and can pollute water sources. Oh yeah, have you heard the reports of lithium batteries in electrical cars in Florida that are exploding and starting on fire and FD can’t put them out. Jumping into these decisions with no planning. Should I mention no more kindergarten. Vote for common sense leadership in November.

C
4d ago

Also, increased state taxes, taking away parental rights and transitioning minors from other states, and criminally punishing any physician or provider that expresses an opinion other than the narrative already established by the state regarding Covid-19 and vaccines no matter your specific needs.

YourCentralValley.com

Proposition 29: What it means for Californians

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Proposition 29, one of the many propositions on the November ballot, would bring about multiple changes to dialysis clinics throughout the state, but how would this affect patients, clinics, and Californians in general? Dialysis treatments are for people who suffer from some kind of kidney failure. The kidneys are responsible for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California governor's race shaping up to be 'non-event'

The midterm elections are four weeks away, but the race that's usually a big draw does not appear likely to motivate many voters this year. The contest for California governor between incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican challenger Brian Dahle looks like a "non-event," according to political expert Steve Swatt.
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
californiaglobe.com

CA Sen. Shannon Grove Schools Gov. Newsom on Democrats’ High Gas/Oil Costs

While California Governor Gavin Newsom is warning he may call a Special Session of the Legislature to impose additional tax increases on oil companies, it is surprising he professes no idea how gas prices in California are so much higher than other states. Gov. Newsom has the temerity to ask why, and is making grotesque accusations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California

Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#California Law#Bills#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Legislature#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Californians
KSBW.com

California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into a law a bill last week that will change grocery stores throughout the state in the near future. SB 1046, put forth by Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, will force supermarkets to phase out single-use plastic produce bags, called pre-checkout bags, that are often seen near the fruits and vegetables section by Jan. 1, 2025.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Break
Politics
SFGate

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

'I'm sick of this' - Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil companies as punishment for what he calls "rank price gouging."Newsom told reporters on Friday that the special session will begin Dec. 5 after all the votes have been counted from the November elections and newly elected lawmakers are sworn in.Gas prices soared across the nation this year because of high inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain. But while gas prices have recovered somewhat nationwide, they have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Why are flags flying at half-staff in California on Sunday?

On Sunday, flags across the United States will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Oct. 9. The National Fallen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
CALIFORNIA STATE

