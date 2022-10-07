ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Pro-Russian group claims responsibility for hacks into Kentucky government websites

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7Trx_0iQLTQnf00

A reported pro-Russian hacking group says it was behind a cyber attack that took down several Kentucky state government websites earlier this week.

Carlos Luna, general manager of Kentucky Interactive, a contractor which manages the state’s government websites, said some state websites began receiving alerts of potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) activity Wednesday.

“Our security team took action to limit the impact and restore services,” Luna said in a statement to the media. “At this time, Kentucky.gov websites hosted by Kentucky Interactive are online.”

Luna said that Kentucky Interactive confirmed Thursday the attack was initiated by “bad actors.”

Killnet, a hacker group that’s reported to align with Russia and has targeted attacks toward NATO countries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on the social media service Telegram. Killnet said “USA offline” in the post, and claimed responsibility for website outages in 12 states.

Several Kentucky websites were down and went back up later in the week. Government websites in Florida, Alabama and Indiana, among others, went down too.

Kentucky Interactive investigated the outages, Luna confirmed. The Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency were contacted.

Killnet has reportedly acted as a group of hackers for hire in the past , according to Politico. But the group has backed Russia since the country invaded neighboring Ukraine in February, sparking a war between the two countries that is still ongoing.

Killnet has conducted hacks targeted at NATO countries since Russia’s invasion , according to CNN, but Killnet’s ties to the Russian government are unclear.

The group has previously hacked a U.S. Congress website and organizations in Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Italy , and most recently Estonia , according to multiple media reports.

Editor’s note: This story was updated after officials clarified the spelling of Carlos Luna’s name.

Comments / 1

Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
KENTUCKY STATE
AFP

Russians search for Jewish roots to flee draft

At a Red Cross centre in Moscow, a dark-haired woman nervously holds a phone to her ear, trying to dig out details on her Jewish roots to help her son flee President Vladimir Putin's drive to mobilise troops to fight in Ukraine. "Getting an Israeli passport is the only way for my son not to go to fight in Ukraine," the exhausted woman, who declined to give her name for security reasons, explained to AFP. Tens of thousands of Russians have fled since Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February and then announced a nationwide military call-up in September.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Luna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Hacker Group#Infrastructure Security#Pro Russian#Kentucky Interactive#Kentucky Gov#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
12K+
Followers
451
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy