ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Broadway actor featured in record-breaking ‘The Producers’

By Courtney Layton, Jane Moon Dail, New Bern Civic Theatre
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. — What started as a trip to visit family, serendipitously bridged an Eastern North Carolina community theater and the biggest stage: Broadway.

Eric Gunhus heard through his parents that the New Bern Civic Theatre was doing a production of “The Producers.” He reached out to the show’s director, Keith Boyd, to provide a rare glimpse into the original Broadway production.

Gunhus wanted an opportunity to connect with the cast since the show meant so much to him. On Thursday night, he shared words of wisdom, along with hilarious stories about his world-famous co-stars.

Within six months of moving to the Big Apple, Eric earned the role of lead tenor in “The Producers.” He was notably the lead stormtrooper.

“I was walking down 18th Street and I got a call from my agent,” says Gunhus. “He asked if I was sitting down. I said ‘Why?’ Because I got cast in ‘The Producers.’ I sat down, then I called my parents.”

In the play, two scammers attempt to produce the most offensive musical they could: a love letter to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Performing in it was fate, as the 1967 movie that inspired the Broadway show was his grandmother’s favorite.

Eric described his time with the show as one of the craziest experiences of his life. It was wildly successful.

“The Producers” runs on weekends from November 4-19. Tickets are on sale now at newberncivictheatre.org , or can be purchased at the box office at 414 Pollock St. Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtpK9_0iQLTLdG00
    Eric Gunhus visiting the New Bern Civic Theatre (New Bern Civic Theatre photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPsFz_0iQLTLdG00
    Eric Gunhus visiting the New Bern Civic Theatre (New Bern Civic Theatre photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRJQZ_0iQLTLdG00
    Eric Gunhus visiting the New Bern Civic Theatre (New Bern Civic Theatre photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLo61_0iQLTLdG00
    Eric Gunhus visiting the New Bern Civic Theatre (New Bern Civic Theatre photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0lbs_0iQLTLdG00
    Eric Gunhus visiting the New Bern Civic Theatre (New Bern Civic Theatre photo)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Musical play ‘Messiah’ to be performed in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to sing along in New Bern. Conductor, James Ogle, will be in New Bern for the thirty-eighth performance of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, set for Monday, December 5 at Centenary United Methodist Church. An open rehearsal will be held at 3 p.m. and a performance at 7:30 p.m. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

People flood the streets of New Bern for Mum Fest 2022

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people gathered in the streets of New Bern to experience the thrill of Mum Fest featuring over four hundred vendors, four different performing areas, and more mums than meets the eye. A first-time festivalgoer says “it’s wonderful, - it’s great.” “It’s a really...
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Entertainment
City
Broadway, NC
New Bern, NC
Sports
WNCT

Pitt Council on Aging holds annual Fall Fest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 1,000 people came out Sunday to the Pitt Council on Aging’s annual Fall Fest. The Fall Fest included over 70 local vendors, food, entertainment and a raffle contest. Rich Zeck, the executive director for the Council on Aging said events like these are important to raise awareness and funds for […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Beautiful Weekend for MumFest — Were You Framed?

The streets of downtown New Bern were packed with businesses and nonprofit groups during MumFest this weekend, thanks to City of New Bern and Swiss Bear staff and volunteers. We wish we had more time to cover more events and MumFest booths and activities. Here’s some of many vendors and attendees:
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New Bern’s MumFest returns, bigger, better than ever

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – MumFest kicked off in downtown New Bern on Saturday, and organizers said it is bigger and better than ever. “I talked to the hot dog guy, somehow he knows somebody that’s kind of counting people, and there were 22,000 people that had been here or out by 11:45 this morning,” said Riverside General Manager James Ervin, one of the main sponsors for MumFest.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
thewashingtondailynews.com

The day the circus came to town

During a very lovely conversation with ninety-five old Ms. Mollie Stem, I got an answer to a question that puzzled me for a long time. The conversation began by us talking about the Beaufort County Fair that was held in Washington every year usually around October during the 1950’s-and 60’s. Other than Christmas, the County Fair, and the thought of going to it, generally made me do everything to keep my name off of my mom’s ‘naughty list.’ Too many naughty acts as a young child and later what my mom called ‘plain right-out disobedience’ during my teen years made the fair a no-go for me some years. So, I tried my best to do everything right to make sure I would go.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Actor#Pollock#Bern#The Big Apple#Nazi
WNCT

Columbia holds 31st annual Scuppernong River Festival

It was a beautiful day of fun, food and activities in Columbia at the 31st annual Scuppernong River Festival. Columbia holds 31st annual Scuppernong River Festival. It was a beautiful day of fun, food and activities in Columbia at the 31st annual Scuppernong River Festival. Emergency crews responding to Greenville...
COLUMBIA, NC
WITN

Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday assault that critically injured a Greenville man. Pitt County deputies arrested one of the suspects, Koi’Leon Foreman on Monday, and charged him with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and larceny from the person.
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Memorial dedication to take place in Jacksonville on October 12th

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The FMF Corpsmen Memorial, nearly 15 years in the making, will finally be dedicated on October 12, 2022, at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Montford Landing Rd. in Jacksonville. The ceremony, complete with the 2nd Marine Division Band Brass Quintet, Military Color Guard, and more will...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
Kennardo G. James

This Greenville, NC Native Spends Up to $8 Million a Month Running His Businesses

This businessman and native of Greenville, NC explains how he spends up to $8 million a month running his businesses.Rolling Stone. A businessman and native of Greenville, North Carolina made a very shocking revelation recently on a podcast that he was featured on that had many people in awe - he stated that he spends anywhere from seven and eight million dollars a month making videos for his popular YouTube channel as well as promoting for several of his other businesses!
WNCT

Emergency crews responding to Greenville fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a building on Landmark Street. Click here to view live video of crews fighting the fire. Several Pitt County EMS units responded to the call, which was received around 8 p.m. Tuesday. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards is working to learn more details […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Teenager dies after weekend shooting in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager who was shot over the weekend in New Bern has died. New Bern police said that Jamari Jones died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of First Avenue. Police have not...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy