Below are spoilers for House of the Dragon, including for Season 1’s Episode 8. King Viserys Targaryen is dead. Throughout the eight episodes of House of the Dragon has released so far, the current Westeros king, played by Paddy Considine, did all he could to hold together the kingdom under a Targaryen ruler so as not to plunge the world into war. Despite his best efforts, his passing will do just that, sending the remaining heirs into a civil war amongst one another for control of the throne—thanks in part to a miscommunication about the Song of Ice and Fire prophecy on his deathbed.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO