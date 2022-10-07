Read full article on original website
BET
Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!
Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
Complex
The Best New Australian Music From September 2022
September was a month that saw Australia graced with festivals, and with it, an influx of international acts. But by no means did the homegrown scene let up—with a myriad of artists around the country serving up weighty tracks and projects. While the limelight might have been on global acts last month, we haven’t forgotten to highlight the artists who are spearheading the Australian music scene. Here are the top tracks released across September from around the country.
HipHopDX.com
Juvenile Gives Props To NBA YoungBoy For Redoing 400 Degreez Cover Art
Juvenile praised NBA YoungBoy and the cover art he used for his new project, 3800 Degreez, which was inspired by the Cash Money Records rapper’s third studio album. On Friday (October 7), Juvenile took to his Instagram account with a post showing YoungBoy’s cover art that shows him holding several chains surrounded by bullets and fire. The cover is similar to the art Juvenile used for his classic album 400 Degreez.
NBA・
Complex
KenTheMan Featured in New Mini-Documentary From SoundCloud
Houston’s KenTheMan is featured in a new mini-doc from SoundCloud. The doc entry, as seen above, is directed by Juan Nieto and gives fans a brief but memorable glimpse into the family-oriented inspirations behind the artist’s continued rise. “I remember singing and being really shy,” KenTheMan says early...
Complex
Lil Yachty’s Viral Track “Poland” Hits Streaming Services
Lil Yachty’s track “Poland” recently surfaced online and now it has officially made its way to streaming services. The hypnotic song made waves when it surfaced thanks to its distinct hook, which sees Yachty boast about bringing the “woooOOOooOOooock” to Poland. The melody immediately made it take off on TikTok, meme pages, and has been pretty much unavoidable since. Frustrated that it leaked, Yachty initially uploaded the F1LTHY-produced song as a SoundCloud exclusive but now it’s available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services.
Complex
Pusha T Shares More Details on New Music, Says Clipse Reunion Is ‘Up to My Brother’
Pusha T has shared a few more details on his follow-up to It’s Almost Dry, which he again confirmed is in the works. Rolling Stone conducted a lengthy interview with Pusha, where he admitted that he was en route to the studio to reunite with Pharrell Williams for his next project.
Complex
Dwayne Johnson Explains Video of Him Holding Baby Who Crowd Surfed
A viral video showing a baby crowd surfing to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson during the Black Adam press tour has sparked confusion online. “People do cry and they hand me things,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the clip, while reflecting on the “electric, fun and emotional” tour in support of Black Adam. “I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby. … Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her. I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted tme to have as a gift.”
Complex
Lil Baby Shares Video for New Track “Heyy”
Following the announcement of his new album It’s Only Me last month, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has shared the video for his new song “Heyy.”. The Ivan Berrios-directed video for the hypnotic track sees Baby counting cash, surrounded by clones of himself, and performing on a platform as alligators circle him. “Heyy” is the second track we’ve heard from his third studio album It’s Only Me, which drops on Friday, Oct. 14. He gave fans their first taste of the project with “Detox,” which was accompanied by a visual that saw him boxing, doing yoga, and dealing with business.
YOGA・
Complex
Canada and UK Connects on Northsidebenji and Unknown T’s “One In The Chamber”
Toronto rapper Northsidebenji has teamed up with British rapper Unknown T for transatlantic collaboration “One In The Chamber.”. Though it’s more Toronto rap than UK Drill, Unknown T sounds right at home on the nocturnal and shadowy beat. Unknown T’s first verse sounds like it could have soundtracked a heist movie.
Complex
Moncler Brings 70th Anniversary Exhibition To London
2022 is a big year for Moncler. The storied label is celebrating its 70th anniversary, marking the occasion with special-edition releases, a blockbuster show in Milan and a touring exhibition telling the story of the last seven decades. The exhibition—titled “The Extraordinary Expedition”—kicked off in New York recently, and is now set to open in London.
Complex
Paddy Considine on King Viserys’ Reign in ‘House of the Dragon’
Below are spoilers for House of the Dragon, including for Season 1’s Episode 8. King Viserys Targaryen is dead. Throughout the eight episodes of House of the Dragon has released so far, the current Westeros king, played by Paddy Considine, did all he could to hold together the kingdom under a Targaryen ruler so as not to plunge the world into war. Despite his best efforts, his passing will do just that, sending the remaining heirs into a civil war amongst one another for control of the throne—thanks in part to a miscommunication about the Song of Ice and Fire prophecy on his deathbed.
Complex
Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for Quavo and Takeoff’s ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’
Quavo and Takeoff are eyeing another top-five album with Only Built For Infinity Links—their first official project as a duo. According Hits Daily Double, the 18-track project is expected to move between 28,000 to 32,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The forecasted figures are significantly lower than what Migos’ earned with 2021’s Culture III (130,000 units), OBFIL is on track to debut within the Billboard 200 top five.
