Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested for shooting at vehicle along Blanding Boulevard, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivalsDebra FineClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project in Fleming Island begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Red carpet event celebrates Pura Vida Spa’s grand opening of second locationZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Comments / 1