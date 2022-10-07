Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Watkins on Facing Auburn
No. 9 Ole Miss overcame a sluggish first half to finish strong with a 52-28 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday in the Music City. The Rebels offense had explosive plays by two different wide receivers in Jordan Watkins and Jonathan Mingo. Mingo set the single game receiving record at 247 yards with two catches over 70 yards.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule
Ole Miss men’s basketball has finalized tipoff times and networks for its entire 2022-23 schedule. The Rebels will play on national television a total of 25 times throughout the year after two more non-conference home games were picked up for SEC Network on Dec. 10 vs. Valparaiso and Dec. 17 against Temple.
hottytoddy.com
Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, LSU
The Southeastern Conference has announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 22 road contest at LSU, with the contest televised on CBS. The game will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels’ second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin pushes to recruit middle school QB to Ole Miss on Twitter
Lane Kiffin’s #CometotheSip tag is a Twitter classic. The coach has used it since arriving on campus as a recruiting tactic. He’s used it on just about everybody in the country who shows proficiency at football it seems. Now, Kiffin is out here recruiting middle schoolers. Admittedly, this...
hottytoddy.com
OHS Band Marches to Victory
Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.
Senatobia, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
saturdaydownsouth.com
Key Ole Miss offensive starter likely out for the season, per report
Ole Miss may be without one of its most talented offensive targets for the remainder of the season. According to a report from Chuck Rounsaville on On3 Sports, tight end Michael Trigg could be out for the season with a broken collarbone sustained in the first half of the 52-28 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
Look: Lane Kiffin's Message For Laura Rutledge Is Going Viral
During a recent interview with the Clarion Ledger, SEC Nation reporter Laura Rutledge weighed in on the live mascot debate between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Bully XXI, a live Bulldog mascot for Mississippi State, has been a long-standing figure in the program. Lane Kiffin's golden English lab puppy, Juice, has become an unofficial figure for the Rebels' program this season.
thelocalvoice.net
Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Diverse season, book and celebrity gala to commemorate landmark season. The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi celebrates its 20th anniversary this academic year with a diverse slate of performances, an expanded offering for area school children, a book, and a spring gala featuring Mississippi celebrities and friends.
Oxford Eagle
The two shall become one
There are some memories that burn in our hearts of something more wonderful than we could have imagined. That is the way I will remember my grandson’s wedding. Aidan is a Navy scuba diver and machinist mate on a nuclear submarine. He leaves for deployment later in October, and his new bride, Alex, leaves for her first traveling job as an x-ray technician, soon after. The couple will spend a little over two weeks together before enduring a lengthy time apart.
Attempted carjacking leads to shooting in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Shelby County early Tuesday. Deputies were called to Shandy Drive and Turn Bow lane. One neighbor who lives nearby said he heard several gunshots around 4:30 a.m. Deputies say the shooting was the result of an attempted carjacking. Cassandra Evans says she […]
thelocalvoice.net
Four Fall Activities to Enjoy in Lafayette County
School is well underway, and temperatures finally have dropped from the swelter of summer. Fall officially began September 22, so if you haven’t already taken advantage of Lafayette County’s autumn fun, here are a few opportunities to enjoy the season. 1. Trick-or-treat with the Oxford Park Commission and...
Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Crittenden County to Shelby County and beyond, low river levels along the Mississippi river are concerning farmers, barges, shipping companies, and more. The National Weather Service’s Mississippi River gauge measured at -6.3 feet Monday and as the weeks go by, it’s expected to get lower....
Pastor identified after fatal crash in Eads
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a car crash Saturday night. Willie Boyd, 44, died after his car struck a tree around 7 p.m. near N. Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road in Eads, Tennessee. Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby […]
tn.gov
Mississippi Man Charged with TennCare Fraud
NASHVILLE – A Mississippi man is charged with TennCare fraud after investigators say he continued to use the program after he was no longer eligible. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Engineering Professor Evaluates Traffic Signal Effectiveness
Amir Mehrara Molan awarded $99,000 grant to study benefits, drawbacks of three-phase lights. A University of Mississippi civil engineer is expanding his research on what could be the next generation of U.S. intersection design. At the heart of Amir Mehara Molan‘s study is the three-phase traffic signal. A traffic phase...
Daily Mississippian
Kappa Sigma member hospitalized after assault
An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.
thelocalvoice.net
Former Governor Haley Barbour, Retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Ole Miss for “Moving Mississippi Forward”
Former government officials to discuss strategies for facing state’s challenges. Former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott are coming to the University of Mississippi on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to discuss how future leaders can come together to continue moving Mississippi and the United States forward.
