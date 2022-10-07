Read full article on original website
Bosnian Serbs protest alleging vote-rigging by Dodik
SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Thousands have rallied in Bosnia for the second time in a week, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader rigged the presidential vote during Bosnia’s general election. Final results of the Oct. 2 ballot in Bosnia are yet to be announced. The election was held for all levels of government in both the Serb-dominated and Bosniak-Croat parts of the Balkan country, as well as for the central institutions. Leading Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik has claimed victory in the race to become president of the Serb entity. But opposition leaders say their candidate Jelena Trivic is the winner, and that Dodik and his allies had rigged the ballot.
Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill on its land
The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan has unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory. Kyrgyz defense officials did not specify a reason Sunday for cancelling the “Indestructible Brotherhood-2022” command and staff exercises, which were set to be held Monday to Friday. The move by the government in Bishkek comes a month after CSTO member Armenia criticized the bloc for failing to come to its aid after fighting broke out in its border with Azerbaijan in September, further underscoring possible tensions within the bloc.
Russians search for Jewish roots to flee draft
At a Red Cross centre in Moscow, a dark-haired woman nervously holds a phone to her ear, trying to dig out details on her Jewish roots to help her son flee President Vladimir Putin's drive to mobilise troops to fight in Ukraine. "Getting an Israeli passport is the only way for my son not to go to fight in Ukraine," the exhausted woman, who declined to give her name for security reasons, explained to AFP. Tens of thousands of Russians have fled since Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February and then announced a nationwide military call-up in September.
Thousands protest after deadly attack on Pakistan school van
PESHAWAR (AP) — Thousands of people are protesting in the northwestern Pakistani city of Mingora after a gunman opened fire on a school van, killing the driver and critically injuring a child. Monday’s shooting took place in the Gully Bagh neighborhood, sparking fears of a resurgence in militant activity in the Swat Valley. Tuesday’s mass protest brought the city to a standstill, with businesses, markets and private schools closing in solidarity. Protesters want the immediate arrest of the attackers and for peace and order to be restored. The shooting and protests coincide with the shooting of education activist Malala Yousufzai in the Swat Valley 10 years ago.
AP News Summary at 12:51 p.m. EDT
Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 12 after bridge blast. ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russia missile strike on a southern city has killed at least 12 people. Zaporizhzhia has suffered repeated barrages as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle for control of territory Moscow has illegally annexed. The strikes come as Russia has suffered a series of setbacks nearly eight months after invading Ukraine in a campaign many thought would be short-lived. In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have staged a counteroffensive, retaking areas in the south and east. The latest setback was an explosion Saturday that caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula. The attack on the Kerch Bridge damaged an important supply route for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort and a towering symbol of Russia’s power in the region.
