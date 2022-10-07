Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Two commercial trucks crash in Downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown traffic was disrupted and bystanders got an eyeful as a box truck was turned on its side just in front of JBA on the corner of MLK and Poplar. At around 9:30 on Tuesday morning, a box truck was turning left off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard onto Poplar Street when a log truck coming from the opposite direction kept going straight.
41nbc.com
Academy Sports and Outdoors donates $1,000 to BCSO
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Academy Sports and Outdoors is doing its part for the ‘Night to Unite’. The store gave a $1,000 donation to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, to help with the events happening during the ‘Night to Unite’ events. Academy says it wants to...
WALB 10
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
41nbc.com
Mentor’s Project holds food, bike giveaway for families
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– It’s fall break for students, and the Mentor’s Project of Bibb County wanted to give back to those in need. The non-profit organization held a food and bike giveaway today, where nearly 100 people attended event. They received three bags of groceries and a free bike.
41nbc.com
Jamaican jerk fries, brisket biscuits among food choices at 2022 Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Food is one of the Georgia National Fair’s main draws. The options range from donuts to steak to ice cream, and, of course, fried versions of everything from vegetables to desserts. On an Opening Day visit, I ran into a young boy enjoying some...
WMAZ
Sheriff: 32 people arrested, 60 cars towed in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park
MACON, Ga. — 32 people are in custody and 60 cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night. The weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-Day" was cut short when Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol carried out Operation Street Defender at Carolyn Crayton Park.
wfxl.com
Sumter firefighters extinguished a ‘totally engulfed’ house fire
The Sumter County Fire Rescue and Americus Fire Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at the Rockdale Subdivision Loop Saturday evening. SCFS says Upon arrival at 4:48 p.m. the first due engine reported a double wide mobile home trailer completely involved with fire plus adjacent carport. The fire had...
'I can't believe it' Houston County Habitat for Humanity helps Warner Robins women become home owners
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Habitat for Humanity is helping people in the community become homeowners. October 8 they began work on their 2022 Women's Build Project. This is the organization's 68th home build. The project is being built in Warner Robins on E. Imperial Circle. HCHFH says...
WMAZ
'A beautiful person': Macon musicians raise money for Macon Volunteer Clinic in friend's honor
MACON, Ga. — The ‘Fly Infestation' may sound like a gathering of bugs, but it's actually a gathering of folks throwing a fundraising concert to raise money on behalf of a man– J-Fly. Jason Laster passed away recently, and was beloved by the Macon music community. Scott...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office to host annual Night to Unite to connect community
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office Annual Night to Unite will be kicking off on Tuesday at the Bibb County Sheriff's Restorative Justice Center. The Sheriff's Office is encouraging people to come out and unite against crime by spending the day with your neighbors, deputies, government officials and firefighters.
41nbc.com
Local musician signs producer contract with Drumma Boy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Middle Georgia 13-year-old is now working with two time Grammy Award winning producer, Drumma Boy. Avery Brown, also known as Beats by Avery, just signed a producer contract with Drum Squad Productions on October 1. Avery says he’s been playing music since before he could...
55-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night at 9 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WALB 10
Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and now she faces charges including child endangerment, according to Vienna Police Department. On Oct. 8 at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Union Street at the CSX railroad crossing...
41nbc.com
WRPD investigating suspicious death
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death”. The department says officers responded to the 200 block of Todd Circle Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., in reference to a man dead from a gunshot wound.
wgxa.tv
Local Mexican restaurant awarded by Macon for serving up flavorful determination
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, a family's who determination proved the perfect recipe for success. "I believe owning this restaurant was my dad's dream. He always wanted to open his own business and they fell in love with the food industry, because when they came here that's all they did", says Evelin Mendoza.
41nbc.com
BCSO, GSP arrest over 30 in “Operation Street Defender”
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Georgia State Patrol, executed “Operation Street Defender” on October 9. The focus of the operation was street racing, stunt driving and vandalism of Carolyn Crayton Park in downtown Macon. Law enforcement arrested...
wfxl.com
Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
32-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon, on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower Parkway identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
