Warner Robins, GA

wgxa.tv

Two commercial trucks crash in Downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown traffic was disrupted and bystanders got an eyeful as a box truck was turned on its side just in front of JBA on the corner of MLK and Poplar. At around 9:30 on Tuesday morning, a box truck was turning left off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard onto Poplar Street when a log truck coming from the opposite direction kept going straight.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Academy Sports and Outdoors donates $1,000 to BCSO

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Academy Sports and Outdoors is doing its part for the ‘Night to Unite’. The store gave a $1,000 donation to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, to help with the events happening during the ‘Night to Unite’ events. Academy says it wants to...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
VIENNA, GA
41nbc.com

Mentor’s Project holds food, bike giveaway for families

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– It’s fall break for students, and the Mentor’s Project of Bibb County wanted to give back to those in need. The non-profit organization held a food and bike giveaway today, where nearly 100 people attended event. They received three bags of groceries and a free bike.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Sumter firefighters extinguished a ‘totally engulfed’ house fire

The Sumter County Fire Rescue and Americus Fire Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at the Rockdale Subdivision Loop Saturday evening. SCFS says Upon arrival at 4:48 p.m. the first due engine reported a double wide mobile home trailer completely involved with fire plus adjacent carport. The fire had...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Local musician signs producer contract with Drumma Boy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Middle Georgia 13-year-old is now working with two time Grammy Award winning producer, Drumma Boy. Avery Brown, also known as Beats by Avery, just signed a producer contract with Drum Squad Productions on October 1. Avery says he’s been playing music since before he could...
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and now she faces charges including child endangerment, according to Vienna Police Department. On Oct. 8 at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Union Street at the CSX railroad crossing...
VIENNA, GA
41nbc.com

WRPD investigating suspicious death

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death”. The department says officers responded to the 200 block of Todd Circle Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., in reference to a man dead from a gunshot wound.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Local Mexican restaurant awarded by Macon for serving up flavorful determination

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, a family's who determination proved the perfect recipe for success. "I believe owning this restaurant was my dad's dream. He always wanted to open his own business and they fell in love with the food industry, because when they came here that's all they did", says Evelin Mendoza.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

BCSO, GSP arrest over 30 in “Operation Street Defender”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Georgia State Patrol, executed “Operation Street Defender” on October 9. The focus of the operation was street racing, stunt driving and vandalism of Carolyn Crayton Park in downtown Macon. Law enforcement arrested...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower Parkway identified

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
MACON, GA

