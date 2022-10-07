ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Wildfire alert: Kalama Fire update 2022-10-07

Washington Incident News
Morning Briefing

Last updated: Fri, 07 Oct 2022 11:58:56

Incident is 5% contained.

Overview: The Kalama Fire, located southeast of Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens, is currently 454 acres in size. The fire was initially located on a cliff face and is now burning on extremely steep ground. Fire behavior has been smoldering and creeping.  The potential for fire growth remains, but containment lines have been completed and are holding.  With the inability to safely mop up the edge due to steep terrain and overhead hazards, containment percentages will remain low.

 

View Kalama Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

CK Drop
Kalama Fire MSH
Cowltiz District 5
Kalama Fire Map 09/22/22
Kalama Horse Camp Shelter
Skidder
Clearing operations
Fire Operations
Fire operations near the handline/hose lay areas
Kalama Fire Public meeting Sept. 12, 2022
Kalama Fire operations meeting

