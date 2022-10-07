Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested Following Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Green Bay man is facing charges after the death of a 38-year-old man in July. The Green Bay Police Department responded to a home on South Point Road where they located the deceased man. An autopsy found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl. His death was...
spmetrowire.com
One woman dies in Monday crash
One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man arrested after fleeing in a car & on foot, two law enforcement officers injured
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was taken into custody after trying to flee from officers and having fentanyl on him. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on October 10 around 3:30 p.m. police responded to a possible domestic abuse incident. The victim was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle that was driving in the city.
Dog bite at Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute under investigation
The bite was reported to have happened at the dog park on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m.
UPDATE: Green Bay Police locate missing 23-year-old man
Green Bay Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 23-year-old Khriston D. Seymour.
CBS 58
Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man
PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Appleton causes $150k in damages, no injuries
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire in Appleton caused around $150,000 in damages and left two people without a home. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on October 10 around 1 a.m., crews were sent to a reported house fire in the 200 block of East Wentworth Lane. When crews arrived, flames could be seen from the back of the residence.
whby.com
1 dead in Oconto County crash
TOWN OF GILLETT, Wis. — One person dies in a single-vehicle crash in Oconto County. Sheriff’s officials say the vehicle was heading west on Old 22 Road shortly after 11 p.m. Friday when it entered the ditch near Finnegan Lake Lane in the town of Gillett. The vehicle...
whby.com
Unattended cooking blamed for Neenah house fire
NEENAH, Wis–Fire leaves a Neenah family without a home. Crews were called to the housee in the 800-block of Cecil Street around 8:30 Monday night and found heavy smoke and flames upon arrival. Everyone inside was able to escape, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters say unattended cooking led...
wiproud.com
Officials investigating two children’s deaths in Wisconsin
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are investigating the death of two children in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Children and Families (DCF), the first case was on October 1, when a 1-year-old died from alleged maltreatment. The second incident reported by the DCF was on October...
whby.com
Woman falls from overpass in apparent suicide attempt
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A woman is injured after falling from an overpass in Fond du Lac. An officer found the 19-year-old hanging by her arms off the Johnson Street bridge around midnight on Sunday. The officer tried to prevent her from falling, but she fell and landed...
WBAY Green Bay
Barbeque grill outside Appleton home causes house fire
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -A house fire early Monday morning, in Appleton caused more than $100,000 in damage. It happened on E. Wentworth Lane. It was just after 1 a.m. when fire crews were called to the home on the north side of Appleton. Everyone in the house was able to escape, as flames burned up the back side of the home. While the fire department was able to quickly put out the flames, on the outside of the home, crews realized they had more work to do.
whby.com
2 displaced after Appleton house fire
APPLETON, Wis. — Two people are displaced after a house fire in Appleton. Crews were called to the home in the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. They arrived to find flames at the back of the home. No one was inside at the...
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
whby.com
German Shepherd sought in dog bite incident in Little Chute
LITTLE CHUTE, WI — Fox Valley Metro Police are searching for the owner of a young German Shepherd involved in a dog bite incident. It took place October 7 around 3:45 PM at the Outagamie County Dog Park on French Road in Little Chute. Community Service officers were told the an adult woman was playing with the dog with a chew toy when she was bitten by the animal. The dog is described as a brown/black German Shepherd, approximately two-years old. Police have no description of the owner. Anyone with information about the dog or its owner is asked to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at 920-788-7505.
whby.com
Ozone down, particulates up in Fox Valley air
MADISON, Wis–The latest D-N-R report on air quality in Wisconsin has a mixed bag of results for the Fox Valley. Ozone levels have decreased in Appleton over the last two years, falling from 70-parts per billion to 60-parts last year. However, particulate matter is on the increase. That reading...
wearegreenbay.com
‘We do not believe that this was a random incident’: Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple police officers were on Green Bay’s east side to investigate a shots fired incident. A Local 5 crew said that police were reportedly looking through some bushes. The police were in the 900 block of East Walnut Street. Green Bay Police Department...
seehafernews.com
Two Infants Dead in Manitowoc County, Officials are Investigating
Law enforcement in Manitowoc County is investigating a pair of infant deaths that appear to be unrelated to each other. Details of the investigation are very scarce, but we do know that the death of a one-year-old boy on October 1st was reported to the Department of Children and Families’ Division of Safety and Permanence two days later.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 10, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, October 10, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
