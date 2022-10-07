Read full article on original website
Prop. 30 Is So Bad It Might Be Good for California
Will climate change destroy California’s broken governing system?. That’s the most interesting question posed by the most interesting measure on this November’s statewide ballot. Proposition 30 might be dismissed as just another attempt to raise taxes on the rich. But it actually may represent the beginning of an existential contest—between the urgency of the 21st-century climate crisis and the endurance of the state’s dysfunctional 19th-century constitutional order.
High Costs Thwart California’s Housing Push
During its just-closed biennial session, the California Legislature passed — and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed — dozens of bills aimed at relieving the state’s acute shortage of housing. Newsom capped the effort late last month by signing two somewhat similar bills that make it easier to build...
Fresno County Redistricting Plan Trades One Gerrymander for Another
California once had a history of epic political and legal battles over redrawing legislative and congressional districts after each decennial census. The Legislature, dominated then as now by Democrats, would create maps that enhanced the party’s prospects of gaining, or at least holding, power and if the governor was a Democrat, the gerrymandered districts would become law.
Tight Poll Gives Maher Reason for Optimism, but Costa Confident of Victory
A new poll indicates that Kingsburg businessman Michael Maher has tightened the race against incumbent Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, in California’s 21st District. A Trafalgar Group poll of 515 likely voters shows a virtual tie — Costa at 44.2% to Republican Maher’s 43.8%. Twelve percent are undecided in a poll that concluded on Oct. 3.
State Grants of Nearly $5M Help Train More Healthcare Workers for Underserved Valley
California’s investment in educating and training more healthcare workers for underserved communities will put millions of dollars in the Central Valley to develop career pathways through pipeline programs, paid summer internships for undergraduates, and one-year post-undergraduate fellowships. The California Department of Health Care Access and Information recently awarded Fresno...
