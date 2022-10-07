GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a 59-year-old man early Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a house. Police said around 12:50 a.m., officers attempted to stop a Nissan Versa at the intersection of Main and Mary Streets. Instead of stopping, the vehicle continued westbound on Mary Street and turned south into the 2500 block of B Street. The vehicle went left of center and off the roadway then stopped on the curb. The vehicle then accelerated to avoid apprehension and struck a residence.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO