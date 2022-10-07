Read full article on original website
Outlander Season 7: New and Returning Cast Confirmed by Starz
Ahead of Season 7, Starz has revealed who will be a part of the cast. The premium cabler announced the return of several fan-favorite cast members today, in addition to five new cast members joining the popular time-traveling series for its upcoming seventh season, which is filming now in Scotland.
The Winchesters: Tom Welling Joins Supernatural Spinoff
Tom Welling will be pulling double duty on The CW this fall. News broke Sunday during the New York Comic Con panel for The Winchesters that Welling had booked a role on the forthcoming Supernatural spinoff. Welling is best known for playing Clark Kent on The WB/CW's Smallville. According to...
Virgin River: Martin Henderson Celebrates Major Milestone With Co-Stars
Virgin River is one of Netflix's buzziest series. Fans were shocked earlier this year when Virgin River Season 4 wrapped up with several cliffhangers. Thankfully, the cast is hard at work on the forthcoming fifth season, which will feature the 50th episode. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack on the soapy...
TV Ratings: East New York Rises, NCIS: LA Returns Down
CBS revamped its Sunday line-up this season, and the numbers have so far been encouraging. The Equalizer drew 6.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating last night, while freshman East New York (5.5 million/0.4 rating) picked up some steam in viewers. However, the demo was down a bit. NCIS: Los...
Jensen and Danneel Ackles Extend First-Look Deal With Warner Bros. TV, Talk Organically Building ‘The Winchesters’ as a Home Apart from ‘Supernatural’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Production is moving forward for Jensen and Danneel Ackles. With their latest endeavor, “The Winchesters” slated to premiere on The CW on Oct. 11, the couple recently renewed their first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television for two more years and teases there’s a few more stories they’re looking to share in the future through their production company, Chaos Machine. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Warner Bros. as it’s been our home for a long time. It feels only natural that The Winchesters would stay within the Warner Bros. family and continue on the Supernatural legacy,” said the...
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
5 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
From Helaena's prophecy about Aemond to Rhaenyra's braided hair, see the best details from HBO's newest episode of the "Game of Thrones" prequel here.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
‘Titans’ star says DC’s superhero team gets ‘obliterated’ in season 4
Brenton Thwaites teased of what’s to come for Titans season four, and it’s not looking good. The actor plays Dick Grayson/Nightwing, the leader of the team and Batman’s former sidekick. He promises that season four will see the heroes encounter threats they’ve never faced before. The...
Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 6 Episode 4
Did the 118 manage to rescue a birdwatcher trapped under a tree?. On 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 4, the danger was off the charts for the team. Meanwhile, Maddie helped a mother and her young daughter when an abusive father showed up at their house. Elsewhere, Eddie caught Christopher in...
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1 Review: Game of Drones
This season opener checked most of the necessary boxes. On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1, the team tracked down some foreign baddies while dealing with their personal issues as the ghost of Hetty hovered over them. In other words, it delivered exactly what longtime viewers expected, with few...
House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: Who Will Ascend the Throne?
We should prepare for the worst, House of the Dragon fans. The hit Game of Thrones spinoff picks up in the aftermath of the death of King Viserys I. His death will undoubtedly change the trajectory of the series, largely thanks to his dying words to Alicent. He referenced the...
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3 Review: Dye Hard
We got ourselves a new rookie. Celina Juarez is a handful, and she was one of many reasons why The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3 was stressful to watch from the opening moments until the end. Of course, we also got an update on the Rosalind Dyer situation, and she'll...
The Voice Stunner: Blake Shelton Out After 23 Seasons
The Voice is getting a major shakeup. Blake Shelton, who has been with the NBC juggernaut since the beginning of its run, will leave in the spring following Season 23. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement.
The Big Bang Theory Cast Was "Blindsided" When Jim Parsons Announced Exit
When Jim Parsons announced his exit from The Big Bang Theory, there was some behind-the-scenes drama. Parsons decided in 2018, ahead of Season 12, that he was ready to move on from the megahit comedy. “I don’t think there was a part of me that actually thought I would do...
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Phantom Pattern
Being in a position of power means having to be at ease with your decisions. If you overthink your actions in the aftermath, it will eat away at you. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 4 found Jason making a decision that got someone killed, and with Omar in his ear, it will haunt him going forward.
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 8 Review: The Lord of the Tides
The Prince That Was Promised has been talked about since Game of Thrones, and it's depressing that the prophecy could be the jumping-off point for the Targaryen civil war. House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 8 switched gears considerably as we picked up with the characters six years later.
Big Sky Exclusive Clip: Beau & Carla Catch Up!
Beau Arlen is a bit of a mystery. Ever since the charismatic sheriff came on the scene, we haven't gotten a chance to discover too much about him outside of his relationship with his daughter, but that looks likely to change now that his ex-wife is back in the picture.
The Rings of Power Star Morfydd Clark on 24 Hours in A&E
This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2022 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “I think 24 Hours in A&E is one of the most profound programmes on TV. It makes you fall in love with people, inspires huge empathy and shows all the work the NHS does – the doctors, nurses, porters, receptionists, every member of the team. It also highlights how, no matter what we are going through, we somehow manage to be funny and maintain a sense of humour. It’s beautiful – sometimes terribly sad, but a beautiful slice of humanity at its best. As an actor I’m more obsessed with people than with other actors. I was compelled by this show, it moved me in a completely unexpected way. The way the staff treat older and possibly more lonely people always stands out to me, too. It makes me think of that Van Gogh quote – ‘There is nothing more truly artistic than to love people.’ When you’re watching this show, you really feel that.”
Lucy Lawless on My Life Is Murder Season 3, Playing a "Souped-up Verison" of Herself
Catching up with a cultural icon is always exciting, but catching up with Lucy Lawless from her country home takes the cake. We talked with Lucy about My Life Is Murder Season 3, which premieres today on Acorn TV. Our zoom chat included expansive views of her lovely home (where she finally has wireless), and a peek at her gorgeous dog enjoying the day.
