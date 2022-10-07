(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is seeking partnerships with community organizations as they prepare to launch a new program to help those who have been long-term unemployed reenter the workforce. These organizations would help find these residents along with helping connect them with proper education, workforce training, and support services that will help prepare them for future employment, according to city officials."There are more than 11,000 unfilled jobs available today right here in the City of Detroit and employers need people to fill them," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "We are calling on community organizations that already do this kind...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO