Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Detroit launches JumpStart program to lure unemployed residents into workforce

Mayor Mike Duggan is seeking community organizations to partner with the city to help unemployed residents reenter the job market. The program, dubbed JumpStart, seeks groups that are already helping residents gain employment and training opportunities to connect them with new jobs across Detroit. Duggan said employers in Detroit are looking to fill 11,000 jobs and the new program could help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.
fox2detroit.com

New eviction service in Oakland County available for free to some residents

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Anyone in Oakland County who is facing eviction can apply for help through a housing services program in Bloomfield Hills. The legal services helps those who are struggling financially secure the best outcome for their housing issues if they are facing eviction. Those who qualify for the free service would have fallen behind on their payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBS Detroit

State of mental health care in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) -  On World Mental Health Day, CBS Detroit is examining mental illness as metro Detroit had two high-profile cases take place within the span of just a few days.  In Detroit, police officers shot and killed a man who struggled with a mental disorder. In Downtown Dearborn, a man, whose family says suffers from PTSD, allegedly gunned down a hotel clerk. "The mental health care system in Michigan is under great strain," Dr. Gerald Shiener, Chief of Psychiatry at Sinai Grace Hospital said. He sees the problem everyday. "We've really left behind the chronically mentally...
CBS Detroit

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit’s Birwood Wall, built in 1941 to racially segregate neighborhoods, gets historical marker

DETROIT – A wall built in Detroit in 1941 to racially segregate Black and white neighborhoods has received historic designation from the state of Michigan. The Birwood Wall, sometimes referred to as the Eight Mile Wall, was built by a white real estate developer in the Eight Mile and Wyoming area. It was meant to separate a newly build white subdivision, Blackstone Park, from an existing Black neighborhood nearby.
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
HometownLife.com

Wayne County's COVID cases fall 10%; Oakland County cases plummet 15.8%

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 12,880 new cases. That's down 12.2% from the previous week's tally of 14,678 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked seventh among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
fox2detroit.com

State revokes licenses of now-shuttered Detroit funeral home, manager

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A closed Detroit funeral home and its manager had licenses revoked this week because of what the state calls gross misconduct. The Michigan Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science pulled the licenses of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, which operated at 21551 Fenkell, and its manager John N. Olszewski Jr. The funeral establishment was also ordered to pay a $110,000 administrative fine, while Olszewski must pay $170,000.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan senators respond to misconduct allegations at Detroit VA medical center

DETROIT – Senator Debbie Stabenow is responding to the investigation at Detroit’s John Dingell VA Medical Center after allegations of misconduct were made. Senator Stabenow said, “they were doing internal investigations, they replaced the people involved, and now have brought it to all of us and we’re going to make sure this is done right.”
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Wayne County juvenile jail under investigation

Michigan’s health department has confirmed that Wayne County’s juvenile jail is under investigation. The Detroit Free Press reports the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is looking into seven complaints. Wayne County commissioners called for quick and drastic action in September over conditions at the jail. The...
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana

A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information. During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products...
