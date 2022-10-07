Read full article on original website
Detroit launches JumpStart program to lure unemployed residents into workforce
Mayor Mike Duggan is seeking community organizations to partner with the city to help unemployed residents reenter the job market. The program, dubbed JumpStart, seeks groups that are already helping residents gain employment and training opportunities to connect them with new jobs across Detroit. Duggan said employers in Detroit are looking to fill 11,000 jobs and the new program could help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.
fox2detroit.com
New eviction service in Oakland County available for free to some residents
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Anyone in Oakland County who is facing eviction can apply for help through a housing services program in Bloomfield Hills. The legal services helps those who are struggling financially secure the best outcome for their housing issues if they are facing eviction. Those who qualify for the free service would have fallen behind on their payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State of mental health care in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On World Mental Health Day, CBS Detroit is examining mental illness as metro Detroit had two high-profile cases take place within the span of just a few days. In Detroit, police officers shot and killed a man who struggled with a mental disorder. In Downtown Dearborn, a man, whose family says suffers from PTSD, allegedly gunned down a hotel clerk. "The mental health care system in Michigan is under great strain," Dr. Gerald Shiener, Chief of Psychiatry at Sinai Grace Hospital said. He sees the problem everyday. "We've really left behind the chronically mentally...
Detroit prepares to launch new program to help long-term unemployed residents reenter workforce
(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is seeking partnerships with community organizations as they prepare to launch a new program to help those who have been long-term unemployed reenter the workforce. These organizations would help find these residents along with helping connect them with proper education, workforce training, and support services that will help prepare them for future employment, according to city officials."There are more than 11,000 unfilled jobs available today right here in the City of Detroit and employers need people to fill them," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "We are calling on community organizations that already do this kind...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit’s Birwood Wall, built in 1941 to racially segregate neighborhoods, gets historical marker
DETROIT – A wall built in Detroit in 1941 to racially segregate Black and white neighborhoods has received historic designation from the state of Michigan. The Birwood Wall, sometimes referred to as the Eight Mile Wall, was built by a white real estate developer in the Eight Mile and Wyoming area. It was meant to separate a newly build white subdivision, Blackstone Park, from an existing Black neighborhood nearby.
Non-profit works to stop food waste in metro Detroit - one apple at a time
While many spent their Sunday running errands, a small group of volunteers were in a field in Waterford hoping to make a big difference.
California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY is cleaning up Cass Corridor in Detroit
Of the hundreds of dispensaries in Michigan, many give back to their communities through donations and labor
What is 'guerrilla gardening' — and why are people doing it in Detroit?
Guerrilla gardening is not encouraged, to be clear … but there’s a reason that people are doing it in neighborhoods in Detroit, and have been for some time. Here’s a look.
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Eight Mile Wall, once used to segregate Blacks and whites, gets historical dedication
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Birwood Wall once separated races in Detroit. "It is really important to remember this history of discrimination in this city. It still casts its shadow today," Mayor Mike Duggan said. That wall from Eight Mile Road to Pembroke Avenue, built in 1941, was used to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
HometownLife.com
Wayne County's COVID cases fall 10%; Oakland County cases plummet 15.8%
Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 12,880 new cases. That's down 12.2% from the previous week's tally of 14,678 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked seventh among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
fox2detroit.com
State revokes licenses of now-shuttered Detroit funeral home, manager
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A closed Detroit funeral home and its manager had licenses revoked this week because of what the state calls gross misconduct. The Michigan Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science pulled the licenses of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, which operated at 21551 Fenkell, and its manager John N. Olszewski Jr. The funeral establishment was also ordered to pay a $110,000 administrative fine, while Olszewski must pay $170,000.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan senators respond to misconduct allegations at Detroit VA medical center
DETROIT – Senator Debbie Stabenow is responding to the investigation at Detroit’s John Dingell VA Medical Center after allegations of misconduct were made. Senator Stabenow said, “they were doing internal investigations, they replaced the people involved, and now have brought it to all of us and we’re going to make sure this is done right.”
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Wayne County juvenile jail under investigation
Michigan’s health department has confirmed that Wayne County’s juvenile jail is under investigation. The Detroit Free Press reports the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is looking into seven complaints. Wayne County commissioners called for quick and drastic action in September over conditions at the jail. The...
Detroit’s New Standards Jazz Crawl will bring more than 13 free concerts across the city
The inaugural event kicks off Friday
Kids with disabilities face off-the-books school suspensions
The phone call from her son’s school was alarming. The assistant principal told her to come to the school immediately.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fire marshal ends Dearborn school board meeting early due to disorderly crowd
DEARBORN, Mich. – A fire marshal has ended a Dearborn school board meeting early due to the crowd becoming disorderly. The meeting was live-streamed on Monday evening, and those in attendance were often told to keep quiet as loud cheers and murmurs were heard during public comments. The situation...
Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana
A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information. During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products...
After latest fatal jump, Ann Arbor mulls better barriers on parking decks
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing before City Council this past week, Ann Arbor resident Peter Eckstein recalled speaking out five years ago about the urgent need to erect barriers at downtown parking decks to check “an ongoing epidemic of suicides.”. The Downtown Development Authority, which manages the city-owned...
