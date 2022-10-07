Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Shopping the October Prime Day deals? Buy this tablet
Although Amazon held its main Prime Day 2022 sale in July, the online retail giant is giving customers another chance to grab many of its best deals with its Prime Early Access Sale. This means you can once again get some great iPad offers. If you’re looking for a really affordable iPad, you can’t go wrong with the standard Apple iPad 10.2 at Amazon right now. Normally priced at $329, it’s down to an even lower price of $269, saving you $60 off the usual price. It’s a significant savings on an already well-priced tablet and easily one of the highlights of the Prime Day iPad deals. Here’s why you need the Apple iPad 10.2 in your life.
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
Digital Trends
The best Google Pixel Watch screen protectors
Google has completed its hardware-software ecosystem with the debut of the Google Pixel Watch, pairing it with the release of the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. While a smartphone case may be a no-brainer for today's giant glass slabs, can the same be said of smartwatch...
Digital Trends
Nest Cam with Floodlight vs. Ring Spotlight Cam Pro
Spotlight cameras are smaller, nimbler versions of motion sensor floodlights used to protect outside areas. While today’s security cams feature plenty of night vision features, activating a spotlight adds some extra illumination — and can frighten away unwanted guests, both human and animal. Two of the most consumer-friendly,...
Digital Trends
Today's Best Robot Mop Prime Day Deal
If you’ve always wanted a robot mop, the Prime Early Access Sale is your perfect opportunity to grab one. Amazon may have already had a Prime Day, but the company wasn’t willing to wait until Black Friday for another round of sales. The Prime Early Access sale is on October 11 and 12, and it includes some great deals on smart home tech, like this iRobot Braava Jet deal. Right now, the Bravva Jet m6 is only $380, a $180 discount from its original $500 — let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time.
Digital Trends
This 55-inch LG OLED TV is $400 off in the Walmart Rollback Sale
With Amazon debuting Prime Day deals in its Prime Early Access Sale tomorrow, other retailers are getting in on the sale action as well — with one beating it to the punch. Walmart is offering a great series of deals in its Walmart Rollback Sale, including this terrific bargain on a 55-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV. Though it normally costs a hefty $1,298, it’s now down to a more affordable $897, which is a savings of $401. If you’ve been thinking about picking up a TV with exceptional picture quality, now is your chance.
Digital Trends
This Roborock robot vacuum and mop is 44% off for Prime Day
If you missed the Prime Day sales in July, Amazon has given you a second chance with the Prime Early Access Sale. We’re also calling it Prime Day October 2022 because there are plenty of excellent Prime Day deals available to help you save on products you need today or to snag good deals for early holiday shopping. One of the best smart home deals we’ve seen in the current two-day sales event is for the Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum and Mop. If you’re in the market for a dual-purpose automated vacuum and mopping assistant with advanced navigation and mapping, Amazon slashed the price by 44% on this highly-rated combo. Instead of the regular $360 price, you can buy the Roborock E5 for just $200, saving $160 to use for other items on your list.
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may change our smartwatch future
Rugged smartwatches are going to become a mainstream thing, and you can thank Samsung and Apple for it. I put Samsung’s name ahead of Apple’s because, technically, Samsung released a somewhat rugged smartwatch before Apple during this latest period of interest in the niche — but the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a very different beast from the Apple Watch Ultra. However, together they will encourage other companies to add a tougher model to their own range of smartwatches. Get ready, because many more tough smartwatches are coming.
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
Digital Trends
Amazon is selling the Pixel 6a for $329, and it’s just unbelievably good
Google’s latest flagships, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, are now on the shelf. Packing upgraded innards and fresh looks without a price hike, these phones are arguably the most compelling Android flagships out there. But if there’s a phone that should be on your shopping wishlist as we head into the holiday season, it should be the Pixel 6a.
Digital Trends
The Best Prime Early Access Amazon Echo Deals for 2022
Tomorrow is an exciting time for anyone keen to save big on technology, with the Prime Early Access sale officially launching for the first time ever. The two-day event is a lot like Prime Day but at a different time of year. The thinking is that it means you can do all your holiday shopping earlier than usual, while saving plenty of cash, too. In particular, it’s going to be a great time of year for anyone seeking out highly sought-after technology as Amazon often provides the deepest of discounts on this kind of stuff. When it comes to Amazon Echo devices on sale, we’re already ahead of things by highlighting some of the best Prime Early Access Amazon Echo deals from the sale that you can shop right this very second.
Digital Trends
Yale Assure Lock 2 hands-on review: tiny footprint, tremendous features
The Assure Lock 2 is the newest edition to Yale’s lineup of smart locks. It’s the follow-up to the original, well-reviewed Assure Lock, and so far, it seems to be hitting all the right notes. Contents. Although I’ve only been testing it for about a week, the Assure...
Digital Trends
The Surface Pro 8 just got an awesome October Prime Day deal
If you’re unfamiliar with Microsoft’s Surface lineup of laptops, they’re essentially the response to Apple’s Macbook Air and Dell’s XPS, meaning they’re light, thin, and quite expensive. Luckily, one of the latest iterations, the Surface Pro 8, has a great deal going right now during the Prime Early Access Sale, where you can pick it up for the discounted price of $1,111, rather than the $1,600 that it usually goes for, so that’s $489 off the list price.
Digital Trends
The 5 best TV deals in Best Buy rival October Prime Day sale
Best Buy is challenging the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which is also known as the October Prime Day, with Prime Day deals of its own that cover all product categories. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to buy a new TV for cheap, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday because you can enjoy significant discounts from this Best Buy Prime Day sale. To help you choose, we’ve gathered the five best TV deals that you can avail yourself of right now from the retailer, but you need to act fast if one of them catches your eye as stocks are going quickly.
Digital Trends
Twitter experiments with a major change to hashtags
Clickable hashtags are kind of important to how people experience Twitter. Clicking through hashtag links is a convenient way to find more tweets related to specific and niche topics. And they’re so useful for browsing content that other popular social media platforms (like Instagram and TikTok) have them too.
Digital Trends
Today’s Best Deals: Get a 70-inch TV for $450, a Chromebook for $98
October Prime Day, officially called the Amazon Early Access Sale, has stirred up online shopping activity with a second round of Prime Day deals this year, pushing rival retailers like Walmart and Dell to counter with their Walmart Rollback Sale and Dell Prime Day sale, respectively. Amazon’s event won’t start until tomorrow, October 11, but you can already start your shopping by taking a look at the wide range of offers across all the popular retailers. To show you what kind of bargain prices you’ll encounter, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals that are available right now.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, October 9: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#477)
Trying to solve Wordle #477 for October 9, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Having a lazy Sunday? You might have slept in the morning, but it’s Wordle time now! Sunday’s great for capping off a week of Wordle wins and reviewing your record — did you really need four guesses on Friday or were you rushing it? Maybe you need to change up your starting word.
Digital Trends
How to watch Microsoft’s fall Surface event tomorrow
Microsoft will host its fall Surface event on Wednesday, October 12 at 7 a.m. PST, where the brand is set to showcase several new hardware products, software, and accessories. Microsoft will livestream its event from its official Microsoft home page. You can set a reminder that the stream is about to start from your Outlook calendar. The brand is sure to simultaneously stream on its Microsoft Surface YouTube channel; however, there is currently no placeholder video available. Additionally, you can find a Twitter stream counting down to the livestream for Wednesday’s event.
Digital Trends
Luxury Garmin Marq adventure smartwatches updated to take on Apple Watch Ultra
Luxury traditional watches that serve, or are designed to look like they serve, a specific purpose are common, but Garmin’s Marq range always stood out because it brought that “luxury tool watch” approach to smartwatches. Now Garmin is back with the second generation of its Marq smartwatches and there are five models in all, each designed to work best in different environments.
