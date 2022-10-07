Tonight won’t be quite as chilly with a southeast flow helping to keep the mercury from dropping as much, as we fall into the lower 40s overnight under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday begins to feature some changes, as a storm system approaches to our west. Most of the day will be dry, but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out by the afternoon. Some of the showers could have some gusty wind with them, but this threat overall is low. That breezy weather will push the thermometer up as I think we’ll jump up into the lower 70s in many locations for highs! Showers will become more commonplace and wind gusts as high as 30 mph will be possible with a cold front crossing through.

