Read full article on original website
Related
WVNT-TV
WV Governor, Senate President spar again over Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With just over four weeks until Election Day, the battle over Amendment 2 is really heating up in West Virginia. If approved by voters, it would give the Legislature authority to act on two key issues. Lawmakers could decide if a tax on business inventory...
WVNT-TV
Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She’s our governor!” someone yelled. Kari...
WVNT-TV
Midweek storm system could bring gusty showers
Tonight continues our trend of chilly nights with high pressure nearly directly overhead. That will allow temperatures to quickly drop and we’ll end up in the upper 30s overnight. A few patchy areas of frost will be around but the hard freeze that we experienced Saturday night will not be a threat other than the highest of elevations.
WVNT-TV
Very warm Tuesday preludes gusty showers late Wednesday
Tonight won’t be quite as chilly with a southeast flow helping to keep the mercury from dropping as much, as we fall into the lower 40s overnight under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday begins to feature some changes, as a storm system approaches to our west. Most of the day will be dry, but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out by the afternoon. Some of the showers could have some gusty wind with them, but this threat overall is low. That breezy weather will push the thermometer up as I think we’ll jump up into the lower 70s in many locations for highs! Showers will become more commonplace and wind gusts as high as 30 mph will be possible with a cold front crossing through.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNT-TV
Tuesday brings the sunshine once again and warmer temps, getting into the upper 60s.
Tuesday is a beautiful fall-like day on the way with temperatures jumping up into the middle 60s under partly sunny skies. With colors popping around us, it’ll be a great evening to enjoy dinner outside!. Wednesday begins to feature some changes, as a storm system approaches to our west....
WVNT-TV
Another cold night in store with some under a Frost Advisory tonight
Tonight will continue our cold trend for the past several nights with another cold night in store. While tonight will be a clear one, we will still see temperatures get down into the 30s and 20s across the forecast with some areas under a Frost Advisory tonight. Still make sure that if you have any plants that need to be protected, either cover them up or take them inside if possible!
WVNT-TV
Cooler day ahead for Sunday with a mostly sunny afternoon
Sunday expect widespread frost with the higher elevations seeing their first freeze. Temps Sunday morning will be in the low 30s with higher elevations in the mid to upper 20s! At least the sunshine will be around all day but don’t expect it to help temps as we only push the mid 50s.
WVNT-TV
After a cold start, we warm up for your Monday, getting back into the 60s
Monday we start to warm things up from the weekend as we continue with the sunshine. Temps still cold to start in the 30s and 40s but this time we’ll push the 60s by the afternoon. Tuesday is a copy and paste day starting off in the mid to...
Comments / 1