Are two ballot referendums driving Kentucky's voter registration surge, and will that translate to high turnout at the polls?

wdrb.com
Kentucky sees rush of independent voter registrations ahead of Tuesday's deadline
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky is 4 p.m. Tuesday. Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said there's always a last-minute push to get registered, and this year is no different. This year, Adams said Kentucky has seen a large increase in young people...
Abortion at center of amendment on Kentucky ballot
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – With election day less than a month away, the countdown has officially begun and Amendment 2 on Kentucky’s ballot has caught some attention. The approval of that amendment would completely end abortion rights and the federal funding for it in Kentucky. As of now, abortion is outlawed in Kentucky after the […]
WSAZ
Two Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky midterm election is less than a month away. There are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would impact the future of abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
wkms.org
Are two ballot referendums driving a Ky. voter registration surge?
Kentucky’s chief election officer isn’t expecting two constitutional amendments on the November ballot to drive high turnout. The most high profile of the two will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. A Kansas abortion amendment in August produced record turnout, but Secretary of State Michael...
Yes for Life Alliance: Vote yes for the Constitutional Amendment #2 on the November 8 ballot
By The Yes for Life Alliance Founding Members: Addia Wuchner (Kentucky Right to Life), Angela Minter (Sisters for Life), Todd Gray (Kentucky Baptist Convention), Jason Hall (Catholic Conference of Kentucky), David Walls (The Family Foundation) and Richard Nelson (Commonwealth Policy Center) On a bright Saturday afternoon on the steps of...
Important dates to know ahead of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana midterm elections
The midterm elections are just a few weeks away and Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana will all have key races on their ballots.
WUKY
Time is running out to check your Kentucky voter registration and hear directly from local candidates
In order to vote in the upcoming general election, which is about a month away, Kentuckians will need to make sure they are properly registered, and the deadline is fast approaching. Registrations must be complete by 4 PM Eastern time on Tuesday, October 11. The website to visit is govoteky.com.
WLKY.com
Democrat suing to get on ballot in Kentucky House race appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Democrat suing to get on the ballot in a Kentucky House race appeared in court Monday, with her attorney arguing a certification deadline does not apply to the candidate because of unique circumstances. Democrat Ann Sermersheim filed on Sept. 13 to run against Republican incumbent...
wdrb.com
Kentucky voters will decide next month on 2 constitutional amendments. Here's what they say.
Kentucky voters will decide next month on 2 constitutional amendments. Here's what they say. Kentucky voters arriving at the polls in 29 days to vote on two constitutional amendments, one of which could shape the future of abortion access.
Northern Kentucky Pro-Choice Demonstrators Ask Voters to Reject Amendment 2
Amendment 2 would remove constitutional protections to abortion care access in Kentucky.
kentuckytoday.com
WKYT 27
Poll workers needed in Kentucky as midterm draws near
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over a month away from the November midterm elections. Secretary of State Michael Adams has warned of a poll worker shortage. Lexington-area county clerks tell us they’re getting quite busy between sending out absentee ballots and preparing for election day on November 8.
Abortion rights issue on the ballot in November
Yesterday we told you about one constitutional issue on the ballot in November. Today, the second constitutional amendment on the ballot is Constitutional Amendment 2, an amendment that will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. The question will ask Kentucky voters if they want to add this...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Rand Paul skips debate
GOP Sen. Rand Paul released a controversial ad accusing his Democratic opponent Charles Booker of endorsing "violent" behavior.
westkentuckystar.com
