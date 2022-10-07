ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Are two ballot referendums driving Kentucky's voter registration surge, and will that translate to high turnout at the polls?

By WKU Public Radio
WOWK 13 News

Abortion at center of amendment on Kentucky ballot

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – With election day less than a month away, the countdown has officially begun and Amendment 2 on Kentucky’s ballot has caught some attention. The approval of that amendment would completely end abortion rights and the federal funding for it in Kentucky. As of now, abortion is outlawed in Kentucky after the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Two Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky midterm election is less than a month away. There are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would impact the future of abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkms.org

Are two ballot referendums driving a Ky. voter registration surge?

Kentucky’s chief election officer isn’t expecting two constitutional amendments on the November ballot to drive high turnout. The most high profile of the two will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. A Kansas abortion amendment in August produced record turnout, but Secretary of State Michael...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky at bottom of electric vehicle infrastructure ranks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – While Kentucky may become the Electric Vehicle battery manufacturing capital of the United States, when it comes to EV infrastructure a recent study shows the state is currently ranked near the bottom. In September 2021, Ford announced it was building two lithium-ion battery plants at...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Poll workers needed in Kentucky as midterm draws near

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over a month away from the November midterm elections. Secretary of State Michael Adams has warned of a poll worker shortage. Lexington-area county clerks tell us they’re getting quite busy between sending out absentee ballots and preparing for election day on November 8.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act

During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
INCOME TAX
radionwtn.com

SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease

Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Abortion rights issue on the ballot in November

Yesterday we told you about one constitutional issue on the ballot in November. Today, the second constitutional amendment on the ballot is Constitutional Amendment 2, an amendment that will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. The question will ask Kentucky voters if they want to add this...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Hundreds of healthcare workers ask Tennessee lawmakers to reconsider the state’s all-out abortion ban

More than 700 Tennessee health care workers have signed an open letter to state lawmakers, asking them to revisit the state’s all-out abortion ban. Many of them are OB-GYNs like Dr. Nikki Zite of Knoxville, who helped write the letter. She says an original draft asked legislators to repeal the abortion ban, but Zite says repeal seemed too far-fetched.
TENNESSEE STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease

Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
KENTUCKY STATE

