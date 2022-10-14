ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 13

Not much change in Netflix's lists of its most popular shows and movies today — Easy-Bake Battle didn't pique your interest? Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still atop the shows list despite its awful title, and Mila Kunis' Luckiest Girl Alive is still looking down at all the other movies. The only significant changes are the additions of two movies: Josh Duhamel's new action thriller Blackout and the 2009 Zac Efron film 17 Again.
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
How To Watch All of the ‘Halloween’ Movies in Order

John Carpenter's original score for his 1978 smash hit movie, the first Halloween, will always be a classic. From one little gory slasher film to a major franchise with 13 installments, Halloween certainly has achieved what few other scary movies could even dream of. Halloween is like the Marvel of the horror genre. The events […]
‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Jamie Lee Curtis & The Horror Franchise Go Out On A High Note

Four years ago, Michael Myers took back his throne as the horror world’s top villain with the massive success of 2018’s Halloween. That movie did so well at the box office that it spawned two sequels — 2021’s Halloween Kills and this year’s Halloween Ends, which is supposed to be the final film in the 44-year franchise. And if it is, in the fact, the last Halloween movie we’ll ever get (it probably won’t be — let’s be real), then we won’t complain. Halloween Ends concluded the franchise on a high note and gave Jamie Lee Curtis‘ iconic final girl Laurie Strode the ending she deserves.
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time

Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
Best Streaming Services for Horror Flicks: Your Guide to Scary Movie Apps

Filling your Halloween binge bucket with horror movies this October? Disney Plus has become an unusual hub for horror this month with the release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night, and Netflix has its own carousel of titles that pair nicely with your candy stash. But there are streaming services that allow you to get your scary kicks in now and every month of the year. You can take in all the John Carpenter, Wes Craven or Stanley Kubrick films that you want.
Freaky director slams Halloween Ends hybrid streaming release: "Stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies"

David Gordon Green’s third Halloween movie, Halloween Ends, is now out in front of the viewing public, drawing fairly divisive notices for Green’s complicated, untraditional take on Haddonfield, IL, and its murderous relationship with its least-favorite son. The film is drawing some ire for the release strategy that’s been applied to it, too—which, like last year’s Halloween Kills, sees the movie arrive simultaneously in theaters and on the premium tiers of NBC-affiliated streaming service Peacock.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies

Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
