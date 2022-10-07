Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year
Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
CNET
There's a Hidden Trackpad on Your iPhone. Here's How You Can Unlock It
Your iPhone and iPad are packed with a bunch of neat hidden features, including on iOS 16, which features the ability to connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and easily view and share all your saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings. However, interesting hidden features have always been around on...
You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown
The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
I tested iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max cameras — and the results are surprising
Apple's improvements to the iPhone 14 Pro Max's cameras can be hard to spot during the day, but it's clearest when comparing low-light shots against the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
techunwrapped.com
I exchange my iPhone X for the iPhone 14 Pro, disappointed?
I recently acquired the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple’s new device for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023. However, it did not come from a previous generation, but from several previous generations, specifically, from the iPhone X and today I come to give you my opinion on whether it has been a revolution or continuity between generations.
The Verge
How to use Action mode on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro
One of the new camera features offered by the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro is a somewhat self-explained Action mode. It’s a feature you can enable in video mode to supercharge stabilization for very intense motion, like running behind someone and recording their workout or chasing your kid around a playground, which is its own kind of workout. It’s easy to use, but there are a couple of things to know so you can get the most out of it.
The latest iPhone 14 bug is an absolute scream
Every iPhone launch brings with it a few bugs for Apple to iron out, and the current generation is no exception. From shaky cameras to battery drain, the iPhone 14 range has been particularly plagued with issues – and this latest quirk might just be the weirdest yet. One...
ZDNet
Protect your iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max with our pick of the best cases
What do you prioritize after you purchase the newest iPhone? You probably want to protect your investment with the best iPhone case: One that's slim, durable, and maybe even good for the planet. Also: iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Is the newest iPhone worth the upgrade?. Here are...
Cult of Mac
Your iPhone becomes a house key with this smart lock
Part of the value of an iPhone is all the accessories you can tap into, even when you’re miles away from them. The Bosma Aegis, for instance, lets you turn your door lock into a smart lock that you can open with your iPhone. It’s on sale for $89.99...
Pixel 7 Pro Hands-On: Google's Unexpected Challenge To iPhone 14 Pro Max
There's a sense of familiarity about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google's latest Android smartphones may only have made their official debut today, but the search giant's decision to effectively spoil the surprise — rather than leave that entirely to the leak merchants — months in advance means the two new handsets feel much more like known quantities than rival announcements manage to land as. Factor in the subtle evolution of Google's Pixel design language, and you can't be blamed for wondering exactly what you should be excited about, here.
Google's Pixel Watch is finally here and it looks amazing
In brief: Google on Thursday unveiled the Pixel Watch, a flagship wearable positioned to go toe to toe with the Apple Watch and other mainstream smartwatches in the growing wearables category. The Pixel Watch features a 41mm case made of 80 percent recycled stainless steel that measures 12.3mm tall and...
6 big iPhone 14 Pro camera secrets Apple never told us about
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the only iPhone 14 models to get a significant camera upgrade for the wide lens. Apple introduced a 48-megapixel sensor that replaces the previous 12-megapixel camera, but only on the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, that doesn’t mean all the...
Images on Apple’s website show iPhone 14 Pro with a very different display design
Before Apple introduced the iPhone 14 Pro, rumors indicated that the company would embrace a hole-punch + pill cutout. During its “Far Out” event, the company did choose this cutout instead of the well-known notch but decided to call the space the “Dynamic Island” and made it a full black pill.
daystech.org
Unlock Your iPhone’s Secret Apple TV Remote App for Home Screen, App Library, Siri, and More — No Control Center Needed « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
If you utilize the Apple TV Remote present in your iPhone’s Control Center, there is a hidden shock you may like with the iOS 16 replace — one that permits you to use the distant with out ever having to open Control Center. You can use the Apple...
notebookcheck.net
2nm Apple A18 processor reportedly scheduled to power the iPhone 17 Ultra
Apple will start to gradually replace the chip testing machines at its TSMC foundry wafer probing facilities so that it is ready with the 2nm production node in time for the iPhone 17 series in 2025, reports Taiwanese media. Next year, the Apple A17 processor will be taped out with the 3nm method of TSMC, so apparently the 3nm node, or at least its second generation, will stay for the iPhone 16 series as well.
Digital Trends
The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip comes with a huge hidden cost
When Apple launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups this year, one of the biggest differentiating factors between the two models was the silicon inside. Apple’s new A16 Bionic is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus still use the last-gen A15 that debuted with the iPhone 13 series. The reasoning behind this decision comes down to the manufacturing price of the A16, which turns out to be more than twice the cost of the A15.
