Phone Arena

Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year

Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
CNET

There's a Hidden Trackpad on Your iPhone. Here's How You Can Unlock It

Your iPhone and iPad are packed with a bunch of neat hidden features, including on iOS 16, which features the ability to connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and easily view and share all your saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings. However, interesting hidden features have always been around on...
BGR.com

You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown

The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
techunwrapped.com

I exchange my iPhone X for the iPhone 14 Pro, disappointed?

I recently acquired the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple’s new device for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023. However, it did not come from a previous generation, but from several previous generations, specifically, from the iPhone X and today I come to give you my opinion on whether it has been a revolution or continuity between generations.
The Verge

How to use Action mode on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

One of the new camera features offered by the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro is a somewhat self-explained Action mode. It’s a feature you can enable in video mode to supercharge stabilization for very intense motion, like running behind someone and recording their workout or chasing your kid around a playground, which is its own kind of workout. It’s easy to use, but there are a couple of things to know so you can get the most out of it.
Creative Bloq

The latest iPhone 14 bug is an absolute scream

Every iPhone launch brings with it a few bugs for Apple to iron out, and the current generation is no exception. From shaky cameras to battery drain, the iPhone 14 range has been particularly plagued with issues – and this latest quirk might just be the weirdest yet. One...
Cult of Mac

Your iPhone becomes a house key with this smart lock

Part of the value of an iPhone is all the accessories you can tap into, even when you’re miles away from them. The Bosma Aegis, for instance, lets you turn your door lock into a smart lock that you can open with your iPhone. It’s on sale for $89.99...
SlashGear

Pixel 7 Pro Hands-On: Google's Unexpected Challenge To iPhone 14 Pro Max

There's a sense of familiarity about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google's latest Android smartphones may only have made their official debut today, but the search giant's decision to effectively spoil the surprise — rather than leave that entirely to the leak merchants — months in advance means the two new handsets feel much more like known quantities than rival announcements manage to land as. Factor in the subtle evolution of Google's Pixel design language, and you can't be blamed for wondering exactly what you should be excited about, here.
TechSpot

Google's Pixel Watch is finally here and it looks amazing

In brief: Google on Thursday unveiled the Pixel Watch, a flagship wearable positioned to go toe to toe with the Apple Watch and other mainstream smartwatches in the growing wearables category. The Pixel Watch features a 41mm case made of 80 percent recycled stainless steel that measures 12.3mm tall and...
BGR.com

6 big iPhone 14 Pro camera secrets Apple never told us about

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the only iPhone 14 models to get a significant camera upgrade for the wide lens. Apple introduced a 48-megapixel sensor that replaces the previous 12-megapixel camera, but only on the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, that doesn’t mean all the...
notebookcheck.net

2nm Apple A18 processor reportedly scheduled to power the iPhone 17 Ultra

Apple will start to gradually replace the chip testing machines at its TSMC foundry wafer probing facilities so that it is ready with the 2nm production node in time for the iPhone 17 series in 2025, reports Taiwanese media. Next year, the Apple A17 processor will be taped out with the 3nm method of TSMC, so apparently the 3nm node, or at least its second generation, will stay for the iPhone 16 series as well.
Digital Trends

The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip comes with a huge hidden cost

When Apple launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups this year, one of the biggest differentiating factors between the two models was the silicon inside. Apple’s new A16 Bionic is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus still use the last-gen A15 that debuted with the iPhone 13 series. The reasoning behind this decision comes down to the manufacturing price of the A16, which turns out to be more than twice the cost of the A15.
