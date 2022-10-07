Read full article on original website
Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority Upgrades to 4G Radios at Pump Stations
The Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) — which provides drinking water to more than 150,000 residents in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina — upgraded about 350 radios at pump station terminals to 4G within just a few days, avoiding any communication issues that might have occurred with the AT&T 3G shutdown. The effort required strong interdepartmental coordination.
It’s E-Rate Prep Season
Over the coming weeks and months, many districts and libraries across the U.S. will begin the long process of applying for E-Rate funding. E-Rate, also known as the FCC’s universal service Schools and Libraries Program, provides discounts of up to 90% to schools and libraries for eligible IT and telecommunications goods and services. With the publication of the proposed Eligible Services List, August marks the opening salvo of the process for many organizations.
To Pay, or Not to Pay? Ransomware’s Conundrum for Schools
(TNS) — Ransomware and other cyber attacks on K-12 schools have increased, especially as districts lean further into technology use for teaching and learning, and as cyber criminals get more sophisticated. Since the 2022-23 school year began, a handful of school districts have been hit with cyber attacks. Most...
Vigo Schools Approves Upgrade to HD Cameras, Cloud Storage
(TNS) — The Vigo County School Board on Monday awarded a contract to upgrade security cameras at Terre Haute North, South and West Vigo high schools as well as West Vigo Middle School. The district issued a request for proposals, and the contract was awarded to Joink for $225,541....
U.S. to issue new cybersecurity requirements for critical aviation systems
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. transportation security agency said Wednesday it plans to issue new cybersecurity requirements for some key aviation systems after several U.S. airport websites earlier this week were hit with apparently coordinated denial-of-service attacks.
