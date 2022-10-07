ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Most Netflix fans agree with theory that Joi is The Mole 2022

As 12 strangers compete to leave with the $1M prize on Netflix’s The Mole, the original 2001 show which has now returned to screens 21 years later, there’s one person who is actually a ‘mole’… Who is it?. Viewers already have their theories on the...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

How old is Bird Brown on Alaskan Bush People as she faces health scare?

Bird Brown is one of several children to Ami and her late husband Billy on Alaskan Bush People, who was recently rushed to hospital and now faces having to decide whether to get a hysterectomy following a major health scare. The Browns, which involves eight children who have all grown...
CANCER
realitytitbit.com

Did Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher get hurt in 2022?

Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher shared a video to his Instagram which mentioned an “incident”, and now fans are wondering whether he was injured in 2022. He was hurt during a snow storm, as seen on the recent episode. “Say hi to my friends if I don’t...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Nevada State
State
Hawaii State
realitytitbit.com

Chrishell Stause had one question for biological dad on their first meeting

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell is the latest celebrity to guest star in an episode of Bling Empire. The cast learns the popular realtor is actually one-quarter Japanese as she sits down to eat dinner with them. Chrishell Stause then reveals she is set to meet her biological father for the first time.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

The mole: From fitness coach to a pilot, how Joi Schweitzer accomplished her goals

Netflix’s The Mole has become one of the most-watched reality shows. Amid this, people have been obsessed with Joi Schweitzer who is in the race to win $1 million. 12 strangers have come together in the hope of taking home big prize money. While it might seem easy, things get complicated when everyone gets to meet each other.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

The Jacob & Co watch worn on Bling Empire costs whopping $1M

Bling Empire season 3 sees a flashy watch on Kane Lim’s wrist. The Jacob and Co jewelry piece, which Kane revealed was a surprise from his father, is worth a whopping $1M. Let’s get a closer look at the watch. Kane also bought and gifted a ‘buddy’ watch...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Boxing#Mole#American#Reality Titbit
realitytitbit.com

Who is Kelly Mi Li's date John on Bling Empire season 3?

Kelly Mi Li finds herself eating ramen with a man called John on Bling Empire season 3. It is all thanks to her best friend Kane Lim, who set up a dating profile for his Netflix co-star. So, who is John?. Some viewers may have thought it was the end...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
realitytitbit.com

Chicago West shows her true love for dad Kanye by teaching Psalm song lyrics

Kim Kardashian had her hands full when Chicago and Psalm decided to sing their hearts out. One thing their little concert made clear is that they are Kanye West’s mini him. Kim loves to hang out with her children and is not afraid to show a glimpse of their fun time together to all her followers on social media.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Meet Love and Hip Hop Miami star Florence El Luche's sister Gaelle

Florence El Luche, who has three children with husband Guy Marlon Dure, has let Love and Hip Hop: Miami cameras gain an insight into her relationship with sister Gaelle. Let’s get to know the star’s sibling properly. The Miami-based show follows the lives of those striving for stardom...
MIAMI, FL
realitytitbit.com

Pete Davidson found out he is 48 percent Jewish after 2017 DNA test

Pete Davidson had no idea he had any Jewish heritage until he took a DNA test in 2017 and discovered his ancestral roots. His mom never told him, but he is actually 48 percent Jewish, while his mom is Irish. The comedian’s late father, who worked as a firefighter, passed...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

MBFFL filming locations from North Carolina to Paris and Maine

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is one of TLC’s most popular reality TV shows and it follows the infamous Whitney Thore as she navigates life, love and the world of business. On the show, we see Whitney travel to and from different places – and sometimes even head abroad. So, fans want to know where the popular reality TV show was filmed. Here are some of the locations.
GREENSBORO, NC
realitytitbit.com

Bachelor in Paradise star Salley Carson's ex-fiance is a neurosurgeon

Salley Carson is looking for her match on Bachelor in Paradise following her previous stint on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. She was almost married before joining the ABC dating series… Who was her fiance?. According to bartender Wells Adams, the reality TV personality went to talk...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Meet CEO and father Ryan Dawkins who got down on one knee to Clare Crawley

It looks like former Bachelorette Clare Crawley may finally have her happily ever after with new beau Ryan Dawkins, following her split from ex-fiancé Dale Moss. According to US Weekly, the pair met around a year ago and started out as friends before hitting it off on a more romantic connection. The new lovebirds are now engaged – hopefully, this engagement is better than her last.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy