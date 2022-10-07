The Porter County Sheriff's Office says it arrested one of its own police officers, after responding to a domestic disturbance over the weekend. Police say they were called to a home on Canondale Drive in Liberty Township just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday, where Aaron Estrada, 32, and Grace Gaylord, 29, had allegedly gotten into a fight while their daughter was at home in a separate bedroom. Both adults were arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, and the child went home with a grandparent.

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO