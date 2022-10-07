Read full article on original website
FaQ2
4d ago
He should be made to sample what he sells! Take two and call me in the morning (if you're still alive)
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Related
WNDU
Police serve warrant for Quality-Inn shooting suspect at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a police presence responded to serve a warrant at Village Green Mobile Home Park in Mishawaka. According to authorities, the Roseland Police Department was serving a warrant in the 1500 block of Pheasant Run for a person of interest in connection to a shooting at Quality Inn on Monday. A SWAT truck was on scene. The suspect was not located.
hometownnewsnow.com
Gunfire During Fight Charges
(Michigan City, IN) - An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire during a fight in Michigan City. Raymone Spires, 35, of Michigan City, is charged with level 6 felony Criminal Recklessness. On August 30, Spires and several other individuals went to a home in the 400 block of...
inkfreenews.com
Elkhart Man Arrested After Child Tests Positive For Drugs
WARSAW — An Elkhart man was arrested on multiple charges after his infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. In the first case, Kenyon Dwight Harris, 36, 2523 Eddy St., Elkhart, is charged with dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony. He is also charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; neglect of a dependent, a level 5 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a class A misdemeanor, in a second case.
trfradio.com
Chicago Pair Nabbed in NoDak Drug Bust
North Dakota Highway Patrol discovered more than 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine on a routine traffic stop last week south of Thompson, North Dakota. Julian Madrigal, 30, and Alexa Martinez, 26, both from Chicago, have been arrested, and charged federally with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (500 grams or more).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownnewsnow.com
Alleged Arsonist Caught on Camera
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man denied setting fire to two vehicles, but a surveillance camera captured his alleged actions. James Bowlby, 70, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with two counts of arson. According to court documents, emergency responders after 1 a.m. on October 1...
Man charged with throwing, punching dog in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with animal cruelty, after he was caught on video throwing and punching a dog in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.The incident happened on Sept. 22 shortly before 6 p.m.Surveillance video from a building in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue shows a man parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street.The dog is seen walking away as the man appears to clean up the floor of the van using paper towel, a...
WNDU
City of Mishawaka facing lawsuit in connection to deadly 2020 crash
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka is facing a lawsuit stemming from a deadly crash two years ago. On Dec. 2, 2020, Mishawaka Police pursued a suspect after seeing a door that had been kicked in at a nearby home. After giving chase for less than a minute, officers say the suspect’s vehicle hit a car at E. 13th Street and Spring Street.
abc57.com
Mishawaka sued over police pursuit that killed 18-year-old woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Mishawaka in connection with the death of 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher. Johnson-Neher was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a vehicle fleeing Mishawaka Police. On December 2, 2020, a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jessie Ricardo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Michigan City man injured after getting shot inside house
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured in a shooting, stemming from an apparent home invasion in Michigan City. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were sent to the 1000 block of W. 7th Street for a shots-fired call involving a man hit by gunfire Monday night around 6:30 p.m. After an investigation, authorities believe a suspect entered the home before firing several rounds into the property, hitting the victim in the leg.
abc57.com
Deputies make arrest after reports of intoxicated man firing a gun
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly firing shots in the 19500 block of SR 8, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called to the 19500 block of SR 8 around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an intoxicated man firing a handgun.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arson Not Ruled Out in Old Factory Blaze
(La Porte, IN) - Police are helping to investigate a fire that destroyed a huge old factory building in LaPorte. LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said the cause of the October 5 blaze was still not known but reasons not to rule out arson as a possibility still exist. While there was no gas or electric service to the old American Rubber Products plant at 315 Brighton Street, there were reports of people breaking in and possibly living in the structure over the years.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County officer, girlfriend arrested on domestic violence charge
The Porter County Sheriff's Office says it arrested one of its own police officers, after responding to a domestic disturbance over the weekend. Police say they were called to a home on Canondale Drive in Liberty Township just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday, where Aaron Estrada, 32, and Grace Gaylord, 29, had allegedly gotten into a fight while their daughter was at home in a separate bedroom. Both adults were arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, and the child went home with a grandparent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Police identify man injured in shooting near Quality Inn
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting near the Quality Inn in Roseland on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 9:20 p.m., police were called to the area for a shooting. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a 25-year-old...
hometownnewsnow.com
Alleged Fentanyl Dealer Charged
(La Porte, IN) - A 21-year-old La Porte man is accused of dealing the deadly and highly addictive drug fentanyl. Cannon Breneman is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug. According to court documents, Breneman was caught selling fentanyl from a residence in the 800 block of Harrison Street. The alleged transactions occurred about a week apart in early August.
max983.net
Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Marshall County
Two Argos residents were arrested Thursday, October 6 on several drug charges. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with K9 Diesel, assisted Indiana Department of Corrections parole agents with an investigation at a home in the 17000 block of Kenilworth Road in Argos at approximately 6 p.m. ET. The...
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Shot by One of Numerous Rounds
(Michigan City, IN) - Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Michigan City. According to police, the gunman entered a residence Sunday evening in the 1000 block of West 7th Street and began firing. One of the rounds struck the male victim in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to...
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
hometownnewsnow.com
Massive Drug Haul Intended for this Area, Smuggler Still at Large
(Denver, CO) - A drug bust that made national headlines over the summer has a closer tie to this area than originally reported. On June 18, Colorado State Police discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop west of Denver. Authorities said it was the largest amount of fentanyl seized on a U.S. highway, and recently they revealed that the massive shipment was destined for the South Bend area.
WISH-TV
Marshall County man dies after kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Marshall County died Monday, two days after a kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan. Douglas Tolle, 56, of Bremen, was taking a kitesurfing lesson near Washington Park Beach at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when, for an unknown reason, he began struggling in the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Tuesday.
WNDU
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka restaurant is on probation after the St. Joseph County Department of Health found numerous health code violations during a recent inspection. The health department went to Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill after receiving complaints of people getting sick. An inspector visited the restaurant in...
Comments / 4