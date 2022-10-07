Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Massive Drug Haul Intended for this Area, Smuggler Still at Large
(Denver, CO) - A drug bust that made national headlines over the summer has a closer tie to this area than originally reported. On June 18, Colorado State Police discovered 114 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop west of Denver. Authorities said it was the largest amount of fentanyl seized on a U.S. highway, and recently they revealed that the massive shipment was destined for the South Bend area.
WWMTCw
Man charged on two separate offenses, assaults guard in Cass County jail
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Paris Bradford not only comprised the safety of jail guards, but the safety of other inmates and himself, according to Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz. Bradford appeared in court Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault of a prison employee and two counts of resisting and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Barber Charged with Selling Fentanyl
(La Porte, IN) - A local barber is accused of doing more than just cutting hair for a living. Angel Duarte is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with dealing with fentanyl. The 32-year-old La Porte man was arrested Wednesday. According to court documents, he was caught selling $240 in...
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
Indiana man charged after caught on video throwing, punching puppy in Lincoln Park: Chicago police
Surveillance video from Sept. 22 in Lincoln Park shows a man getting out of a van, opening the trunk, and pulling a puppy out.
Business owners frustrated with crime after fatal shooting in the Loop
CHICAGO — The owners of an event space in the Loop are frustrated after a shooting left a man dead in the area outside of their venue early Sunday morning. A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were in a physical altercation near the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:36 a.m. when the […]
cwbchicago.com
#45: A man on bond and on parole for stolen car cases shot a concealed carry holder during a South Loop carjacking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said Friday that a Chicago man on parole for possessing a stolen motor vehicle and on bail for possessing another motor vehicle shot a concealed carry holder during a carjacking attempt in the South Loop. Cortez Crayton, 24, is the 45th person accused of killing or shooting—or attempting to...
1 injured in house explosion: Cass County Sheriff
The Sheriff says that the fire triggered an explosion. Daniel Held, 53, was found injured outside of the house
hometownnewsnow.com
Shot Himself While Picture Taking Charges
(La Porte, IN) - Charges have been filed against a man who accidentally shot himself while apparently trying to take a picture of himself with a gun in La Porte. Majestic Porter, 20, 1202 Clay Street, is charged with Level 6 felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and Class B misdemeanor false informing.
Chicago Police investigate string of burglaries at fast food restaurants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a string of smash and grab restaurant burglaries. The first happened in Wicker Park near North and Campbell just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say an officers spotted the front window at a Subway sandwich shop smashed open. A large rock was spotted on the ground nearby. The register was damaged, and police say the burglar got away with all the cash inside it. A Pizza Hut next door was also damaged. It's not clear if anything was taken there. About 30 minutes later in Sauganash thieves smashed their way into a Jersey Mike's on Peterson Avenue. The Dunkin Donuts next door was damaged as well. It appears nothing was taken. Police cannot confirm the incidents are connected.
theeastcountygazette.com
Man, 18, Murdered Brutally In Back Of The Yards Drive-By Shooting Id’d
In the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Thursday night, a drive-by shooting claimed the life of an 18-year-old man. At around 9:05 p.m., someone in a passing car opened fire on Fernando Vega-Diaz as he was crossing the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
WNDU
South Bend Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight shots fired call
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An overnight shooting on the 200 block of Calvert St. left multiple houses and vehicles damaged around 3:30 A.M. Saturday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a ShotSpotter notification, and while responding to that first call they responded another ShotsSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced, stabbing neighbor in Niles
A Niles man is sentenced to prison after stabbing his neighbor. It happened on July 22, when the man, 29-year-old Colin James Sanderson, was being confronted by the father of a young woman at a downtown show. Leader Publication reports that a woman who lived nearby came out with a...
Man charged with murder for stabbing two women, one fatally
CHICAGO — A man was charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing two women, one fatally, on September 23 in the Chicago area. Obie Cornelious, 49, was arrested on Thursday in the 1000 block of West Balmoral Avenue for the stabbing of two women. He fatally stabbed a 45-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman […]
Retrial case dismissed for daycare worker previously convicted then released in baby's death
All charges have been dropped against a daycare worker convicted of killing a 14-month-old baby in 2005.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 7, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 7, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Shaquwan Coalmon is wanted for Domestic Battery. Hardin Lanier, Jr. is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of...
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI
SANDUSKY – A Michigan woman was arrested and charged with two felonies after she was allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI on Monday night. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on West Washington Street, an officer began to notice a gold Chevrolet Blazer that was quickly increasing and decreasing speed and swerving between lanes. Police pulled the vehicle at the Tiffin Avenue and West Adams Street intersection. According to the report, while the vehicle was pulling over, it came to the shoulder of the road, continued slowly over a grassy area, and stopped in a side parking spot with its driver side tires in the main roadway.
Terrifying and Ruthless Indiana Female Serial Killer Used Poison to Kill and Pigs to Hide Victims
Throughout history, stories of serial killers have frightened us and intrigued us, all at the same time. They invade our sleep in our nightmares and also pull us to learn more about why they would do such terrible things. In the Netflix series Dahmer, we are reliving the horror or...
Man shot and killed during fight in Chicago's Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was fatally shot outside of a Loop lounge early Sunday morningIt happened in the 400 block of South Wells Street, and as CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported, this is not the first time there has been a shooting near that bar. CBS 2 tracked at least two others since May, in which nearly 10 people were either injured or killed. The latest one happened outside the club Sunday morning around 1:36 a.m.According to the Chicago Police Department, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Persona Lounge following an altercation. A 24-year-old man...
