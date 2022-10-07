ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Inquirer and Mirror

Local runner wins Nantucket Half Marathon

(Oct. 9, 2022) The Nantucket Half Marathon moved to a new course this year, which benefitted islander Joseph “Jojo” Zieff who used his experience running the loop that began and ended at Bartlett’s Farm to finish Sunday’s 13.1 mile race in first place with a time of 1:24:34.
NANTUCKET, MA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown

If you are looking for one of the most beautiful coastal sceneries in the US, the road trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown has you covered. This road trip gives you the chance to soak up the sunshine on the beach, hike through natural beauty, and learn all about the sea-faring history of this part of America.
BOSTON, MA
therealdeal.com

Waterfront Nantucket home sells for $33M

A mystery buyer dropped $33 million on a Nantucket compound in one of the most expensive home sales in the New England island’s history. Jeanne Hicks of Lee Real Estate represented the sellers, Leigh Failing and her husband Bruce Failing Jr., a managing partner of investment firm Alerion Partners, the Wall Street Journal reported.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced upcoming repair work and closures along the Cape Cod Canal’s South Service Road. Portions of the South Service Road next to the Sandwich Recreation Area will be closed Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13 as well as Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19.
SANDWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Child in critical condition following hazmat incident at Cape Cod YMCA

WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A child is in critical condition following a hazmat incident that took place at a Cape Cod YMCA, Friday, Boston 25 News has learned. “Barnstable Police were notified at 2:30 PM of a suspected chemical reaction in the pool area that led to seven children experiencing symptoms of illness, including coughing and vomiting,” a release issued by the Massachusetts State Police reads.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

Boy who nearly drowned returns home after 12-week recovery

SANDWICH - Some great news for a family on Cape Cod after a harrowing summer. Five-year-old Zohaib Malik-Mohammed, who's been nicknamed "little Z" is finally back home after a 12-week recovery at Boston hospitals. The boy nearly drowned in Snake Pond in Sandwich in June. It happened during another child's birthday party, prompting other parents there to jump in and help. They called 9-1-1 and performed CPR until police and EMTs arrived. "It's a miracle," said Danielle Hairston, who had just finished training for her lifeguard certification a week before. "I didn't think that this day would come, I really...
SANDWICH, MA
Boston

Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges

Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Fire responds to two crashes Sunday afternoon

BARNSTABLE – Just after 5:30 Sunday afternoon a vehicle overturned on Communications Way off of Independence Drive in Barnstable. The driver had apparently fled the scene and police were attempting to locate him. A short time later a vehicle went off the road at Independence. Drive and Mary Dunn...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy

BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Car, motorcycle collide on Route 3 in Bourne

BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in Bourne just before noon Saturday. The crash happened on Route 53 northbound about a half mile from the Sagamore Bridge. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

One person evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – One person was evaluated after a single-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened early Friday evening eastbound between exits 82 and 84 (Routes 124 & 137). The driver was able to self-extricate after the car crashed into the woods. Traffic slowdowns were likely in the area until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
HARWICH, MA
hyannisnews.com

YARMOUTH K9 APPREHENDS MALE THAT ALLEGEDLY JUST TRIED TO CARJACK NURSE AT CC HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE LOT

WEST YARMOUTH – K9 Patrolman Liam Breen reportedly deployed young “Fredy” over a rear fence in order to apprehend the fleeing suspect. Details are still developing, but according to several police sources, Yarmouth police squad cars scrambled toward the Cape Cod Hospital employee lot off Bayview Street after an eloped psychiatric patient allegedly tried to pull a female nurse from her personal vehicle and steal it (at around 11:30 p.m. last evening).
YARMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man transported by medflight after serious injuries from early morning crash

A man has been seriously injured in a crash that resulted in the victim having to be medflighted early this morning. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, the single vehicle crash occurred just south of Crooked Lane just before 1:00 a.m. today. A pickup truck left the road and struck a tree. An alert Main Street resident heard a loud crash and called police about what sounded like an accident. An officer searched the area and discovered the vehicle off the road.
LAKEVILLE, MA

