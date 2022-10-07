ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

abc57.com

Kite surfer rescued from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials received a report that a kite surfer was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Saturday in the late afternoon, at Washington Park, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Their condition at this time is unknown.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
cwbchicago.com

Who is this guy? Video shows man flinging, punching dog in Lincoln Park

A Lincoln Park woman hopes the public will help Chicago police identify the man who punched and tossed a dog on the street near her home last month. Paula Conrad sent two videos to CWBChicago that show the man parking a minivan in the 1900 block of North Maud around 5:45 p.m. on September 22. He gets out, opens the cargo hatch, and then flings the dog onto the street by its leash.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Old Factory Fire Still Smoldering

(La Porte, IN) - A fire destroying an old factory building in La Porte yesterday continues to smolder today. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there are hot spots beneath the rubble of the heavily collapsed structure still requiring water. However, Snyder said the fire is well under control and should be completely extinguished before the evening.
LA PORTE, IN
WGN News

3 injured in shooting near Ohio Street Feeder ramp

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured near Interstate 90. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on the Ohio Street Feeder ramp. According to Illinois State Police, three people self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ohio Feeder ramp was closed […]
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival

Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
DOWAGIAC, MI
CBS News

MISSING: Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, last seen in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the Loop earlier this month. Cook County Crime Stoppers said Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, was last seen in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive in Chicago on Oct. 2. Officials said Kandikova is 5 feet, 7...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police investigate string of burglaries at fast food restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a string of smash and grab restaurant burglaries. The first happened in Wicker Park near North and Campbell just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say an officers spotted the front window at a Subway sandwich shop smashed open. A large rock was spotted on the ground nearby. The register was damaged, and police say the burglar got away with all the cash inside it. A Pizza Hut next door was also damaged. It's not clear if anything was taken there. About 30 minutes later in Sauganash thieves smashed their way into a Jersey Mike's on Peterson Avenue. The Dunkin Donuts next door was damaged as well. It appears nothing was taken. Police cannot confirm the incidents are connected. 
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Bend home Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. Battalion Chief James Jones told 16 News Now on scene that the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
SOUTH BEND, IN

