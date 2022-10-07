Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
abc57.com
Kite surfer rescued from Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials received a report that a kite surfer was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Saturday in the late afternoon, at Washington Park, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Their condition at this time is unknown.
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane Ian
It's not just the human citizens of Florida who've faced a devastating loss of life and the threat of homelessness during Hurricane Ian and the immediate aftermath. Many animals have lost their homes too. On October 9, a flight operated by the charity 'Wings of Rescue' transported a total of 116 domestic dogs and cats from Florida to Chicago.
Hand sanitizer stored at Indiana building that burned for 2 days, officials say
A fire at an old factory in LaPorte, Indiana where hand sanitizer was being stored took more than two days to put out. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
cwbchicago.com
Who is this guy? Video shows man flinging, punching dog in Lincoln Park
A Lincoln Park woman hopes the public will help Chicago police identify the man who punched and tossed a dog on the street near her home last month. Paula Conrad sent two videos to CWBChicago that show the man parking a minivan in the 1900 block of North Maud around 5:45 p.m. on September 22. He gets out, opens the cargo hatch, and then flings the dog onto the street by its leash.
hometownnewsnow.com
Old Factory Fire Still Smoldering
(La Porte, IN) - A fire destroying an old factory building in La Porte yesterday continues to smolder today. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there are hot spots beneath the rubble of the heavily collapsed structure still requiring water. However, Snyder said the fire is well under control and should be completely extinguished before the evening.
Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala
ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.
3 injured in shooting near Ohio Street Feeder ramp
CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured near Interstate 90. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on the Ohio Street Feeder ramp. According to Illinois State Police, three people self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ohio Feeder ramp was closed […]
WNDU
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
22 WSBT
City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival
Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man charged with driving two stolen cars in under a month; Kia and Hyundai thefts soar thanks to “Kia boy” fad
The “Kia boy” phenomenon, in which car thieves take advantage of design flaws that let them steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles by peeling the steering columns and starting the engines with a standard USB plug instead of a key, keeps driving up auto theft reports in Chicago and across the country.
CBS News
MISSING: Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, last seen in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the Loop earlier this month. Cook County Crime Stoppers said Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, was last seen in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive in Chicago on Oct. 2. Officials said Kandikova is 5 feet, 7...
Warning about potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus for northern Indiana residents
Northern Indiana residents are being warned about a rare and potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus.
Chicago Police investigate string of burglaries at fast food restaurants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a string of smash and grab restaurant burglaries. The first happened in Wicker Park near North and Campbell just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say an officers spotted the front window at a Subway sandwich shop smashed open. A large rock was spotted on the ground nearby. The register was damaged, and police say the burglar got away with all the cash inside it. A Pizza Hut next door was also damaged. It's not clear if anything was taken there. About 30 minutes later in Sauganash thieves smashed their way into a Jersey Mike's on Peterson Avenue. The Dunkin Donuts next door was damaged as well. It appears nothing was taken. Police cannot confirm the incidents are connected.
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
Train Ride From Hell FINALLY Arrives In Chicago From Michigan
You know a train ride is bad when its passengers are abandoning the train, practically in the middle of nowhere, before they reach their destination. But honestly, when you hear about this train ride from Hell... I might be so inclined to have abandoned "ship" as well. It was a...
Passengers flee train during 19-hour ride from Michigan to Chicago
Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train say there was no electricity, heat, bathrooms or food during a roughly 19-hour journey from Pontiac to Chicago. Many of them fled the train before it even reached its destination. Wolverine Train 351 first left Michigan around 6 a.m. Friday for the scheduled 5½...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to fire at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a South Bend home Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. Battalion Chief James Jones told 16 News Now on scene that the fire started in the garage with a car inside before spreading to the home.
