catamountsports.com
Catamount Football Falls on the Road at No. 12 Mercer
Macon, Ga. – No. 12 Mercer used a balance offensive attack and created five Catamount turnovers in upending upset-minded Western Carolina 49-6 in Southern Conference action Saturday afternoon at Five Star Stadium. The Bears scored six first-half touchdowns to build a 42-point halftime edge while WCU only managed a...
catamountsports.com
Hartsough Leads Catamounts Against ETSU
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Sophomore Bailey Hartsough led Western Carolina with her fifth double-double of the season in a 3-0 loss to ETSU on Saturday evening on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center. ETSU won by scores of 19-25, 22-25, and 19-25. ETSU improves to 12-6 overall and 6-0 in the Southern Conference. WCU drops to 11-7 and 4-2.
catamountsports.com
Catamount Men’s Golf Heads to Carolina Cup Oct. 9-11
Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina men's golf returns to action this weekend, opening play in the inaugural Carolina Cup supported by Proud Partners Taco Bell and the BMW Performance Center from Sunday, October 9 through Tuesday, October 11 at the par-72, 6,929-yard Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, S.C. The event is co-hosted by USC Upstate and Wofford.
catamountsports.com
Men’s Golf Seventh After 18 Holes at the Carolina Cup
Spartanburg, S.C. – Junior transfer Pablo Hernandez fired a team-best, 1-under par opening round 71 on Sunday to lead Western Carolina to seventh place after 18 holes at The Carolina Cup, co-hosted by USC Upstate and Wofford at the par-72, 6,929-yard Carolina Country Club. The Catamounts posted an opening-round score of 2-over par 290 to sit eight strokes off the pace entering Monday's second round.
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Complete Day One of the NCCU Invite
DURHAM, N.C. – Six Western Carolina women's tennis players picked up a victory in the first round of the NCCU Invitational Friday at Dr. James W. Younge Tennis Courts. Isabella Sambola received a first-round bye and met up with North Carolina A&T's Cielo Tapia Cruz in the second round. Sambola took the win 6-1, 6-4, and faces Warona Mdlulwa in the quarterfinals.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans hosts Lee County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Veterans Warhawks welcomed the Lee County Trojans to Freedom Field. The Warhawks (4-2) were scoring 25 points per game while allowing 27 points per game. The Trojans (5-1) beat Houston County 50-21 last week.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Bleckley County hosts Dublin in our Game of the Week
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bleckley County Royals welcomed the Dublin Fighting Irish in our Game of the Week. The Royals (6-0) were ranked #4 in Division 1 of Class A. They were scoring 39 points per game and allowing just seven points per game. The Fighting Irish had only allowed 13 points per game on the season.
Georgia Grown welcomes Good Lolli to the state fair
PERRY, Ga. — At the Georgia National Fair this year, expect to see something sweets that's not funnel cake or lemonade. You can only find it in the Georgia Grown building on the eastern side of the Georgia National Fairgrounds. We're talking about Good Lolli. Kevin and Miiah Eubanks...
Deep-fried cheeseburger sure to be a hit at Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — This year at the Georgia National Fair, 19 vendors are getting together for a "Fair Food Fight." It's really for bragging rights, but they're coming up with amazing creative concoctions for you to enjoy. You can bet the deep-fried cheeseburger will be a contender. Terri Cox...
mercercluster.com
Macon community celebrates Pride in the Park
Downtown Macon became a kaleidoscope of colors Oct.1 for the third annual Pride in the Park event hosted by Macon Pride. The event lasted 2-9 p.m. on Third Street. The Pride in the Park event consisted of over 40 vendors, such as booths by Best Friends Doggie Daycare, Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us) and High Street Church Unitarian Universalist, as listed on maconpride.org. In addition to the booths, there were other services offered such as HIV testing and food trucks.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
Jack's restaurant opening 6th Georgia location, giving away free brunch to first 50 customers
COCHRAN, Ga. — Jack's Family Restaurants announced that a new location will be opening up in Cochran, Georgia on October 10. The building will open at 5 a.m. and will be the sixth Jack's location in Georgia. It has been under construction since May and is located at 161...
32-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon, on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
55-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night at 9 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
41nbc.com
RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue just after 9 p.m. Friday. Witnesses say a 56-year-old man was hit by a car while trying to cross Eisenhower Parkway. A Jeep Laredo, being driven by a 30-year-old man from Warner Robins, tried to avoid the man but wasn't able to. The pedestrian, who was from Macon, died on the scene.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway
UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
WRDW-TV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Thursday Mix- Croc's anniversary, the Augusta Greek Festival, and more!. Happy Wednesday! On today’s show, we talk about Crocs’ anniversary, as well as the Augusta Greek Festival! Tune in to Morning Mix!
