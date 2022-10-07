Sarut Vongchaisit helps men’s golf capture second place finish at Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Mississippian
Volleyball sweeps Alabama in 2-match series
Fall is the season of sweeping. Usually that means leaves, but this past weekend, Ole Miss took it to the court and came away with a pair of huge victories against Alabama. The Rebels have struggled so far this season, but two wins mean that they are now .500 (3-3) in the conference.
Daily Mississippian
Rebels improve on nervy start, cruise in second half to defeat Vanderbilt 52-28
This last Saturday’s matchup pitted the Rebels against the Vanderbilt Commodores, a long-standing quasi-rivalry that has always been an interesting watch. This weekend was no different. The Rebels came into this one at 5-0 and ranked in the top 10, whileVanderbilt came in with a 3-2 record. The game...
Daily Mississippian
What’s in store for Ole Miss’ first SEC road game in Vanderbilt?
The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) will walk into Nashville with the utmost confidence after defeating then-No. 7 Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC) at home. Despite their huge win, the Rebel players shared the mindset that their focus had already shifted to Vanderbilt. Obviously, head coach Lane Kiffin was excited...
Daily Mississippian
Q&A with the 2022 Ole Miss Homecoming Court
A: Mr. Ole Miss means everything to me. Ole Miss has been at my core for all of my life, and getting to live out my four years here truly is a lifelong culmination of a love for a university that means so much to our state, our town and to so many just like myself. Earning the title of Mr. Ole Miss will be something I hold onto for all of my days. It is my hope and goal to continue to live out all of the values that the university upholds and to continue to be a servant leader for this university in all of my actions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
therebelwalk.com
Headed to Ole Miss vs. Vandy? Here’s where to go, what to do in Nashville
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss fans are in for a treat if they head to watch the Rebels play Vanderbilt Saturday. The game is being played in Nashville. One of the most vibrant cities in the south, Nashville offers a lot of possibilities for Ole Miss fans who make the trip.
Look: Lane Kiffin's Message For Laura Rutledge Is Going Viral
During a recent interview with the Clarion Ledger, SEC Nation reporter Laura Rutledge weighed in on the live mascot debate between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Bully XXI, a live Bulldog mascot for Mississippi State, has been a long-standing figure in the program. Lane Kiffin's golden English lab puppy, Juice, has become an unofficial figure for the Rebels' program this season.
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mississippian
How the “Birthplace of America’s Music” is making modern history
Mississippi probably knows better than most, as it has held quite the helping hand in creating most of the genres we know today. Country music, jazz, classic rock and the blues are all slices of the American music pie that would not be around if it was not for the Magnolia State.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Blues Festival 2022 Spotlight: Lady Trucker
One of the more colorful and forceful, Peggy “Lady Trucker” Hemphill, grew up in a musical Mississippi family that included her famous cousin, Jessie Mae Hemphill. Lady Trucker is a regular at Clarksdale’s infamous juke joints and has performed at a variety of Blues Festivals. Peggy is married to drummer Artemas LeSeur, who played on Cedric Burnside‘s Grammy-winning album, “I Be Trying.”
Daily Mississippian
Students share their experiences and values at the Longest Table
After its inaugural event in 2019, the Longest Table was held again as part of the university’s 60th anniversary of integration events. On Sunday, Oct. 2, members of the university community gathered in the Circle to honor James Meredith and those who fought for the change we see today. This discussion-based event included a guided conversation held over a meal so citizens, students, faculty and staff within the Oxford community could engage in new conversations with each other.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Report: Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were shot after a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Even more people were injured in the stampede that broke out near First Street and MLK in the wee hours of Saturday, October 1. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said shots suddenly rang...
South Reporter
Marshall County loses great servant
District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
Daily Mississippian
The power of perspective
As the 60th anniversary of the integration at the University of Mississippi continues, the University of Mississippi will celebrate, honor and reflect upon the legacy of James Meredith. This fall, the Overby Center is hosting a variety of events to commemorate what took place on this campus 60 years ago. “James Meredith and the Media: the Legacy of a Riot” was a Sept. 27 event that featured distinguished journalists discussing the media’s coverage of the riots, as well as personal testimonies from the event.
Report: Grand jury has not ‘failed to indict’ suspect in murder case of missing Ole Miss student
A recent filing by an attorney for Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., claims a Lafayette County Grand Jury “failed to indict” the University of Mississippi graduate for the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, but that’s not what happened. The case has not gone to the grand...
Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
Daily Mississippian
“hours” offers a unique artistic collaboration
The Gertrude C. Ford Studio Theatre welcomed Alice-Anne Light, Kristy Kristinek and Cecil Price Walden for “hours” — a new and unique music and art experience — on Sunday, Oct. 2. The performance, which was presented by the University of Mississippi Department of Music, Department of...
Daily Mississippian
Kappa Sigma member hospitalized after assault
An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.
Daily Mississippian
Oxford-Lafayette County Heritage Foundation launches digital museum
The Oxford-Lafayette County Heritage Foundation recently launched a digital museum in order to educate and provide insight into the area’s past and present. The group’s Historic Maps Project, launched this September, was inspired by Richie Burnette and Will Lewis’ experience searching for the site of a Civil War-era encampment they found using historical maps. The men experienced great difficulty in comparing locations on historical and modern maps of the area. The Oxford-Lafayette County Heritage Foundation was born after they had the idea to overlay one map on top of the other.
Comments / 0