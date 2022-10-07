Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday vs. Bucs

The Atlanta Falcons won’t have their star tight end in the lineup when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

Kyle Pitts missed practice all week with a hamstring injury, and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

The No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft two years ago, Pitts has followed up his stellar rookie season with a slow start to his sophomore campaign.

Atlanta will also be without another offensive weapon in do-it-all running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.