Kevin McCarthy claimed Trump had no idea his supporters carried out Capitol attack – live
Top Republican House made claim in meeting with police officers despite ex-president having urged supporters to ‘fight like hell’
2 Out 3 People Got The "Jeopardy" Answer "What Is The Green Book" Wrong And Surprise-Surprise, America Has A Lot Of Work To Do
"...people are just finding out about the Green Book? This is why an expansion of Black history is needed in history books because how are y’all this behind?"
Mexico files 2nd lawsuit against arms dealers in US
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government filed another lawsuit Monday against U.S. companies it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico. The first lawsuit, which was recently dismissed, targeted U.S. gun manufacturers. The second, which Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said was filed in Arizona Monday, appears to target gun dealers. “We are suing them because clearly there is a pattern, we contend that it is obvious that there is weapons trafficking and that it is known that these guns are going to our country,” Ebrard said. Ebrard promised last week the new lawsuit would target gun shops or dealers in U.S. border states who sell guns to “straw” purchasers who pass them on to smugglers, who then take the weapons into Mexico.
Oklahoma needs grants for education deserts
Oklahoma is enacting a new program to expand access to daycare services in “child care deserts.” This program to empower parents to get help from non-government service providers in the task of raising their children of ages three and under is being lavished with positive attention by people who regularly demonize school choice programs, which do the same thing for children of ages four and over. Here as in so many other places, empowering people to make their own choices is always right, unless it...
Iran toughens crackdown as some oil workers reported to join protests
DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Iranian security forces intensified a crackdown on anti-government protests in several Kurdish cities on Monday, as demonstrations elsewhere in Iran spread into the country's vital energy sector.
