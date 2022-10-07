MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government filed another lawsuit Monday against U.S. companies it claims are responsible for the flow of illegal weapons into Mexico. The first lawsuit, which was recently dismissed, targeted U.S. gun manufacturers. The second, which Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said was filed in Arizona Monday, appears to target gun dealers. “We are suing them because clearly there is a pattern, we contend that it is obvious that there is weapons trafficking and that it is known that these guns are going to our country,” Ebrard said. Ebrard promised last week the new lawsuit would target gun shops or dealers in U.S. border states who sell guns to “straw” purchasers who pass them on to smugglers, who then take the weapons into Mexico.

