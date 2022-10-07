Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Motion This Saturday (10/8) in Dubuque
Dubuque's 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's is almost here. Set to commence on Saturday, October 8th at 9:30am, this is part of the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Dubuque's Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at the scenic...
KCRG.com
'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message
Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids. Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition. Updated: 3 hours ago. John Campbell joined a group of...
Iowa Factory Has Produced Nearly 200 Food Formulas for Dogs
After more than a half-century, a company with a rich history has renewed its commitment to an eastern Iowa city with the completion of a $156 million expansion. This week, Purina announced they're hiring an additional 96 people at the factory in Clinton, one that will now employ 570 people. Purina employs approximately another 800 Iowans at facilities in Fort Dodge and Davenport.
Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverview Center Hosting Duck Derby in Galena This Sunday
I've been anxiously anticipating this event for months now. On Sunday, October 9th, Riverview Center will be hosting the 2022 Duck Derby. One of the center's oldest traditions, it was put on hold over the last couple years due to the ongoing pandemic. But this year, it returns with a bang and a chance for you to win BIG!
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
biztimes.biz
Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location
A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
Free Financial Help Available at Dubuque Library
It's never been more important to keep an accurate account of your finances. With prices skyrocketing for everything from gas to groceries, unless you're expecting a big raise at work...or planning to win the lottery, you may need to find ways to make the money you do have go further.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eastern Iowa Nursing Home Accused of Locking Resident Out For 11 Hours
A swift policy change that resulted in an unhappy resident could spell big trouble for an eastern Iowa nursing home. It all happened late one afternoon this summer and ended with the man, who was wheelchair-bound, being taken to the hospital just over an hour before sunrise. Wednesday, June 22,...
Galena Stars in Illinois Tourism Campaign
Emmy Award-winning comedy actress Jane Lynch was in Galena to produce commercials on behalf of the Illinois tourism campaign. Lynch is best known for her work on TV's Glee and Christopher Guest's comedy film Best in Show. The marketing campaign proclaims Illinois is in "the middle of everything." But, of...
Du-boo-que Library to Host Paranormal Society
Just in time for Halloween, a Du-boo-que...I mean Dubuque library will host a ghost hunting program for those folks interested in the paranormal. Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes the Great River Investigative Paranormal Society (GRIPS) on Sunday, October. 23rd at 6 p.m. for a Ghost Hunting 101 program. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required. Sign up to attend via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org. Registration ends October 21st at 5pm or when all seats are gone, whichever comes first.
Peosta Park and Trail Plans Advance with $475k DBQ County Funds
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Monday, October 3, to approve $475,000 in funding for the further development of 14-acre Kelly Oaks Park in the City of Peosta. The approved funds are made available as part of The American Rescue Plan. The overall project is budgeted to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Bellevue man in custody Sunday
BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Bellevue was taken into custody without incident early Sunday by law enforcement officials. Christopher Eugene Prichard, 56, of 35393 Highway 52, was arrested on Jackson County warrants for violation of a no-contact order. He is a person of interest in the investigation into the death of his wife, Angela Prichard, 55, whose lifeless body was found Saturday morning.
“State of the City” Luncheon, “Politics & Eggs” Part of Dubuque Chamber’s October Agenda
With the leaves changing colors, and the mercury in the thermometer dropping, fall is officially here. It's a busy time for businesses and organizations alike, and the Dubuque Area Chamber is not exempt. After all, their schedule is a reflection of all the Key City has going on. The month of October looks to be busy and fruitful for all involved.
BLAST AWAY; Check Out This 45 Foot Pumpkin Drop (VIDEO/PHOTOS)
Community events are always fun to take part in, especially free events that offer a unique experience; enter Cornerstone Church in Cascade, Iowa. Last night (10/9) they dropped not 1, not 2, but 3 giant pumpkins from 45 feet up. The Fall Festival at Cornerstone Church took place from 3...
KCRG.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
biztimes.biz
TH EXCLUSIVE: Developers propose $60 million, 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque
Developers plan to invest about $60 million to create a 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque. Developers Eagle Construction and Talon Development, of South Dakota, aim to construct 13 apartment buildings with 13 detached, multi-stall garages on a parcel located at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The development also would include amenities for residents such as a swimming pool, dog park, a community building and playground.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Dubuque Police Seek Help; Identify These Suspects
Police are seeking assistance in identifying suspects who allegedly committed a theft from US Cellular at 806 Wacker Drive in Dubuque. The incident occurred on 09/17/22 at approximately 4:29 pm. If you have information, please submit it at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. Can you Identify these Individuals... Please contact the Dubuque Police Department...
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Warning: Residents Falling For Elaborate Scam
There are so many scammers in this world. Many times you hear about a scam and think, 'how does anyone fall for that?' Other times, you totally get how it happens. There are a couple of parts of a scam in eastern Iowa that make it more believable to victims.
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
806
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0