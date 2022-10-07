ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

KCRG.com

'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message

Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids. Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition. Updated: 3 hours ago. John Campbell joined a group of...
DUBUQUE, IA
K92.3

Iowa Factory Has Produced Nearly 200 Food Formulas for Dogs

After more than a half-century, a company with a rich history has renewed its commitment to an eastern Iowa city with the completion of a $156 million expansion. This week, Purina announced they're hiring an additional 96 people at the factory in Clinton, one that will now employ 570 people. Purina employs approximately another 800 Iowans at facilities in Fort Dodge and Davenport.
CLINTON, IA
Q107.5

Riverview Center Hosting Duck Derby in Galena This Sunday

I've been anxiously anticipating this event for months now. On Sunday, October 9th, Riverview Center will be hosting the 2022 Duck Derby. One of the center's oldest traditions, it was put on hold over the last couple years due to the ongoing pandemic. But this year, it returns with a bang and a chance for you to win BIG!
GALENA, IL
KOEL 950 AM

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
biztimes.biz

Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location

A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Free Financial Help Available at Dubuque Library

It's never been more important to keep an accurate account of your finances. With prices skyrocketing for everything from gas to groceries, unless you're expecting a big raise at work...or planning to win the lottery, you may need to find ways to make the money you do have go further.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Galena Stars in Illinois Tourism Campaign

Emmy Award-winning comedy actress Jane Lynch was in Galena to produce commercials on behalf of the Illinois tourism campaign. Lynch is best known for her work on TV's Glee and Christopher Guest's comedy film Best in Show. The marketing campaign proclaims Illinois is in "the middle of everything." But, of...
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

Du-boo-que Library to Host Paranormal Society

Just in time for Halloween, a Du-boo-que...I mean Dubuque library will host a ghost hunting program for those folks interested in the paranormal. Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes the Great River Investigative Paranormal Society (GRIPS) on Sunday, October. 23rd at 6 p.m. for a Ghost Hunting 101 program. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required. Sign up to attend via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org. Registration ends October 21st at 5pm or when all seats are gone, whichever comes first.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Peosta Park and Trail Plans Advance with $475k DBQ County Funds

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Monday, October 3, to approve $475,000 in funding for the further development of 14-acre Kelly Oaks Park in the City of Peosta. The approved funds are made available as part of The American Rescue Plan. The overall project is budgeted to...
PEOSTA, IA
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: Bellevue man in custody Sunday

BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Bellevue was taken into custody without incident early Sunday by law enforcement officials. Christopher Eugene Prichard, 56, of 35393 Highway 52, was arrested on Jackson County warrants for violation of a no-contact order. He is a person of interest in the investigation into the death of his wife, Angela Prichard, 55, whose lifeless body was found Saturday morning.
BELLEVUE, IA
Q107.5

BLAST AWAY; Check Out This 45 Foot Pumpkin Drop (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

Community events are always fun to take part in, especially free events that offer a unique experience; enter Cornerstone Church in Cascade, Iowa. Last night (10/9) they dropped not 1, not 2, but 3 giant pumpkins from 45 feet up. The Fall Festival at Cornerstone Church took place from 3...
CASCADE, IA
KCRG.com

Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
biztimes.biz

TH EXCLUSIVE: Developers propose $60 million, 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque

Developers plan to invest about $60 million to create a 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque. Developers Eagle Construction and Talon Development, of South Dakota, aim to construct 13 apartment buildings with 13 detached, multi-stall garages on a parcel located at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The development also would include amenities for residents such as a swimming pool, dog park, a community building and playground.
DUBUQUE, IA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
Q107.5

Dubuque Police Seek Help; Identify These Suspects

Police are seeking assistance in identifying suspects who allegedly committed a theft from US Cellular at 806 Wacker Drive in Dubuque. The incident occurred on 09/17/22 at approximately 4:29 pm. If you have information, please submit it at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. Can you Identify these Individuals... Please contact the Dubuque Police Department...
DUBUQUE, IA
