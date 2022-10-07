Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Kirk Hammett join Journey for a full-throttle Enter Sandman and Wheel in the Sky jam
The Journey and Metallica hits were mashed together into one extended track, featuring some blistering guitar work from Hammett's “Greeny” Les Paul and Neal Schon's custom IHush single-cut Last week, Journey performed the last 2022 dates of their Freedom world tour, and took a two-night stop in Hawaii...
Every ‘Big 4′ (Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) Grunge Album, Ranked Worst to Best
Thrash may have their "Big 4," but so does grunge, and they all were responsible for putting the Seattle sound on the scene in the early '90s and dominating the music world for a little over half the decade. Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden all enjoyed their biggest successes in the '90s and here we are ranking all of the albums of grunge's "Big 4."
That Classic Rock Music Catalog Buying Spree May Be Over
Remember when labels and investment funds started buying up the catalogs of your favorite classic rock heroes and paying ridiculous sums of money? You should, because that was basically all the rage last year (and a bit of this year). Turns out that might not have been such a great...
Guitar World Magazine
Jack Bruce: “Jimi Hendrix regarded the guitar as an extension of himself. But in an instrumental sense, I would argue that Eric Clapton was probably better”
In this classic 2003 interview, the pioneering bass guitarist and rock legend talks Cream, explains why Clapton was better than Hendrix and confesses his love for gangsta rap. In the late '50s and early '60s, the bass guitar was a simpler, safer beast. You listened to your guitarist and plunked away at your root notes, taking care not to step on the drummer’s toes, of course.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Satriani on proposed Van Halen tribute concert: “If it's ever gonna happen, Wolfgang Van Halen should play guitar”
The virtuoso says Wolfgang's playing at Foo Fighters' recent Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts was “the most natural, beautiful thing” he'd seen in a long time. Wolfgang Van Halen should play guitar if there were ever to be a Van Halen tribute/reunion concert, says Joe Satriani. In a new...
Stereogum
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play New Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live For The First Time
A couple weeks ago, Red Hot Chili Pepper released “Eddie,” the second single from their upcoming double album Return Of The Dream Canteen (out at the end of this week) and a tribute track to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in 2020. Last night, RHCP performed at the festival Austin City Limits and they played “Eddie” for the first time live.
Guitar World Magazine
6 times the legendary “Greeny” Gibson Les Paul was used to create electric guitar magic
It's the mythical force behind some of the greatest pieces of guitar playing committed to record – here are Greeny's most notable performances at the hands of Peter Green, Gary Moore, Kirk Hammett and more…. In the annals of electric guitar history, few Gibson Les Pauls are as iconic...
Incubus' Brandon Boyd says being called nu metal hurt his feelings
Brandon Boyd looks back on the making of Incubus' 1997 breakthrough S.C.I.E.N.C.E. in this month's Metal Hammer
Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 Chart
Slipknot are back in Billboard's Top 10 albums, placing at No. 2 for the week with their latest album, The End, So Far. The band came up just shy of the top spot, falling only behind Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti which has held a stranglehold on No. 1 for 13 non-consecutive weeks.
Rob Halford – Judas Priest in Touch With K.K. Downing Over Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Judas Priest are among the many artists who will be honored during the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony next month, and Rob Halford has confirmed that the band has been in touch with K.K. Downing about the event. While Priest aren't actually one of the Rock...
