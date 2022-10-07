ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Loudwire

Every ‘Big 4′ (Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) Grunge Album, Ranked Worst to Best

Thrash may have their "Big 4," but so does grunge, and they all were responsible for putting the Seattle sound on the scene in the early '90s and dominating the music world for a little over half the decade. Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden all enjoyed their biggest successes in the '90s and here we are ranking all of the albums of grunge's "Big 4."
InsideHook

That Classic Rock Music Catalog Buying Spree May Be Over

Remember when labels and investment funds started buying up the catalogs of your favorite classic rock heroes and paying ridiculous sums of money? You should, because that was basically all the rage last year (and a bit of this year). Turns out that might not have been such a great...
Guitar World Magazine

Jack Bruce: “Jimi Hendrix regarded the guitar as an extension of himself. But in an instrumental sense, I would argue that Eric Clapton was probably better”

In this classic 2003 interview, the pioneering bass guitarist and rock legend talks Cream, explains why Clapton was better than Hendrix and confesses his love for gangsta rap. In the late '50s and early '60s, the bass guitar was a simpler, safer beast. You listened to your guitarist and plunked away at your root notes, taking care not to step on the drummer’s toes, of course.
Stereogum

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play New Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live For The First Time

A couple weeks ago, Red Hot Chili Pepper released “Eddie,” the second single from their upcoming double album Return Of The Dream Canteen (out at the end of this week) and a tribute track to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in 2020. Last night, RHCP performed at the festival Austin City Limits and they played “Eddie” for the first time live.
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

