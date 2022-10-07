Raiders vs. Chiefs: Best Same Game Parlay picks & player props for Monday Night Football include Patrick Mahomes slinging, Travis Kelce scoring, Josh Jacobs & Davante Adams racking up yards

Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/10/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash in an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time to get ready and observe our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Raiders...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ newcomer already knows the running joke heading into Raiders week
Everyone knows that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders are one of the biggest rivalries in the history of the NFL. Yes, there is the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears rivalry. The all-time record between the two teams has the Chiefs with the lead at...
NFL round-up: Brady ends Bucs’ skid as Bills overwhelm Steelers
Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end a two-game losing streak with victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when he was with the New England Patriots. Leonard Fournette scored two TDs for the Bucs (3-2).
Sporting News
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart gets carried off on stretcher after collapsing on sideline
Michigan vs. Indiana took a scary turn Saturday, when Michigan running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be taken off on a stretcher. The longtime Wolverine has been back with the program since 2021, when he came on as running backs coach. Before that, he was a running backs coach and associate head coach with the Hoosiers.
Sporting News
Rashaad Penny injury update: Seahawks RB reportedly long-term again with 'bad ankle' injury
The Seahawks will have to make a change at running back for the foreseeable future. In the third quarter of Sunday's Seattle-New Orleans matchup, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny was helped off the field with an injury, before he was carted off to the locker room. Following the game, Seattle...
Colts Owner Has Message For NFL World Following Thursday Night's "Ugly" Game
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos managed to play an entire game on Thursday night without scoring a touchdown, and that includes the overtime session. Following the Colts' 12-9 victory over the Broncos, team owner Jim Irsay went on Twitter to address that performance. Irsay tweeted, "An ugly win is...
Sporting News
Controversial Tom Brady roughing the passer call met with even more confusing explanation from NFL referee Jerome Boger
Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was the recipient of what appeared to be a terrible roughing the passer call after sacking Tom Brady on Sunday, one that helped the Buccaneers weather an Atlanta comeback attempt in an eventual 21-15 victory. The play occurred with about three minutes remaining in the...
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 5: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
After a prime-time game between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday night, Week 5 of the NFL season continues with a full slate of games and is the last time that all 32 teams will be in action until Week 15. Sunday's schedule begins with a pair of 3-1 teams...
Sporting News
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Raiders-Chiefs Showdown tournaments
Week 5 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday Night Football with an AFC West showdown between the Raiders and Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are seven-point favorites, and the total is set at O/U 51.5 points, according to Caesars Sportsbooks. Kansas City has a ton of great NFL DFS options, such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who could be good picks for the Captain spots in DraftKings Showdown lineups. Las Vegas has Derek Carr, Davante Adams, and Darren Waller, who can put up points in bunches and warrant Captain spot consideration, too.
Sporting News
Why Ron Rivera didn’t go to Brian Robinson in Commanders’ critical goal line possession, which led to Carson Wentz's game-sealing interception, loss to Titans
The Commanders' slide continues, and Sunday's loss to the Titans might sting just a little bit extra. Washington marched 87 yards down the field trailing the Titans by four points with time winding down, and had three chances from the 2-yard line. But Wentz threw two straight incompletions and capped it off with a game-sealing interception to David Long Jr. with seconds left to end the game. All of this was done with RB Brian Robinson on the field for Washington, who made his season debut for the Commanders after missing the first four games recovering from a gunshot injury.
Kim Kardashian Booed During Cowboys-Rams Game at SoFi Stadium
The reality TV star blew a kiss to the crowd, but fans didn’t seem impressed.
Sporting News
Lamar Jackson contract, explained: Why Ravens QB has yet to sign with the team long-term
Lamar Jackson has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in 2022. But many are less concerned about his play this season and are more focused on where he will play in 2023 and beyond. Jackson is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Ravens. He inked...
Yardbarker
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker
We are back at it again with another weekly update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. We will talk about fantasy performances from last week’s game against the Denver Broncos and make projections for this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fantasy stats from previous...
Odell Beckham Jr ‘targeting’ return in mid-November, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills among teams interested
Odell Beckham Jr. is closing in on a return with some of the best teams in the NFL already lining
atozsports.com
Raiders are now in position to right the ship with help from rival
The Las Vegas Raiders started the season badly and I think we can all agree with that. But, it could be worse. In the division, there is a team off to a worse start than the Raiders. That team would be the Denver Broncos. Some of you will likely disagree...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
Sporting News
Nick Bosa injury update: 49ers star pass rusher leaves game with groin injury vs. Panthers
The 49ers will be without one of their lynchpin defensive pieces for the rest of Sunday's game against the Panthers, as Nick Bosa exited the 49ers' Week 5 game with a groin injury. Bosa, who has logged six sacks so far this season, came up lame early in the game...
CBS Sports
How to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-10 against the Kansas City Chiefs since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Las Vegas and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
NFL games today: Week 5 ends with Raiders vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Sporting News
Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown
Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
NBA・
