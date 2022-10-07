Raiders vs. Chiefs: Best Same Game Parlay picks & player props for Monday Night Football include Patrick Mahomes slinging, Travis Kelce scoring, Josh Jacobs & Davante Adams racking up yards

The Commanders' slide continues, and Sunday's loss to the Titans might sting just a little bit extra. Washington marched 87 yards down the field trailing the Titans by four points with time winding down, and had three chances from the 2-yard line. But Wentz threw two straight incompletions and capped it off with a game-sealing interception to David Long Jr. with seconds left to end the game. All of this was done with RB Brian Robinson on the field for Washington, who made his season debut for the Commanders after missing the first four games recovering from a gunshot injury.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO