Lafayette, LA

crescentcitysports.com

LSU Game Notes: Tigers continue rivalry with Florida on road Saturday

LSU Travels to the Swamp for SEC Matchup Against Florida. LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) goes back on the road this week as the Tigers travel to Gainesville to face Florida (4-2, 1-2 SEC) at 6 p.m. CT at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie Georgie (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU is coming off a 40-13 loss to then-No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday in Tiger Stadium, while Florida picked up its first SEC win of the year, beating Missouri, 24-17, in Gainesville. Last year, LSU used a school-record 287-yard, 3-TD rushing effort from Ty Davis-Price to beat the Gators, 49-42, in Tiger Stadium. It’s LSU’s first game at the Swamp since Cade York kicked a 57-yard field goal in the fog in December of 2020 to win, 37-34. LSU and Florida, permanent SEC Cross-Division opponents, have met every year since 1971. Florida leads the series, 33-32-3, but the Tigers are 13-9 vs. the Gators dating back to the 2000 season. LSU has won three-straight against Florida, and four of the last five in the series. LSU’s current three-game winning streak is just one shy of tying the longest in school history – LSU won four-straight over Florida from 1979-80. LSU also won three-straight in the series from 1961-63 and 2013-15. The last six meetings between LSU and Florida in Gainesville have been decided by a total of 27 points and all have been one possession games. In its last two meetings with Florida, LSU is +7 in turnover margin (+3 in 2020 and +4 in 2021). LSU has also returned interceptions for TDs in each of the last two games with the Gators.
GAINESVILLE, FL
crescentcitysports.com

Ole Miss at LSU football game set for 2:30 p.m. kickoff

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Ole Miss contest will be televised on CBS. Saturday, October 22, 2022. TIME, GAME, TV NETWORK. Noon ET / 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
deathvalleyvoice.com

LSU football fan accuses Tennessee of cheating at Tiger Stadium

LSU football was soundly beaten—OK, thrashed—by Tennessee on Saturday. The Volunteers strolled into Death Valley and showed the 100,000+ inside that there’s still a massive difference in where each program is at right now. It took less than two minutes for the visitors to display their true class and expose the Tigers. Unfortunately, the beatdown would not stop.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location

The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana lieutenant governor ‘planning on running’ for governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.
LOUISIANA STATE
lakewoodsnn.com

The lunch line issue is getting out of hand

Imagine getting to the Lakewood cafeteria at 10:17 a.m., only two minutes after the bell, sounds great, right? Imagine how short the line would be, how close you’d be to getting your meal when suddenly a swarm of other students rush the line cutting in front of you and now you would have to wait twenty minutes to get your food. Twenty minutes, maybe more, out of a half-hour lunch period.
calcasieu.info

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish

A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
VERMILION PARISH, LA

