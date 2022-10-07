Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Related
crescentcitysports.com
LSU Game Notes: Tigers continue rivalry with Florida on road Saturday
LSU Travels to the Swamp for SEC Matchup Against Florida. LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) goes back on the road this week as the Tigers travel to Gainesville to face Florida (4-2, 1-2 SEC) at 6 p.m. CT at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie Georgie (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU is coming off a 40-13 loss to then-No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday in Tiger Stadium, while Florida picked up its first SEC win of the year, beating Missouri, 24-17, in Gainesville. Last year, LSU used a school-record 287-yard, 3-TD rushing effort from Ty Davis-Price to beat the Gators, 49-42, in Tiger Stadium. It’s LSU’s first game at the Swamp since Cade York kicked a 57-yard field goal in the fog in December of 2020 to win, 37-34. LSU and Florida, permanent SEC Cross-Division opponents, have met every year since 1971. Florida leads the series, 33-32-3, but the Tigers are 13-9 vs. the Gators dating back to the 2000 season. LSU has won three-straight against Florida, and four of the last five in the series. LSU’s current three-game winning streak is just one shy of tying the longest in school history – LSU won four-straight over Florida from 1979-80. LSU also won three-straight in the series from 1961-63 and 2013-15. The last six meetings between LSU and Florida in Gainesville have been decided by a total of 27 points and all have been one possession games. In its last two meetings with Florida, LSU is +7 in turnover margin (+3 in 2020 and +4 in 2021). LSU has also returned interceptions for TDs in each of the last two games with the Gators.
crescentcitysports.com
Ole Miss at LSU football game set for 2:30 p.m. kickoff
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Ole Miss contest will be televised on CBS. Saturday, October 22, 2022. TIME, GAME, TV NETWORK. Noon ET / 11...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU fall baseball scrimmages set for Thursday through Sunday this week
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s fall baseball intra-squad scrimmages this week are open to the public in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers will scrimmage at 7 p.m. CT Thursday, 6 p.m. CT Friday, 3 p.m. CT Saturday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday. Gates to the...
deathvalleyvoice.com
LSU football fan accuses Tennessee of cheating at Tiger Stadium
LSU football was soundly beaten—OK, thrashed—by Tennessee on Saturday. The Volunteers strolled into Death Valley and showed the 100,000+ inside that there’s still a massive difference in where each program is at right now. It took less than two minutes for the visitors to display their true class and expose the Tigers. Unfortunately, the beatdown would not stop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location
The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
25-Year-Old Xavier Broussard Died In A Motorcycle Crash Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road on Sunday. According to the police, 25-year-old Xavier Broussard was [..]
brproud.com
Louisiana lieutenant governor ‘planning on running’ for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakewoodsnn.com
The lunch line issue is getting out of hand
Imagine getting to the Lakewood cafeteria at 10:17 a.m., only two minutes after the bell, sounds great, right? Imagine how short the line would be, how close you’d be to getting your meal when suddenly a swarm of other students rush the line cutting in front of you and now you would have to wait twenty minutes to get your food. Twenty minutes, maybe more, out of a half-hour lunch period.
Acadiana High School is Under Shelter-in-Place
It's a new week and we already have another school under shelter-in-place lockdown.
calcasieu.info
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
Body found in Bayou Teche
A male body was located in the water in the 4800 block of Bayouside Drive, according to Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along the banks of the Mississippi River, among the ropes and tangles of driftwood, you’ll find Patrick Ford. “I like to just come walking by the river to see what’s happening,” he said, “or just look for fun little treasure.”. The...
More school threats: Paul Breaux evacuated
Lafayette Police tell us that Paul Breaux Middle School has been evacuated because of a threat; last week several students were arrested in connection with threats against Lafayette schools.
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kaliste Saloom Road
The fatal crash that occurred October 9 on Kaliste Saloom Road is a result of two vehicles making impact at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Lake Farm Road says the Lafayette Police Department.
Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022
The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets. The awareness for the fatal...
Group of Lafayette police officers pool money to pay elderly homeowner’s deductible after tree falls on home
After a tree fell on the home of an elderly Lafayette homeowner, a group of Lafayette Police officers' kind act for the woman is going viral.
Former Sears space at the Acadiana Mall sold, new business coming
The old Sears space attached to the Acadiana Mall has been sold to a Florida-based company.
Franklin grocery store to close after nearly 6 months of business
In St. Mary Parish, a grocery store in franklin is closing down after just six months in business. The store will be closing because of a shortage of workers needed to effectively run the business.
Comments / 0