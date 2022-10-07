LSU Travels to the Swamp for SEC Matchup Against Florida. LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) goes back on the road this week as the Tigers travel to Gainesville to face Florida (4-2, 1-2 SEC) at 6 p.m. CT at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie Georgie (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU is coming off a 40-13 loss to then-No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday in Tiger Stadium, while Florida picked up its first SEC win of the year, beating Missouri, 24-17, in Gainesville. Last year, LSU used a school-record 287-yard, 3-TD rushing effort from Ty Davis-Price to beat the Gators, 49-42, in Tiger Stadium. It’s LSU’s first game at the Swamp since Cade York kicked a 57-yard field goal in the fog in December of 2020 to win, 37-34. LSU and Florida, permanent SEC Cross-Division opponents, have met every year since 1971. Florida leads the series, 33-32-3, but the Tigers are 13-9 vs. the Gators dating back to the 2000 season. LSU has won three-straight against Florida, and four of the last five in the series. LSU’s current three-game winning streak is just one shy of tying the longest in school history – LSU won four-straight over Florida from 1979-80. LSU also won three-straight in the series from 1961-63 and 2013-15. The last six meetings between LSU and Florida in Gainesville have been decided by a total of 27 points and all have been one possession games. In its last two meetings with Florida, LSU is +7 in turnover margin (+3 in 2020 and +4 in 2021). LSU has also returned interceptions for TDs in each of the last two games with the Gators.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO