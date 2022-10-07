Read full article on original website
‘The Joy Luck Club’ Sequel In The Works With Amy Tan & Ron Bass Penning; Hyde Park & Jeff Kleeman Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Thirty years since the original film changed Asian and Asian American representation in cinema, a sequel to The Joy Luck Club is in development with author Amy Tan and Oscar winning screenwriter Ron Bass continuing from the former’s New York Times bestselling novel. Also producing are Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group and The Judge producer Jeff Kleeman. The original leading cast are in talks to return to their roles, now the mothers and grandmothers of their families. The Wayne Wang directed movie was a breakout role for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Mandalorian actress Ming-Na Wen and also...
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell Deliver Playful Spin on ‘A Christmas Carol’ in Teaser for ‘Spirited’
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell team for a spirited take on A Christmas Carol in the first teaser for their upcoming holiday movie musical. On Wednesday, Apple TV+ dropped a video preview for Spirited, which sees Reynolds starring as Clint Briggs, a Scrooge-like character visited on Christmas Eve by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. More from The Hollywood ReporterT.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' MomentRyan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Taps Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau as Co-Presidents of Production (Exclusive)Lisa Kudrow to Star in Taika Waititi's 'Time Bandits' Series...
