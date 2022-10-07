EXCLUSIVE: Thirty years since the original film changed Asian and Asian American representation in cinema, a sequel to The Joy Luck Club is in development with author Amy Tan and Oscar winning screenwriter Ron Bass continuing from the former’s New York Times bestselling novel. Also producing are Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group and The Judge producer Jeff Kleeman. The original leading cast are in talks to return to their roles, now the mothers and grandmothers of their families. The Wayne Wang directed movie was a breakout role for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Mandalorian actress Ming-Na Wen and also...

MOVIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO