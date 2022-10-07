Read full article on original website
Lisa Mcdannell
3d ago
Another waste of taxes. It would be more meaningful to help people pay for training for welding, machinist, electrical ect.
pa.gov
DCNR Accepting Nominations for 2023 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year
Harrisburg, PA -- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced today that Pennsylvanians are being asked to nominate their favorite trail for the 2023 Trail of the Year. “Trails are important connectors in our natural spaces, which is why we are excited to receive nominations...
Dynamite truck explosion at Pennsylvania quarry sends 5 to hospital
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was...
State leaders calling on residents to join Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State leaders are calling on people to join in on the Pick Up Pennsylvania fall campaign.This means cleaning up streams, rivers, and lakes in their communities.PennDOT spends nearly $14 million per year cleaning up litter along the state's roadways, money the agency said should be used to improve transportation.During last year's campaign, nearly 14,000 volunteers removed more than 700,000 pounds of trash.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Rep. Anthony DeLuca
Today, in honor of Pennsylvania State Representative Anthony M. “Tony” DeLuca, who died yesterday, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately. “I am deeply saddened to hear of Rep DeLuca’s passing. He was a dedicated public...
echo-pilot.com
'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters
A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
Record-high turkey prices expected this Thanksgiving, Blair County butcher store owners say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two butcher shop owners have said to expect high prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year, even with adjusting for inflation. Both said prices could be the highest ever this year. “You’re going to see a shortage on them,” Brian McManigal, owner of Mac’s Market and the Gridiron in Tyrone said. […]
Number of Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level rises from 4 to 7
Seven counties were at high as of Oct. 7. See the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community level map, case counts and more.
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
A high-profile Pa. candidate is from New Jersey – and it’s not Dr. Oz
HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. — By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about the debate over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz is “too New Jersey” to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. But the Garden State’s influence on the 2022 Pennsylvania political season doesn’t really stop there, you know.
New round of Pandemic EBT payments expected to hit accounts in Pennsylvania
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Pennsylvania?
Pennsylvania seems to have a TON of laws on the books that sometimes feel a little antiquated. So when I saw an article about the right age to leave your kid at home alone, I thought: Pennsylvania surely must have mandated an age where that becomes OK, right?. So I...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Awards $287,895 to Increase Electrical Worker Apprentices in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $287,895 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program for IBEW Local 743 to provide training for more than 30 electrical industry apprentices in Pennsylvania. “It’s vitally important to recruit and...
Clearfield County bridge dedication to honor former PennDOT worker
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The St. John Lutheran Church in Clearfield held a bridge dedication ceremony to honor a Clearfield native PennDOT worker who was killed while working. Gerald Confer was born on Aug. 21, 1952, in Clearfield and attended Clearfield High School. Confer was employed by PennDOT and worked on the systematic technique […]
Wolf awards over $280K to PA electrical apprentices
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennyslvania’s governor has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Electrical Worker Apprentice’s in his state. The new funding total is $287,895. Governor Wolf hopes to provide training to over 30 electrical industry apprentices for IBEW Local 743 in Pennsylvania with Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. The program’s goal is to […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Pennsylvania needs to test schools for radon
Radon could be almost anywhere. You can’t see it like smoke. It is colorless and transparent. You can’t smell it like a gas leak. It gives off no telltale scent. You can’t feel it in the air like the moisture of a foggy day. It is as stealthy as it is dangerous.
Don’t follow the yellow brick road on Nov. 8 | PennLive letters
We know Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” as a children’s book, but many consider it a parable about good vs. evil. In it the heroine, Dorothy, is manipulated by an elusive faker. Likewise, today’s Republican Party is manipulated by a far more dangerous real-life fraudster. And he’s hand-picked political candidates (Munchkins?) loyal only to him. One of them, ironically named Oz.
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
State Offers Free On-line Art Courses For Older Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania is introducing a new digital art teaching system for older residents. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) announced The Academy for Creative Aging. On this free digital platform, older Pennsylvanians can participate in interactive art classes and on-demand video lessons. Research has shown creative activities can decrease feelings of loneliness and isolation in older adults, according to the PCA.
Halloween 2022 | Here are Central Pennsylvania's trick-or-treat & parade dates
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween 2022 is just around the corner!. This year, October 31 is set to be a Monday, meaning many of our communities will be hosting celebrations either on or prior to Halloween this year. Here's when municipalities and townships across Central Pennsylvania will be holding Halloween...
thisislowermerion.com
PA’s Red Counties Had Higher Covid Death Rates
Last week several news sources reported on a paper that compared the frequency of Covid deaths between Republicans and Democrats. To the surprise of no one, the paper concluded that Republicans were more likely to die from Covid than Democrats. In Pennsylvania, for the most part, the counties where Donald...
Comments / 1