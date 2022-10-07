ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

What spiking US veterinary prices reveal about inflation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Most pets hate visiting the vet. Now it's becoming a lot more unpleasant for their owners, too. America's worst bout of inflation in four decades has swollen the cost of your dog or cat's visit to the animal doctor. Prices for vet services have jumped 10% in the past year, government data shows — the biggest such spike on records dating back two decades.
WBUR

General Motors launches energy business

General Motors is launching a new business venture to offer energy management systems for homes and businesses. The new unit, GM Energy, will help protect against power outages and relieve some of the burden on the power grid. Roben Farzad of Public Radio's "Full Disclosure" joins Here & Now's Robin...
WBUR

Iran protests enter fourth week

In Iran, protests have entered their fourth week and reportedly caused at least 185 deaths. Yet the movement continues to grow. School girls and oil and gas workers have joined it. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with Iranian-American journalist Negar Mortazavi.
