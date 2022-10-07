Read full article on original website
Alerus to Pay $4 Million to Exit KPC Stock Plan Class Action
KPC Healthcare Holdings Inc. workers who sued over their employee stock ownership plan secured a $4 million settlement with plan trustee Alerus Financial NA, in addition to a separate $5 million deal with other defendants, a California federal court filing shows. The deal is expected to provide about 3,100 participants...
Three Firms Lead Brookfield’s $2 Billion Primary Wave Music Deal
Paul, Weiss advised Brookfield Asset Management Inc. on its $2 billion deal with publisher Primary Wave Music to invest in music copyrights. Paul Hastings advised Primary Wave on the deal, which calls for Brookfield to acquire a significant minority stake in Primary Wave and commit $1.7 billion to fund a permanent capital vehicle focused on acquiring music rights from “iconic” acts.
Morgan Lewis Adds International Aviation Finance Lawyer Team
Morgan Lewis is adding an eight-lawyer EMEA and Asia-Pacific team with three partners to its global aviation practice in London, Dubai, and Singapore, the firm announced Monday. The team will deal with cross border financing, leasing, and restructuring issues in the aviation industry, according to Morgan Lewis. The three partners...
Late US Tax Filers Face Renewed Penalties After Covid Reprieve
Millions of Americans are racing to file their 2021 federal taxes before time runs out. The 19 million taxpayers who requested an extension on the April deadline have until Oct. 17 — because Oct. 15 falls on a Saturday — to submit their documents, leading to a mad dash for tax professionals and accountants as the due date approaches.
Crypto’s Evolution as an Asset Class Needs Better Accounting
Last year, bitcoin passed a key milestone toward institutional acceptance as an array of publicly traded companies added it to their corporate treasuries. Alongside traditional financial instruments, and despite a significant price drawdown, companies such as Tesla, Block (formerly Square), and Coinbase still hold over $100 million worth of bitcoin today.
How Law Firm Brand and Culture Can Lure Clients and Talent
Today’s biggest challenges for law firms are recruitment and retention of top talent, and competition for clients. With legal hiring surging, associate turnover at record highs, and growing demand for work/life balance in the legal space, a firm’s brand and culture can sway potential recruits to join your firm, or it can drive them away.
