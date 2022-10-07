Read full article on original website
Nancy
2d ago
Thank you Governor DeSantis never before have we had a Governor respond to a Hurricane and this one was one of the worst with such leadership. I have been a Floridian since 1963 and I’m very impressed with how you handled this prior and in the aftermath. We need leader who can handle crisis like this bad twice now DeSantis has proven himself with the Covid Pandemic and Ian .
UNITEDWESTAND
2d ago
YOU ARE AN AWESOME GOVERNOR and will be an EVEN BETTER PRESIDENT. GOD BLESS YOU, GOVERNOR DESANTIS
ezra
2d ago
Now that is an incredible accomplishment! We have seen the devastation wrought by Ian and we hear negative comments about DeSantis, but I would like to hear more about this amazing turn of events. Without power, nothing moves.
