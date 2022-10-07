ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nancy
2d ago

Thank you Governor DeSantis never before have we had a Governor respond to a Hurricane and this one was one of the worst with such leadership. I have been a Floridian since 1963 and I’m very impressed with how you handled this prior and in the aftermath. We need leader who can handle crisis like this bad twice now DeSantis has proven himself with the Covid Pandemic and Ian .

UNITEDWESTAND
2d ago

YOU ARE AN AWESOME GOVERNOR and will be an EVEN BETTER PRESIDENT. GOD BLESS YOU, GOVERNOR DESANTIS

ezra
2d ago

Now that is an incredible accomplishment! We have seen the devastation wrought by Ian and we hear negative comments about DeSantis, but I would like to hear more about this amazing turn of events. Without power, nothing moves.

wflx.com

Florida's governor addresses school damage from Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday surveyed storm damage from Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Speaking at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte, the governor said all but three schools in Charlotte County have reopened as of Monday. DeSantis said crews have been responding to various issues...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
wflx.com

LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday is giving an update on the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The governor is speaking at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide. Joining DeSantis are first lady Casey DeSantis, as well as officials...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Hurricane Ian wiped out jobs across Southwest Florida. Here's what you need to know

Hurricane Ian didn't just pummel homes and businesses across Southwest Florida. "It's too early to tell yet," said Amy Hanna-Eckenrode, communications director for CareerSource Southwest Florida. CareerSource matches job seekers with employers throughout the region. Those efforts are about to kick into overdrive. "Now we're ready to gear up and...
NAPLES, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

New Tropical Wave May Be Forming Southeast Of Florida

NOT ON THE MAP YET, BUT HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a possible tropical wave that may be forming southeast of Florida. To avoid confusion, we are not going to mark the map, above, but […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

