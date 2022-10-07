ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

Considering an Annuity? Now’s the Time to Act

Note: This article is available to everyone, but I also periodically write columns offering specific investing advice that are available to members only. If you’re not already a member of Money Talks News, please join. Not only does your membership support our journalism, you also get lots of additional benefits, like ad-free reading, free books, course discounts and much more. And it’s cheap: just $5/month. I hope advice columns like this one alone are worth that much! Learn more here.
PERSONAL FINANCE
AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security. A $1 million dollar portfolio in a 401(k) plan or traditional...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Rollover#Savings Accounts#Vanguard Group#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#This New Rollover Program#Fidelity Investments#Llc
KTEN.com

When Should You Consider a 401(k) Rollover?

A 401(k) is an employer-sponsored tax-advantaged retirement account. When you roll over your 401(k), you transfer its funds to a new tax-advantaged retirement account. If you’re curious about why you’d want to roll over your 401(k) in the first place, take a look at a few reasons why it may be worth the effort:
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS LA

Expanded Child Tax Credit available only through the end of 2022

Time is running out to claim the expanded Child Tax Credit that could bring an eligible family as much as $3,600 per child under the age of 6. The Child Tax Credit was significantly expanded in 2021 by the American Rescue Plan so families could receive up to $3,600 per child under 6 and $3,000 for those ages 6 to 17. But the changes were made for just one year, and will be reduced back to $2,000 per child in 2023.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Cadrene Heslop

Parents Can Claim $3,600 From The IRS In Less Than 30 Days

Parents have little time to claim $3,600 from an unclaimed pool of $3.7 billion. They can get these funds on behalf of their dependents. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration made the reveal. Their report said the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) did not make some payments. (source)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
investorjunkie.com

The 8 Best Roth IRA Accounts of 2022

When it comes to investing for retirement, a Roth IRA is one of the best ways to get started. This is because this tax-advantaged account lets you withdraw your qualified earnings during retirement without paying taxes, which is the opposite of a traditional IRA. These days, most leading brokers and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

How To Retire on $200K or Less

It’s no secret that America isn’t saving nearly enough for retirement, but a new study from GOBankingRates shows just how far behind the oldest Americans have fallen. Roughly 72% of the study’s respondents ages 65 and up have $200,000 or less to work with — much less, in most cases.
BUSINESS
CNET

Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score

Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketRealist

Got Capital Gains? How to Donate Them to Save on Taxes

If you see the term “capital gains” and think it isn't relevant during a bear market, that’s true for some, but not all, investments. Certain stocks and funds have fared well this year despite the broad downturn, leaving some folks with capital gains. Whether or not that’s your story these days, you should know that you can donate your capital gains to reduce your tax burden.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Capital One Platinum Credit Card vs. Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Both the Capital One Platinum Credit Card and Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card are good cards to start establishing a credit history. There are a lot of similarities between these cards, but a couple of glaring differences -- namely the Platinum Credit Card's lack of rewards and the QuicksilverOne's annual fee. Despite the annual fee, the QuicksilverOne will be the better choice for more people because the annual fee is relatively low and the rewards program has the potential to outweigh any costs. You'll have to spend over $2,600* with the card in order to offset its annual fee.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNBC

What credit score do you need to get the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card?

For travel enthusiasts, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is a great choice if you're looking to earn rewards on flights and hotel stays. It's one of the best travel rewards credit cards on the market, offering lots of opportunities to earn and redeem Capital One miles, as well as a generous welcome bonus of 75,000 miles after new cardholders spend at least $4,000 within the first three months of account opening.
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
69K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy