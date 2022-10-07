Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
nypressnews.com
‘Denying us right away’: Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian’s aftermath
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida. People operating heavy machines move vessels, structures and personal belongings to the sides of roads. Survivors in these communities who evacuated also return to their homes destroyed and memories washed away by Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge.
One Fort Myers man finds light in the darkest of times after Hurricane Ian
11 days after Hurricane Ian tore through Southwest Florida and left devastation throughout the community, there is still hope and unity in all corners of the area
WINKNEWS.com
Woman gives back to Fort Myers shelter that helped her save 2 dogs during Ian
A woman who helped rescue two dogs during Hurricane Ian is now giving back to the Fort Myers shelter that took them in. “Now that there’s a little boy… that was rescued with a plastic bag, his 13-year-old dog just passed away, ” said Marianna Spindel. “So now, I want to do more.”
A Week In Fort Myers, Hurricane Ian’s Wreckage
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
WINKNEWS.com
Duo accused of looting at Fort Myers Beach claiming to help cleanup
Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly looting on Fort Myers Beach. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the duo drove from Homestead to Fort Myers and claimed they were going to assist in cleanup efforts on the beach. Martinez and...
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian’s impact shown in dramatic footage of house floating away
More than a week over Hurricane Ian struck Florida, pictures and videos are emerging that are showing just how damaging the storm was. One such video is the one below taken in Fort Myers. The 2:30 video was a time-lapse of a storm surge that slowly started to fill the...
NBC 2
Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
floridapolitics.com
All FPL users have power after Hurricane Ian, but 46K LCEC users still in the dark
A report from the Florida Public Service Commission showed full service for Florida’s largest energy provider for the first time since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. But more than 46,000 electric customers remain without power, with the majority on Lee County Electric Cooperative service. Ian made landfall...
During Hurricane Ian, mom swam out her front door with her baby in a plastic storage bin
A Florida mom saved her baby's life by placing him in a plastic bin and floating him down her flooded street. "I went into survival mode," Callie Brown, 36, told TODAY Parents when recalling the hours-long ordeal amid Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm with winds up to 150 mph...
topwirenews.com
Why more Americans are flocking to Florida, even as hurricanes intensify – Science-Environment News – Report by AFR
There’s nothing in the world that would convince Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe to leave — not even having to empty his home of flood water a week after Hurricane Ian pummeled the city. “Southwest Florida is my heaven on earth and hurricanes come with South Florida. So...
WSVN-TV
Residents of SW Florida community credit clean-energy designs, solar panels for being spared Ian’s wrath
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Hurricane Ian’s powerful winds and relentless rain destroyed almost everything in its path, but residents in a small community a few miles from Fort Myers said they were spared from damage thanks to their homes’ clean-energy designs and the solar panels on their roofs.
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane Ian
It's not just the human citizens of Florida who've faced a devastating loss of life and the threat of homelessness during Hurricane Ian and the immediate aftermath. Many animals have lost their homes too. On October 9, a flight operated by the charity 'Wings of Rescue' transported a total of 116 domestic dogs and cats from Florida to Chicago.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian
Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian
Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
One resident weathered the hurricane on the island, 44-year-old Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz, and has made several illicit visits back by boat.
Casey DeSantis launches Tervis tumbler, bottle to raise money for Hurricane Ian recovery
VENICE, Fla. — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis visited Venice-based drinkware company Tervis on Friday to announce a new fundraising campaign. DeSantis said the new tumbler and water bottle with specific Florida designs will help raise money for residents affected by Hurricane Ian. Proceeds from the “Together We Shine”...
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
cw34.com
Lithium batteries burst into flames in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — This is something most of us didn't have to think about until recently. In Fort Myers, storm surge caused by Hurricane Ian caused lithium-ion batteries to become compromised, and that damage caused the batteries to ignite. Luckily, members of the Broward Sheriff's Office Fire...
