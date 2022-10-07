ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

nypressnews.com

‘Denying us right away’: Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian’s aftermath

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida. People operating heavy machines move vessels, structures and personal belongings to the sides of roads. Survivors in these communities who evacuated also return to their homes destroyed and memories washed away by Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge.
BoardingArea

A Week In Fort Myers, Hurricane Ian’s Wreckage

NBC 2

Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
WINKNEWS.com

Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian

Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
CBS Minnesota

Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian

Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
cw34.com

Lithium batteries burst into flames in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — This is something most of us didn't have to think about until recently. In Fort Myers, storm surge caused by Hurricane Ian caused lithium-ion batteries to become compromised, and that damage caused the batteries to ignite. Luckily, members of the Broward Sheriff's Office Fire...
