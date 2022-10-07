ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse

Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Birmingham gang jailed over firearms conversion plot

Three members of a criminal gang have been jailed for their part in buying dozens of blank-firing handguns with a plan to turn them into live weapons. The legal blank pistols were bought from shops around the West Midlands by Perhys Neale, 31, who was driven by accomplice, 33-year-old Shaun Williams.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner

A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months. Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room. The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Louth: Graffiti attack on controversial town centre seats

Vandals have sprayed graffiti across a road in Louth in an apparent attack against controversial wooden seating installed in the town. Since being put up in Mercer Row in August, the seating, known as "parklets" have been damaged twice. The graffiti, which seemingly criticises the cost of the parklets, is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress

The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arrests as woman's body found following Staffordshire crash

A man and woman have been arrested after the discovery of a woman's body. Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Bridge Street, Stretton, Burton-upon-Trent, at 00:50 BST on Saturday after reports of a crash. A vehicle was found abandoned and a 22-year-old woman held on suspicion of drinking and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Nottinghamshire criminals 'risking own lives with makeshift firearms'

A police force has warned criminals are risking their own lives by using "lethal" makeshift firearms, with one suspect blowing part of his hand off. Nottinghamshire Police said it had seized several "slam guns" made from metal pipes welded together. The improvised firearms have been used by criminals unable to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK

Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bradford: Men sought after truck 'deliberately' rams shop

Police are looking for three men after a truck was "deliberately" reversed into a shop in Bradford. The store on Mavis Street in Barkerend was struck on Wednesday night, with police believing the incident is connected to an ongoing feud. It's the latest in a number of criminal damage reports,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Court win for man fired for not keeping webcam on

A telemarketer who was fired after refusing to keep his webcam on while working had his rights breached, a Dutch court has ruled. The employee of US-based IT company Chetu was awarded approximately 75,000 euro (£65,700) by the court. In August, the man, in the Netherlands, was told to...
LAW
BBC

Snowdonia: Rescued walkers' appeal for lost rucksack

Two rescued walkers who stashed a bag on a mountain now need help finding their left-behind luggage. Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue helped them descend Tryfan, in Snowdonia, on Sunday after becoming stuck on a crag. Their shouts for help were heard by two mountain rescue members who went to investigate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley

A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
ANIMALS
BBC

Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm

Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
ANIMALS
BBC

Scarborough: Family concern over elderly woman's 48-hour A&E wait

The family of an 83-year-old woman have expressed concerns about a "broken" system after her 48-hour wait in A&E. Rae Ackroyd, from Bridlington, has been in A&E in Scarborough General Hospital since early on Sunday evening after a leg infection. Her son said she was sat in a chair for...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Andrew Cawker death: Mother did nothing to protect son, court told

A mother whose toddler was killed by her boyfriend did "nothing to protect him", the Old Bailey has heard. Andrew Cawker died in July 2019 after sustaining "unexplained injuries" while being cared for by 24-year-old Scott Coombe. Coombe, of Petts Wood, previously admitted manslaughter and child cruelty, and to assaulting...
PUBLIC SAFETY

