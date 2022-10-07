Read full article on original website
BBC
Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse
Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
BBC
Birmingham gang jailed over firearms conversion plot
Three members of a criminal gang have been jailed for their part in buying dozens of blank-firing handguns with a plan to turn them into live weapons. The legal blank pistols were bought from shops around the West Midlands by Perhys Neale, 31, who was driven by accomplice, 33-year-old Shaun Williams.
BBC
Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner
A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months. Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room. The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive...
BBC
Louth: Graffiti attack on controversial town centre seats
Vandals have sprayed graffiti across a road in Louth in an apparent attack against controversial wooden seating installed in the town. Since being put up in Mercer Row in August, the seating, known as "parklets" have been damaged twice. The graffiti, which seemingly criticises the cost of the parklets, is...
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC
Kidderminster woman missing part of skull in operation plea
A woman waiting for a skull transplant has said she is scared to leave the house as any knock to her head could be fatal. Sophie Price, 22, from Kidderminster, was seriously injured in a car crash in 2018 and doctors had to remove part of her skull to save her life.
BBC
Arrests as woman's body found following Staffordshire crash
A man and woman have been arrested after the discovery of a woman's body. Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Bridge Street, Stretton, Burton-upon-Trent, at 00:50 BST on Saturday after reports of a crash. A vehicle was found abandoned and a 22-year-old woman held on suspicion of drinking and...
BBC
Nottinghamshire criminals 'risking own lives with makeshift firearms'
A police force has warned criminals are risking their own lives by using "lethal" makeshift firearms, with one suspect blowing part of his hand off. Nottinghamshire Police said it had seized several "slam guns" made from metal pipes welded together. The improvised firearms have been used by criminals unable to...
BBC
Landlady jailed for knife attack on teenager in Princethorpe pub
A landlady who stabbed a teenager in a pub has been convicted of attempted murder and jailed for 10 years. The victim suffered two stab wounds in her back and hip and the assault continued into the pub car park. Pub landlady Luisa Pita Santos, attacked the young woman in...
BBC
Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK
Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
BBC
Bradford: Men sought after truck 'deliberately' rams shop
Police are looking for three men after a truck was "deliberately" reversed into a shop in Bradford. The store on Mavis Street in Barkerend was struck on Wednesday night, with police believing the incident is connected to an ongoing feud. It's the latest in a number of criminal damage reports,...
BBC
Court win for man fired for not keeping webcam on
A telemarketer who was fired after refusing to keep his webcam on while working had his rights breached, a Dutch court has ruled. The employee of US-based IT company Chetu was awarded approximately 75,000 euro (£65,700) by the court. In August, the man, in the Netherlands, was told to...
BBC
Snowdonia: Rescued walkers' appeal for lost rucksack
Two rescued walkers who stashed a bag on a mountain now need help finding their left-behind luggage. Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue helped them descend Tryfan, in Snowdonia, on Sunday after becoming stuck on a crag. Their shouts for help were heard by two mountain rescue members who went to investigate...
BBC
Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley
A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
BBC
Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm
Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
BBC
Ryan Thompson death: Two cyclists urged to help after man died on road
Two cyclists are being urged to come forward to help piece together the final moments of a young man who died walking home after a night out. Ryan Thompson was hit by a car during the early hours of Friday, 23 September in Denton Street, Carlisle. CCTV showed the 21-year-old...
BBC
Gerard Colgan: Missing Leeds man found dead on roof two days later
A man reported missing from a house in Leeds was found dead on the roof of the property two days later. Gerard Colgan, 32, was reported missing from an address on Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said. The body of a man, believed to be Mr Colgan,...
BBC
Scarborough: Family concern over elderly woman's 48-hour A&E wait
The family of an 83-year-old woman have expressed concerns about a "broken" system after her 48-hour wait in A&E. Rae Ackroyd, from Bridlington, has been in A&E in Scarborough General Hospital since early on Sunday evening after a leg infection. Her son said she was sat in a chair for...
BBC
Hunter Mathias death: Dad on trial charged with murdering baby son
A father has gone on trial charged with murdering his nine-week-old son at their home in Barnsley. Leon Mathias is believed to have swung his son, Hunter, by his legs or shaken him in November 2018, Sheffield Crown Court has heard. The baby died after he was taken to hospital...
BBC
Andrew Cawker death: Mother did nothing to protect son, court told
A mother whose toddler was killed by her boyfriend did "nothing to protect him", the Old Bailey has heard. Andrew Cawker died in July 2019 after sustaining "unexplained injuries" while being cared for by 24-year-old Scott Coombe. Coombe, of Petts Wood, previously admitted manslaughter and child cruelty, and to assaulting...
