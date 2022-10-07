Read full article on original website
Top Speed
10 Hypercars That Push Performance to the Extreme
The word ‘hypercar’ was first coined in the 1980s to describe a new breed of high-performance, super-expensive cars. In the years since, the meaning has broadened somewhat and there are now several types of hypercars. There are also more than a few manufacturers who have one or more models in their range. Given that most hypercars cost more than $1,000,000 (and often a lot more), they remain an exclusive club. And, while some car enthusiasts would argue that they aren’t worth the money, it’s not every day you get to drive a car with a top speed of over 200 miles per hour, maybe even 300 if you got the b***s.
Top Speed
Watch a BMW M4 CSL go Head-to-Head with the Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a renowned track monster, and it has been one since its introduction as a road-going iteration of the FIA GT3 race car in 1999. While all Porsches are solid around the track, the GT3 models have a stiffer chassis, upgraded brakes, and stiffer suspension. The M4 CSL is BMW’s answer to the 911 GT3 and is also designed to be pushed through curves. This doesn't mean that these cars can't handle themselves on the drag strip, though, and this video goes to show just how capable they are. Can you guess which one wins?
msn.com
The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models
Many enjoy the idea of having a luxury sports car, but many can’t afford the hefty price tag. However, there could be hope that you can get that luxury sports car you always dreamed of for an affordable price. According to U.S. News, some of the best used luxury sports cars are all Porsche models. And they are under $30,000.
Top Speed
The Ford GT LM Sticks it to Ferrari One Last Time
Ford is pulling the plug on its iconic supercar nameplate, the GT, and it is doing it just the American way. Enter the new 2022 Ford GT LM Edition, the final iteration of the second generation GT that debuted in 2016. This special edition car celebrates Ford’s win at the 2016 Le Mans and has some fantastic designs and touches to make it stand out from the rest of the lineup.
Road & Track
AlphaTauri Signs Nyck de Vries, Replacing Pierre Gasly
Nyck de Vries, the 2019 Formula 2 and 2020-21 Formula E champion, will finally get his shot at full-time Formula 1 racing. Red Bull-affiliated team AlphaTauri has announced that de Vries will join the team for the 2023 season, pairing him with third-year prospect Yuki Tsunoda. While de Vries is...
Lexus LFA Drag Races Porsche Carrera GT For V10 Supremacy
For many, the V10 remains the best-sounding engine ever built. We are not here to judge and we won't give a final verdict, though we have to admit the 10-cylinder mills are indeed some of the best-sounding in the entire industry. There are not that many of them left but thankfully, models like the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT will forever remain examples of fine V10 engineering in the supercar segment. Which one sounds better and goes faster? It’s finally time to find out.
Autoblog
A brand new all-electric boat racing series begins in 2023
Powerboat racing events have traditionally focused on high-speed, gas-guzzling watercraft, but a gradual shift into electrified racing boats is taking place thanks in part to the introduction of the RaceBird, a fully electric powerboat designed to compete in the all-electric E1 Series starting in 2023. This electric shift is aiming...
A YouTuber's 'disaster' towing with the F-150 Lightning highlights one of the drawbacks of electric trucks today
Electric pickup trucks like the F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV can't drive very far when towing a heavy load before they need to be recharged.
dcnewsnow.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG One goes up against the GT Black Series in a drag race
Mercedes-Benz AMG has released a video showing how its newest flagship compares to its former one, in a drag race. We’re talking about the One hypercar which goes up against the GT Black Series, two cars designed for ultimate track performance but with very different methods of execution. While...
racer.com
Corvette IMSA, WEC programs expected to evolve for 2023
Corvette Racing is expected to continue with single entries of its C8.R model in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship next season. Confirmation of the immensely successful manufacturer’s plans for 2023 are said to be imminent, and among them, RACER understands a change to Corvette Racing’s traditional two-car effort at the 24 Hours of Le Mans could be coming with a reduction to a single entry.
Road & Track
See and Hear Chevrolet's Upcoming Corvette Z06 GT3.R Racer
Corvette Racing's C8.R has competed for just three years, but a change to professional GT3 racing as IMSA's top class has already rendered the new-for-2020 racer irrelevant. The GM factory team has been given a pass to race the GT2-spec car in the GT3-based GTD Pro class throughout 2022 and 2023, but the waiver was contingent on the company making an all-new GT3 car available to customers on its current Corvette platform. Over a year before its race debut, we now have an idea of how the car will look and sound.
fordauthority.com
1997 Ford Freda Minivan With U.S. Title Up For Auction
It’s certainly interesting to stumble across Ford vehicles for sale that have been imported to the U.S., considering the amount of work it takes to have them shipped stateside. Back in March, one such vehicle popped up for auction: a unique 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that made the trek from Australia to its new home in the U.S. Now, a 1997 Ford Freda minivan is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
Road & Track
Max Verstappen Wins Rain-Shortened Japanese Grand Prix, Secures Second Championship
Max Verstappen needed to get 113 points clear of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez to clinch his second career championship in today's Japanese Grand Prix. When the race was delayed by rain and shortened to just a 40-minute shootout by time constraints, the expected interpretation of a new rule meant to avoid shortened events was that Verstappen would only get the points awarded for a race between 50 and 75 percent of race distance. When Verstappen won the race in dominant form, he was short under that ruling.
6 of the Fastest Honda Sports Cars Ever Produced
There are slow Hondas and then there are fastest ones. Check out six of the fastest Hondas ever produced. The post 6 of the Fastest Honda Sports Cars Ever Produced appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
techaiapp.com
TAG Heuer Debuts the TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7
TAG Heuer and Porsche have top-of-mind recall when it comes to automaker and watchmaker partnerships, so these limited edition Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7 chronographs will be very well received. Both Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7 chronographs are tributes to the first car to bear the Carrera name, the Porsche RS 2.7. The original Ducktail celebrates 50 years of greatness this year, and the Carrera Porsche Special Editions are fitting anniversary gifts. Before we get into the watches, we do need to back up a bit because this is a story about Carreras, and a narrative that unfolded quite naturally.
