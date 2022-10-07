As a parent of both a kindergartner and second grader, I’ve seen my fair share of meltdowns after picking my children up from school. I’ve felt helpless. And trust me, I’ve tried it all. I’ve provided them snacks as soon as they step foot in the door, encouraged them to go outside to play, and simply given them the chance to relax. Some of these ideas worked, too, but the positive results never stuck around for long.

KIDS ・ 28 DAYS AGO