The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
Mom of 7 children forces others to give up elevator because 'her kids need to get home'
An entitled mentality is when a person thinks they deserve something or that others owe them a favor. Such an attitude affects not only their relationships but also their career and social life.
"We need a break" Parents blame daughter for not taking kid brother along with her on date
Is one responsible for their kid sibling when they are on a date?. Dating helps two people understand each other and evaluate their sustainability as a couple. Usually, dates involve only the people who’re in the romantic relationship. But sometimes, due to urgent circumstances, they may have to include another person along with them.
Woman wants pregnant sister-in-law to babysit her kids during maternity leave
Post delivery is when the couple learns how to care for their baby and function as a family. During this time period, the mother needs to pay attention to her body for its smooth recovery.
Mom-in-Law Forcing Husband's Spouse to Do All Her Laundry Slammed: 'Help'
A person claimed their mother-in-law "loves to chastise" them over their lack of skills around the house , particularly when it comes to washing.
Woman horrified when old school chum asks when her baby is due: 'Are you sure you're not pregnant?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. I had a friend with a prominent belly. Many women—indeed, many people—carry extra weight around the middle. Unfortunately for my friend, she was one of those people. Strangers often asked her if she was pregnant.
Boss Fires Woman Returning From Maternity Leave, Claims He Did "Fair" Thing
There's a stigma against women in the workplace, especially when it comes to maternity leave. In fact, according to a study by London's South Bank University, half of women believe that taking maternity leave has harmed their careers. Article continues below advertisement. Well, proving that women in the workplace do...
Child Therapists Explain How to Stop Your Kids' After-School Meltdowns for Good
As a parent of both a kindergartner and second grader, I’ve seen my fair share of meltdowns after picking my children up from school. I’ve felt helpless. And trust me, I’ve tried it all. I’ve provided them snacks as soon as they step foot in the door, encouraged them to go outside to play, and simply given them the chance to relax. Some of these ideas worked, too, but the positive results never stuck around for long.
Domino's Worker Cheers Up Girl After Friends Bail on Her Birthday Party
A mom was forced to cancel a large pizza order when her daughter's friends were no-shows to her birthday party.
'Famished' woman kicks out pregnant sister-in-law after she eats her food
Where does one draw the line between empathy and looking out for one's self interest?. By the second trimester, 76 percent of women are already experiencing food cravings, long before their unborn child starts to need extra nutrition or energy. Popular cravings, many of which are heavy in calories and sugar and include ice cream, chips, chocolate, pizza, and numerous fast foods, also do little to improve maternal or fetal health.
Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children
A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
