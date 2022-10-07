ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themontclairgirl.com

27 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: Millburn’s Paper Mill Playhouse announces new associate artist director; West Orange School District Ranked 23rd in Best Places to Teach; a Nutley water main break wrecks havoc in North Jersey; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break

Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Nutley, NJ
Government
Newark, NJ
Government
Bloomfield, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Government
City
Belleville, NJ
Passaic County, NJ
Government
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Bloomfield, NJ
County
Hudson County, NJ
Belleville, NJ
Government
City
Nutley, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Water Main Break Problems Continue, 2 Towns Declare Emergency

A disastrous midweek water main break continues to cause headaches for many in New Jersey. Officials said water had been gushing out of the 74-inch water main in Nutley after its break on Wednesday, prompting flooding concerns and boil water advisories by the weekend. The pipe burst at Bloomfield Avenue...
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Supply Water#Water Supply#Water Utilities#North Jersey#Urban Construction#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance
CBS New York

Candlelight vigil today for East Orange teen Letrell Duncan

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- A candlelight vigil will be held Monday in East Orange for a beloved student-athlete shot and killed as he walked home from school. Family, friends and community leaders will gather near East Orange Campus High School to call for justice in the case. Investigators say 16-year-old Letrell Duncan was shot four times just blocks from the school last Monday. It's unclear if Duncan, a standout basketball player, was the intended target. Monday's vigil will get underway at 1 p.m. on the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue. 
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Woman, 19, Shot In Paterson

A 19-year-old woman from Allentown, PA was hospitalized after being shot in Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The victim was already on her way to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center when police arrived at the shooting scene — North 9th Street and Belmont Avenue — around 9:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
ijustwanttoeat.com

Laree Adda in Jersey City

Laree Adda in Jersey City was not really our first choice when going to Grove street, our first target being closed when we arrived. So, as we love Indian cuisine, we decided to give a try to their Pakistani / Indian casual eatery. This is not a table service restaurant: you order at the counter and they will bring the food once ready. So we decided to try few things there, especially their curries. For me, it was their chicken tikka masala that was good, but did not have enough chicken. Jodi went for the palak paneer that had even less paneer in it unfortunately! At least, the paratha bread, gunpowder chai and gulab jamun were delicious. Still, this is not the kind of place I would rave about…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Realty Today

Newark’s Downtown Urby Is The Next Best Thing to Living On Rutgers Campus

Most modern college students are looking for a bit of independence - after all, that's easily one of the most exciting things about college. And while many students opt for the convenience of college dorms, some juniors and seniors (and even first-year students and sophomores) try their hands at renting their student apartments as they tackle their schooling. Admittedly for many, that's a whole new ballgame.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Snyder rolls past Hoboken

Snyder rolled to a 34-6 home win over Hoboken, in Jersey City. The Tigers (4-2) led 20-0 at the half. Isaiah Blanks put the Redwings (2-4) on the board by throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Xaiden Simmons in the fourth quarter. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
HOBOKEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy