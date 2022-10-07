Read full article on original website
Montclair, Glen Ridge declare water emergency after massive water main break
Two communities in New Jersey have declared water emergencies following a massive 74-inch water main break in Nutley last Wednesday.
Water main break that affected three counties sealed, but full service still days away for some
Crews sealed a ruptured water main in Nutley from Sunday evening that prompted two towns to declare emergencies and affected hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. “The leak in the affected pipe has been located and has been sealed,” said William J. Maer, a spokesman...
27 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: Millburn’s Paper Mill Playhouse announces new associate artist director; West Orange School District Ranked 23rd in Best Places to Teach; a Nutley water main break wrecks havoc in North Jersey; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break
Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
Crews work to repair Nutley water main break that affects residents in 3 counties
In Nutley, parts of Bloomfield Avenue looked like a river as crews work to get the break under control. Hoses and pipes crews had to set up to divert water from causing any more flooding.
NJ Water Main Break Problems Continue, 2 Towns Declare Emergency
A disastrous midweek water main break continues to cause headaches for many in New Jersey. Officials said water had been gushing out of the 74-inch water main in Nutley after its break on Wednesday, prompting flooding concerns and boil water advisories by the weekend. The pipe burst at Bloomfield Avenue...
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Candlelight vigil today for East Orange teen Letrell Duncan
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- A candlelight vigil will be held Monday in East Orange for a beloved student-athlete shot and killed as he walked home from school. Family, friends and community leaders will gather near East Orange Campus High School to call for justice in the case. Investigators say 16-year-old Letrell Duncan was shot four times just blocks from the school last Monday. It's unclear if Duncan, a standout basketball player, was the intended target. Monday's vigil will get underway at 1 p.m. on the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue.
Bergen County Cup boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal round game, Oct. 9
Joseph Tavano and Matthew Carmona scored for eighth-seeded Paramus as it knocked off top-seeded Elmwood Park 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Bergen County Cup in Elmwood Park. Paramus (5-5-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding another goal in the second half. Luca Amato also had an assist...
PA Woman, 19, Shot In Paterson
A 19-year-old woman from Allentown, PA was hospitalized after being shot in Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The victim was already on her way to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center when police arrived at the shooting scene — North 9th Street and Belmont Avenue — around 9:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
23,000 Without Power In Passaic, Morris Counties
A major power outage was reported Saturday, Oct. 8 in parts of Passaic County. JCP&L's website said nearly 10,200 people were without power in Morris County while 13,600 were in the dark in Passaic County. Power was expected to be restored around 2 or 3 p.m., according to JCP&L. to...
High-end pizzeria and cocktail lounge to open at N.J. train station
An upscale pizzeria and cocktail bar is set to open at a New Jersey train station. Bernardsville’s own Ristorante MV will soon bring Neapolitan pizza and drinks to Bernardsville Station. The Bernardsville Borough Council recently approved plans to bring Pizzeria Tâton by MV, a concept operated by Ristorante MV,...
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver outside Elizabeth bar
A 31-year-old Elizabeth man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash outside a bar in the city early Saturday, officials said. The man had just left the bar on Newark Avenue around 3 a.m. when a vehicle speeding toward Newark hit him, according to city of Elizabeth spokeswoman Ruby Contreras.
Female Motorcyclist, 52, Hospitalized In Bergen County Crash
A 52-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized in a Bergen County crash Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The woman was struck by a car on Broad Avenue at Probst Avenue in Fairview when she was struck by a car around 12:20 p.m., Chief David Brennan said. The motorcyclist was taken to Hackensack...
Routes 1&9 Truck southbound closed and detoured this weekend for bridge repairs between Kearny and Newark
All lanes on Routes 1&9 Truck southbound between Kearny and Newark will be closed and detoured this weekend as repairs to the bridge across the Passaic River continue between Hudson and Essex counties. The closure will begin at 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 until 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9. Motorists...
Laree Adda in Jersey City
Laree Adda in Jersey City was not really our first choice when going to Grove street, our first target being closed when we arrived. So, as we love Indian cuisine, we decided to give a try to their Pakistani / Indian casual eatery. This is not a table service restaurant: you order at the counter and they will bring the food once ready. So we decided to try few things there, especially their curries. For me, it was their chicken tikka masala that was good, but did not have enough chicken. Jodi went for the palak paneer that had even less paneer in it unfortunately! At least, the paratha bread, gunpowder chai and gulab jamun were delicious. Still, this is not the kind of place I would rave about…
Newark’s Downtown Urby Is The Next Best Thing to Living On Rutgers Campus
Most modern college students are looking for a bit of independence - after all, that's easily one of the most exciting things about college. And while many students opt for the convenience of college dorms, some juniors and seniors (and even first-year students and sophomores) try their hands at renting their student apartments as they tackle their schooling. Admittedly for many, that's a whole new ballgame.
Police: Fire rips through home in Massapequa
According to police, officers responded to a home on Clearwater Avenue around 4 p.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames.
Football: Snyder rolls past Hoboken
Snyder rolled to a 34-6 home win over Hoboken, in Jersey City. The Tigers (4-2) led 20-0 at the half. Isaiah Blanks put the Redwings (2-4) on the board by throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Xaiden Simmons in the fourth quarter. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
