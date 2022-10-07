ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 5 at New Orleans

Welcome to Game 5 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game against New Orleans. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks are on the road to face New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
ESPN

Geno Smith finds DK Metcalf for a 50-yard Seahawks touchdown

NEW ORLEANS -- Asked this week what he's done best through four games, Geno Smith noted how well the Seattle Seahawks' offense has moved the chains, a reference to their No. 2 ranking in third-down conversion rate. Smith and Co. did more than just move the chains on their first third-down opportunity Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Alvin Kamara (ribs) active for Saints in Week 5

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing time due to a ribs injury, the superstar running back will suit up versus the surprisingly competetive Seahawks led by Geno Smith. It's unclear if Kamara will be on a pitch count, but in any case, his return will mean less work for Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

David Montgomery Not Among Bears' Week 5 Inactives

The Chicago Bears will get David Montgomery back in the mix Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The running back was not on the team's Week 5 inactives list, which included four names. Montgomery suffered a knee/ankle injury in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. That ailment caused him to miss...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Chiefs#Texans#American Football#Sports#Daily Norseman Staff#Minnesota Vikings#Ga
GiantsCountry

NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 5

The NFC East is off to a solid start in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the league's only undefeated team at 4-0. Behind them are the Cowboys and Giants, both with a 30-1 record but with the Cowbys having the head-to-head advatnage over New York. And in the rear is Washingon, who at 1-3 has ...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy get into bizarre Twitter argument

Russell Wilson’s slow start to the season is sparking a lot of debate and arguments, including one between former players. Former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III shared an image of Broncos running back Melvin Gordon staring at Wilson during Thursday’s game against Indianapolis, inviting users to contribute a caption.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy