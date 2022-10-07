Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina Andras
3 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota TimberwolvesAdrian HolmanMinneapolis, MN
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Cowboys BREAKING: O-Lineman Jason Peters OUT for Dallas; How Long? Rams How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Dallas Cowboys head west to Los Angeles to take on the reeling Rams in a possible NFC playoffs preview. ... but they will do so without the help of Jason Peters.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 5 at New Orleans
Welcome to Game 5 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game against New Orleans. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks are on the road to face New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.
Vikings-Bears Predictions: Who Wins This Week 5 NFC North Matchup?
Do any experts think the Bears can pull off a major road upset in Minnesota?
ESPN
Geno Smith finds DK Metcalf for a 50-yard Seahawks touchdown
NEW ORLEANS -- Asked this week what he's done best through four games, Geno Smith noted how well the Seattle Seahawks' offense has moved the chains, a reference to their No. 2 ranking in third-down conversion rate. Smith and Co. did more than just move the chains on their first third-down opportunity Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
numberfire.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) active for Saints in Week 5
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing time due to a ribs injury, the superstar running back will suit up versus the surprisingly competetive Seahawks led by Geno Smith. It's unclear if Kamara will be on a pitch count, but in any case, his return will mean less work for Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray.
Yardbarker
David Montgomery Not Among Bears' Week 5 Inactives
The Chicago Bears will get David Montgomery back in the mix Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The running back was not on the team's Week 5 inactives list, which included four names. Montgomery suffered a knee/ankle injury in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. That ailment caused him to miss...
Alvin Kamara vs. Seahawks: Can Coach Pete Carroll's 'Big Focus' Stop Saints RB?
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team is focusing on stopping New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Sunday.
NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 5
The NFC East is off to a solid start in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the league's only undefeated team at 4-0. Behind them are the Cowboys and Giants, both with a 30-1 record but with the Cowbys having the head-to-head advatnage over New York. And in the rear is Washingon, who at 1-3 has ...
Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy get into bizarre Twitter argument
Russell Wilson’s slow start to the season is sparking a lot of debate and arguments, including one between former players. Former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III shared an image of Broncos running back Melvin Gordon staring at Wilson during Thursday’s game against Indianapolis, inviting users to contribute a caption.
FOX Sports
Is Cowboys' Cooper Rush 'Him?' 'FOX NFL Kickoff Crew' analyze breakout stars | FOX NFL Kickoff
Is Cowboys' Cooper Rush 'Him?' The "FOX NFL Kickoff" crew analyze breakout players and coaches such as the Dallas Cowboys' Cooper Rush and HC Mike MCcarthy, Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp, Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary, and Miami Dolphins' HC Mike McDaniel.
Saints Inactives List Against Seahawks: Week 5
A look at who's in and who's out for the Saints, as they get ready to take on the Seahawks in Week 5 from the Superdome.
