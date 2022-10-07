ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Spiritual Gangster, Kerri Rosenthal Partner on Limited-edition Collection

Kerri Rosenthal and Spiritual Gangster have teamed up to collaborate on a limited-edition collection. Centered around wearable, everyday pieces in bright color combinations, the collection features soft cashmere blend knits, performance-driven activewear, and vibrant hand-drawn graphics designed to inspire joy. Retail prices range from $48 to $348.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show Spiritual Gangster, a yoga-inspired brand, creates collections to encourage living in gratitude, giving back and choosing kindness. Kerri Rosenthal’s designs also foster positivity with designs that ignite a sense of individuality, warmth and personality. According to Rosenthal,...
Complex

Timberland Launches FW22 EARTHKEEPERSÆ BY RÆBURN Collection

Continuing to work toward its vision for a greener future, Timberland has reunited with London-based designer Christopher Raeburn for a Fall/Winter 2022 collection which sees eco-innovative product designs brought to life in a range of bold new styles. Serving as a pathfinder for the brand, the Earthkeepers® by RÆBURN Timberloop...
Robb Report

Oscar Heyman and MS Rau Unveil a Colorful Jewelry Collection to Celebrate 110 Years in the Game

Oscar Heyman and M.S. Rau are both turning 110, and they’re celebrating in style. The famed New York City jeweler, known for outfitting the likes of Rihanna, Billy Porter and Elizabeth Taylor, has partnered with the high-end antiquities dealer to create a line of colorful custom jewelry in honor of their respective anniversaries. The “110 Collection” will include 12 one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by the jeweler’s historic, archival designs. Each dazzling creation will not be reproduced and will be sold exclusively through M.S. Rau. In a first for the jeweler, the bling will be accompanied by a hand-drawn rendering of the original...
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers

Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run

More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"

Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"

Jordan Brand has shown love to the Air Jordan 5 throughout 2022 with collaborations and new colorways from start to finish. Glancing at early 2023 plans, this looks to remain true as University of North Carolina colors will grace the model for the first time. Once again, the iconic color palette is used by the brand, which is only fitting considering the school serves as Michael Jordan’s alma matter.
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"

Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a tendency to borrow color schemes from one another. And with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 coming up in 2023, the beloved Air Jordan 1 is honoring the silhouette by adopting two of its most classic palettes: the “White Cement” and the “True Blue.” The latter installment first appeared on our radar last month, and now we have an even more detailed perspective of the kicks thanks to these newly-surfaced on-foot images.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family

Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
sneakernews.com

adidas Yeezy To Release Laceless Version Of The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN

It’s highly likely that Ye’s relationship with adidas hasn’t gotten any better since his televised interview. Regardless, new releases are still continuing to surface; and as revealed on-foot by none other than Pusha T, a laceless version of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be hitting the shelves relatively soon.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears ‘D’ Necklace & Possibly Drops A Baby Name Hint: Photos

Rihanna has been causing quite a stir whenever she steps out recently, as there is so much buzz around the pop princess. With the news of her performing at the 2023 Super Bowl arriving a few weeks ago, the name of her 4-month old son she shares with A$AP Rocky still a mystery and, per usual, no word yet on new music, let’s just say fans are keeping an eye on Rihanna’s every move. And such was the case when the Fenty designer was spotted in LA on Saturday (October 8).
