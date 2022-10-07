Read full article on original website
Related
Why domotizing the air conditioning of the house is key to saving money
To air-condition our home in winter or summer, we can use heating or air conditioning. These devices will consume a important part of our billeither gas or electricity. This means that we can take into account methods to try to reduce it and here IoT or home automation devices play an important role.
This is what your computer consumes on
With the passage of time, computers have been improving in terms of efficiency. Today they consume much less than 15 years ago, for example. It will also depend on the size of the screen, the power it has, the use at that time, etc. You must bear in mind that each component will have a consumption. For example, the fans, the processor, the RAM memory… But of course, there are components that are only activated at certain times. If you use a laptop with battery you will notice that it drains more when you turn on Wi-Fi or start playing games, for example.
This is what you should do if you are going to connect many devices to WiFi
Although current connections are more powerful than a few years ago, the truth is that the problem of connecting many devices and making the Internet worse is still present. The routers and repeaters They support many connected devices theoretically, but in practice that figure can be much lower. However, you can take into account some factors.
How to Pick the Best Server for Your Small Business in 2022
Earnings from the worldwide server industry topped $91.0 billion in 2021. Regardless of the size of your business, a steady and cost-effective server is crucial to keeping things running smoothly. For this reason, picking the best server for your company might be challenging. It’s important to remember that not every small company has the same requirements.
Charge your iPhone better with these accessories on sale
One of the main concerns of users when it comes to taking care of their iPhone is how to charge it. In the end, everyone wants to keep their device in the best possible state for as long as possible, and above all, the battery is a fundamental point. Therefore, taking advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, we bring you four accessories with which you can charge your iPhone’s battery in the best possible way.
these websites do the same, easier and without spending a single euro
For many users, everything related to photo editing is now part of their daily lives with the computer. There are certain well-known programs for these tasks such as photoshop. But at the same time there are other much more interesting options, and free ones, like these for programs that we will talk about and that don’t even need installation.
Offers on routers, Mesh and other D-Link products in Prime
If you want to buy a high-performance neutral router, the D-Link DIR-X5460 model is ideal for you. This device has simultaneous dual band and AX5400-class Wi-Fi 6, has all Gigabit Ethernet ports, a high-performance USB 3.0 port and another USB 2.0 port. This model will provide you with great WiFi coverage and speed at home, in addition, you can extend its coverage without any problem using the DAP-X1860 repeater to have a complete WiFi Mesh network.
3 things you can do with a USB flash drive that you no longer use
We all have the occasional Pendrive stored in a drawer and without giving it any use. However, you do not need to have them abandoned and that is why we are going to tell you what you can use those that you have saved and totally forgotten for. Many of the uses that we are going to show you will already be known by many, others will be less known to you and others, on the other hand, will be totally unknown to you. let’s see what things can be done with a USB Pendrive beyond saving data.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mistakes you make without realizing it and affect your WiFi
To get the wireless connection works well it is essential to take into account some factors. If you make a mistake and something goes wrong, it can cause your speed to slow down or you may have trouble connecting some devices. WiFi is sensitive to some problems that may appear and are more common than we can imagine.
Diego Cabezudo, from Gigas: “With Flexible Fiber we have managed to transfer the flexibility of the cloud to connectivity”
Having good communications in the company goes beyond providing the employee with useful tools to increase their productivity and well-being. This type of services allows SMEs to reach the target audience, at the right time and with the right message. Gigas is a Spanish company that knows the national communications...
Internet cuts this winter, apps to easily find gasoline, this is the recap
The government confirms that there will be Internet cuts during the winter, tools make it easier to find a service station with supplies, telework applications allow your boss to spy on you… welcome to the recap of the standby !. Yesterday, the news was unfortunately placed under the sign...
Why PLCs will never replace router WiFi
Having a good Internet connection is important and for this we can use some devices that help us. An example is using PLCs, which are very useful to take the connection from one place to another. However, it is also necessary to take into account the limitations and the possible problems that they can cause. In this article we are going to talk about why devices PLC are never going to be a real replacement for Wi-Fi of the router.
An old and slow PC or laptop: how to “revive” it before throwing it away
We have a habit of throwing away our PCs when we buy a new one when they are fully functional, however, the continued disuse of a system can lead to it suddenly seeming to have stopped working. And what happens many times when we turn it on again? Well, it looks like he’s completely dead. That is why we are going to teach you how to revive a pc to an old pc.
