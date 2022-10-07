ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create a European gas hub in Turkey, or even use the one intact part of Nord Stream 2 to supply the EU.
