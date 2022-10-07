Read full article on original website
Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies
MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create a European gas hub in Turkey, or even use the one intact part of Nord Stream 2 to supply the EU.
Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some rays of hope emerging
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices were unchanged for the first time in nearly 2-1/2 years, offering some hope in the battle against inflation.
Greta Thunberg reverses course on nuclear power, argues Germany is making a mistake by taking plants offline
Germany's decision to lean into coal caught the attention of activist Greta Thunberg, who said the country would be making a mistake with nuclear plants still online.
World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — The world's first space tourist wants to go back — only this time, he’s signed up for a spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship. For Dennis Tito, 82, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his...
Great Salt Lake May Be Facing Catastrophe in the Next Few Years: Here’s Why
Utah’s Great Salt Lake has been affected by many things. The great lake may face… The post Great Salt Lake May Be Facing Catastrophe in the Next Few Years: Here’s Why appeared first on Outsider.
UN tells world to speed up response for flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations on Wednesday appealed to the world to speed up its response to help 33 million people in flood-ravaged Pakistan, saying just 20% of a fundraising target has been met since its launch last week. Monsoon deluges likely worsened by climate change battered the...
NASA says asteroid mission was successful, altered orbit by 32 minutes
"We showed the world that NASA is serious as a defender of the planet," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
Joe Biden's three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House's midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: Promote his administration's accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful
