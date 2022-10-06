Read full article on original website
Coast News
Who’s News: 10/14/22
Carlsbad Police Investigators are seeking witnesses to a Sept. 28 accident involving a bicyclist near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Breakwater Road, injuring a 61-year-old woman riding an electric bike. The cause of the collision is being investigated. If you have any information, call (442) 339-2282. RISING STARS. Vista...
Coast News
Ferrari-Carano wines triumph again at Flora
Last year the elegance of Ferrari-Carano (FC) wines from Northern Sonoma were introduced to the growing number of wine dinner guests of Flora’s owner, “maestro” Sal Ercolano. The dinner was such a successful wine experience that Ercolano recently invited the winery back. Flora’s chef Hilario created a...
Coast News
Local Roots expands kombucha mission with Solana Beach taproom
SOLANA BEACH — Vista-based kombucha company Local Roots has expanded its footprint to coastal North County by opening its second location in Solana Beach. The taproom, known as “Solana Booch,” opened in September in the Cedros Avenue Design District with 20 draft options, experimental hard kombucha and non-alcoholic options.
Coast News
Businesses, shoppers converge at San Marcos Harvest Fest
SAN MARCOS — Via Vera Cruz was taken over by vendor booths and foot traffic on Sunday for the 30th annual Harvest Fest in San Marcos. The city celebrated the annual fall shopping event under the warm sun with over 200 booths, where businesses and agencies offered goods and advertised their services and candidates for local and county races connected with voters.
