Mississippi River at lowest level in a decade, affecting shipping traffic and drinking water

4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Meet the man overseeing construction of one of Louisiana's largest marsh-rebuilding projects
Many of Louisiana’s efforts to rebuild portions of its rapidly eroding coastline are being overseen by Rudy Simoneanux, the chief engineer for the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. A graduate of LSU, Simoneaux has been working for the authority for nearly 20 years, helping design and oversee numerous...
Here's some Southeast Louisiana festivals to catch before the weekend is over
LOUISIANA, USA — Before this weekend is over, check out some festivals in Southeast Louisiana. Que Pasa Fest: This Hispanic heritage and culture celebration features food, dancing, and live music. It's at the Lafreniere Park in Metairie from Saturday to Sunday. Gretna Fest: Across the Mississippi River in Gretna,...
nypressnews.com
Low water levels on the Mississippi prevent Viking river cruise from finishing its voyage
Low water levels on the Mississippi River caused the grounding and early cancellation of a Viking river cruise on Wednesday and snarled river traffic in both directions. The Viking cruise, originally planned to launch from New Orleans, had to set sail from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, instead. Barges have become a...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is on track for a widespread drought soon. Here's what forecasters are saying.
After a typically rainy summer in south Louisiana, it's been nearly a month since any precipitation fell in New Orleans. And the metro area is likely to continue to dry out. In fact, meteorologists say the entire state will likely be in a drought by December. Nine Louisiana parishes are...
theadvocate.com
'It’s going to wipe us out': Fishing industry vows to sue over $2 billion land-building project
Leaders of Louisiana’s commercial fishing industry say legal action may be the last and best tool they have to fight a $2 billion restoration project that will dramatically alter a large section of the coast. “It’s going to be litigation,” said Mitch Jurisic, an Empire oysterman and chairman of...
10NEWS
Photo from space shows Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian dumped a tremendous amount of water across the Florida peninsula — in excess of a foot of rain in many locations. It's been a slow process to get rid of that water, which pushed rivers past their limits and beyond their banks. Now, the view from space shows much of that flooding rainfall making its way back to the Gulf of Mexico.
marinelink.com
Thoma-Sea to Build New Cameron Ferries
Tthe Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that it received an apparent low bid from Houma, La. based Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors for the construction of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing in Cameron Parish. The bid was $49,706,865. Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group,...
uptownmessenger.com
Prince of Wales to second-line on Sunday
The Prince of Wales Social Aid & Pleasure Club will second-line through the Touro-Bouligny, Central City, Garden District and the Irish Channel on Sunday. Prince of Wales is one of the oldest social and pleasure clubs in New Orleans, dating back to 1928. Formed by dock workers, its roots are in the Irish Channel and other Uptown neighborhoods along the river.
hwy.co
The Big Easy: The Truth Behind This Strange City Nickname
Cities have unique nicknames. New York City is the Big Apple, Las Vegas is Sin City, Chicago is the Windy City, and Detroit is Motor City. Sometimes they make sense, like with Denver. It truly is the Mile High City. Other times you scratch your head, like with New Orleans. Why is New Orleans called The Big Easy?
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
La. AG says NOLA is ‘being run like a third-world country’
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, said that New Orleans – the largest city in his state – is “being run like a third world country” this week.
wbrz.com
Grisly Louisiana murder case went unsolved for years until dismembered foot was found in another state
SLIDELL - More than six years after a man was found dead alongside a Louisiana highway with most of his limbs cut off, deputies say a missing foot found at a Mississippi home has helped them solve the cold case. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the remains were...
Loyola Maroon
Man in solitary confinement sues Louisiana correctional center citing cruel punishment
Tomarcus Porter said that he is unable to exercise properly, treat his mental health, sanitize his environment or protect himself from harsh weather conditions while incarcerated in solitary confinement at Rayburn Correctional Center, according to a civil action lawsuit which he filed against the correctional facility in response to these conditions.
wrkf.org
This popular Cajun Halloween festival in Houma is on an environmental mission
After two pandemic- and hurricane- related cancellations, Houma’s spookiest event returns in late October, with the goal to raise awareness for Louisiana’s disappearing coast. Named after the legendary bayou creature that has the head of a wolf and body of a human, the Rougarou Festival is a staple...
WDSU
New photos of missing Texas school teacher walking on Constance Street
New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes that...
Mayor Cantrell heading to Amsterdam for conference amid traveling expense dispute
Mayor Cantrell is set to return to New Orleans on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Metro Service talks to WGNO after declaring bankruptcy
For the first time since declaring bankruptcy, owner of Metro Service Group Jimmie Woods spoke with WGNO about what lead up to his decision.
Crime and exodus: Residents fleeing New Orleans
A New Orleans real estate agent says crime is taking its toll on the housing market. Craig Mirambell is a real estate agent. He says the market is heading into territory it’s never seen before
1 Injured After A Truck Crash In Slidell (New Orleans, LA)
The Slidell Police Department is investigating a truck crash into a house in a Slidell neighborhood. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
NOLA.com
Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say
Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
